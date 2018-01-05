Football Manager 2018: Inter Milan Guide, Player Ratings & Tactics

Inter Milan are back. It’s been eight years since they last lifted silverware, but this season has shown that they can compete at the top of Italian football once again. The squad may need some tweaking to go all the way to the title, but with some top quality players the Nerazzurri are a match for any side on their day. Can you find the formula on Football Manager 2018 to take back to the top of European football?

Philosophies

Inter Milan Chairman Erick Thohir will welcome you to the club, but there are not philosophies you need to follow when managing the San Siro club.

Expectations

Thohir will then provide you with the expectations for the season. These are adjustable, but the default is to qualify for the EURO Champions Cup. The Italian Cup is marked as not important.

Budget

Transfer: £15.15 million

Wage: £1.62 million per week (Current spend: £1.60m)

Formation

You can’t really go wrong with a 4-3-3- Wide formation, and this best suits the Inter squad. Samir Handanovic gets the gloves in goal, with a back four consisting of Danilo D’Ambrosio, Milan Skriniar, Miranda and Dalbert.

Joao Mario, Roberto Gagliardini and Borja Valero make up the midfield three, with Antonio Candreva and Ivan Perisic providing the width. Star man Mauro Icardi leads the line in attack.

On the bench you should opt for Daniele Padelli, Andrea Ranocchia, Joao Cancelo, Marcelo Brozovic, Matias Vecino, Yuto Nagatomo and Eder.

Key Players

It may not be the squad of old, but there is a sense that this Inter squad is growing towards something special.

Mauro Icardi – CA 4 star (165), PA 4.5 star (178)

The undisputed star man and captain of Inter Milan, it’s ridiculous to think that Mauro Icardi is the fifth choice striker for Argentina and may not even go to the World Cup in the summer. The number 9 has banged in 17 goals in 19 games so far this season, making him one of Europe’s hottest strikers.

On FM, the 24-year-old Icardi has a 165 current ability rating which can still rise to a 178 potential. His best attributes include 19 finishing, 18 decisions and 18 off the ball.

Samir Handanovic – CA 4 star (160), PA 4 star (164)

As much as Inter have a man up one end of the pitch scoring goals, they have a top-quality goalkeeper at the other end to keep the opposition out. At 33, Samir Handanovic still has