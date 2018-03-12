Football Manager 2018 Wonderkids: All the Best African players to sign

The African sides always seem to light up the World Cup, and they took centre stage back in 2010 in South Africa. Sourcing players from Africa is becoming more and more common for European clubs, with some of the world’s most talented players coming from the continent. This is no different on Football Manager 2018, with some superb African players to be bought on the game.

What is a wonderkid?

These are the best African youngsters under the age of 23 on Football Manager 2018. They all have a potential ability (PA) of at least 145, meaning they can go on to become some of the best players in the world.

Wilfred Ndidi (CA 138 – PA 150-180)

Age: 20

Positions: DM, D (C), M (C)

Club: Leicester

Country: Nigeria

Best attributes: 17 natural fitness, 17 stamina, 16 anticipation

Value: £24 million

Wage: £35,000 a week

Leicester were always going to struggle to replace N’Golo Kante after the little Frenchman joined Chelsea for £32 million, but six months later they signed the young Wilfred Ndidi from Genk. The 20-year-old has become a permanent fixture in the Leicester lineup, and you wouldn’t be surprised if a number of clubs are lurking around for the Nigerian in the transfer window.

On Football Manager, defensive midfielder Ndidi has 138 CA which can improve to a superb potential between 150 and 180. 17 natural fitness, 17 stamina and 16 anticipation are his best attributes, for which you will need around £70 million and wages of £35,000 a week.

Eric Bailly (CA 158 – PA 170)

Age: 23

Positions: D (C)

Club: Manchester United

Country: Ivory Coast

Best attributes: 18 bravery, 18 anticipation, 17 tackling

Value: £38 million

Wage: £80,000 a week

Despite plenty of defensive options, Manchester United look shaky at the back without Eric Bailly in the side. The 23-year-old Ivory Coast international has struggled with injuries since his £30 million move from Villarreal and has made just 12 appearances so far this season.

The central defender has stats of 18 bravery, 18 anticipation and 17 tackling on the game, leading to a 158 CA score. His potential of 170 will cost you around the £100 million mark with wages of £80,000 a week.

Naby Keita (CA 154 – PA 170)

Age: 22

Positions: M (C), DM, AM (C)

Club: RBL (RB Leipzig)

Country: Guinea

Best attributes: 17 consistency, 17 ambition, 17 aggression

Value: £35 million

Wage: £68,000 a week

Naby Keita has been the star at RB Leipzig since he set foot in the Bundesliga last season, with the Guinea central midfielder scoring 15 goals and grabbing 11 assists for the club. His performances have earned him a move to Liverpool in the coming summer, and with his dynamism, the 22-year-old looks to be a perfect fit for the Premier League.

Keita’s upcoming switch to Liverpool means you cannot move for the player until the summer, so expect to need more than £100 million to sign him. His £68,000 a week wages will likely rise too, so you may need to wait a season or two for his 154 CA and 170 potential. 17 consistency, 17 ambition and 17 aggression are his best stats.

Franck Kessie (CA 148 – PA 168)

Age: 20

Positions: M (C), DM

Club: AC Milan (on loan from Atalanta)

Country: Ivory Coast

Best attributes: 18 balance, 17 determination, 17 stamina

Value: £21 million

Wage: £70,000 a week

Franck Kessie has been one of the most consistent performers for AC Milan this season, and it's no surprise that his loan move from Atalanta is being made permanent. The 20-year-old Ivorian has made 39 appearances in the Milan shirt so far in the campaign, operating as a central or defensive midfielder.

18 balance, 17 determination and 17 stamina give Kessie a 146 current ability rating and 168 potential. You will have to wait until the end of the season to sign the young talent, but expect a fee of £65 million or more needed to sign him, with wages of £70,000 a week.

Amadou Diawara (CA 148 – PA 165)

Age: 20

Positions: DM, M (C)

Club: Napoli

Country: Guinea

Best attributes: 17 stamina, 17 ambition, 17 temperament

Value: £21 million

Wage: £24,000 a week

Partnering Naby Keita in the Guinea midfield is Napoli’s Amadou Diawara. Despite being just 20, the defensive or central midfielder has plenty of football behind him, playing a season for Bologna followed by a 18 months at Napoli.

The youngster’s stats of 17 stamina, 17 ambition and 17 temperament give him a CA of 148, which can improve to a potential of 165. You are looking at a fee of around £55 million to sign him, with an improvement on his £24,000 a week wages.

Isaac Success (CA 130 – PA 161)

Age: 21

Positions: AM (L), ST, M (L)

Club: Malaga (on loan from Watford)

Country: Nigeria

Best attributes: 16 flair, 16 strength, 15 pace

Value: £13 million

Wage: £30,000 a week

After impressing at Granada, Isaac Success was tipped to be, well, a success at Watford, but injuries have got in the way. The left winger or striker was limited to just one appearance in the first half of the current campaign, meaning he has now gone on loan to Espanyol.

The Nigerian international has skills of 16 flair, 16 strength and 15 pace on the game, giving him a 130 CA. For his potential of 161 you will need over £50 million, with wages of £30,000 a week.

Nabil Bentaleb (CA 144 – PA 160)

Age: 22

Positions: M (C), DM

Club: Gelsenkirchen (Schalke)

Country: Algeria

Best attributes: 17 stamina, 17 aggression, 17 determination

Value: £10 million

Wage: £85,000 a week

Nabil Bentaleb showed plenty of promise at Tottenham, but it looked as if the central or defensive midfielder wasn’t mentally ready to be a consistent performer in the Premier League. The 22-year-old Algerian is now at German side Schalke, making 55 appearances for the club and scoring 11 goals.

Bentaleb’s 17 stamina, 17 aggression and 17 determination give him a current ability rating of 144. This can improve to a potential of 160, which will cost around £55 million and wages of £85,000 a week.

Amine Harit (CA 142 – PA 159)

Age: 20

Positions: AM (CL), M (LC)

Club: Gelsenkirchen (Schalke)

Country: Morocco

Best attributes: 17 first touch, 17 agility, 16 dribbling

Value: £14 million

Wage: £26,000 a week

Staying with Schalke, Amine Harit is one of the most exciting players in the side. The 20-year-old Moroccan has chipped in with seven assists in his debut season in the Bundesliga and is vindicating his £7 million move from French club Nantes. Harit is likely to head to the World Cup with Russia this summer, which could be the platform to show his abilities to a bigger audience.

Attacking midfielder or left winger Harit has a 142 CA on FM, rising to a 159 potential. 17 first touch, 17 agility and 16 dribbling are his best stats, costing around £45 million with wages of £26,000 a week.

Bertrand Traore (CA 139 – PA 159)

Age: 21

Positions: AM (RL), M (RL), ST

Club: Lyon

Country: Burkina Faso

Best attributes: 16 pace, 16 acceleration, 15 dribbling

Value: £9.5 million

Wage: £62,000 a week

Could Bertrand Traore be another player that Chelsea rue letting go? The Burkina Faso man left The Blues after an impressive loan spell at Ajax last season, scoring 13 goals and assisting a further six. Now at French side Lyon, the 21-year-old has scored 11, operating on either flank or as a striker.

16 pace, 16 acceleration and 15 dribbling are Traore’s best attributes, helping him to a 139 CA. His impressive 159 potential will cost you around £30 million along with wages of £62,000 a week.

Alex Iwobi (CA 143 – PA 158)

Age: 21

Positions: AM (LRC)

Club: Arsenal

Country: Nigeria

Best attributes: 15 pace, 15 dribbling, 15 flair

Value: £26 million

Wage: £30,000 a week

With Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Theo Walcott and Alexis Sanchez all leaving Arsenal this season, Alex Iwobi has to show what he's all about. The 21-year-old Nigerian may have only scored eight times in 88 games for the club, but his 16 assists should encourage the fans to stick with him.

The left or right winger is rated at 143 on FM, with a potential of 158. His stats of 15 pace, 15 dribbling and 15 flair are worth around £55 million with wages starting at £30,000 a week.

More African wonderkids

Player A Pos Club Country CA/ PA V W Seko Fofana 22 M (C) DM Udinese Ivory Coast 134/ 157 £8m £16k Mario Lemina 23 M (C) DM So'ton Gabon 142/ 156 £21m £65k Almamy Toure 21 D (RC) Monaco Mali 131/ 156 £5m £21k M’Baye Niang 22 AM (LR) ST Torino* Senegal 140/ 154 £12m £48k Adam Ounas 20 AM (LRC) Napoli Algeria 132/ 153 £7m £29k Amath N’Diaye 21 AM (RL) ST Getafe Senegal 130/ 152 £3m £12k Baba Rahman 23 D (L) WB (L) Schalke* Ghana 138/ 151 £18m £86k Didier Ndong 23 M (CR) Sun'land Gabon 127/ 151 £9m £18k Bernard Mensah 22 AM (C) M (C) Kasimpasa* Ghana 130/ 150 £4m £4k Daniel Amartey 22 D (RC) DM WB (R) M (C) Leicester Ghana 128/ 150 £11m £21k Godfred Donsah 21 M (C) DM Bologna Ghana 128/ 150 £5m £19k Sofiane Boufal 23 AM (LRC) M (RL) So'ton Morocco 137/ 149 £21m £65k Assane Diousse 19 DM M (C) Saint-Etienne Senegal 128/ 149 £5m £9k Assane Gnoukouri 20 M (C) DM Inter Ghana 120/ 149 £2m £3k Uche Agbo 21 DM M (C) Standard Liege Nigeria 125/ 148 £7m £13k Oghenekaro Etebo 21 AM (RLC) M (C) Las Palmas* Nigeria 128/ 147 £1m £2k Moses Simon 22 AM (LRC) Gent Nigeria 123/ 147 £5m £11k Youssef Ait Bennasser 21 M (C) DM Monaco Morocco 121/ 146 £4m £6k Alfred Gomis 23 GK Spal* Senegal 117/ 146 £1m £8k Chadrac Akolo 22 M (RL) AM (RL) Stuttgart DR Congo 134/ 145 £7m £17k Chancel Mbemba 22 D (CRL) Newcastle DR Congo 132/ 145 £15m £35k Maxwel Cornet 20 AM (LR) ST Lyon Ivory Coast 130/ 145 £6m £37k

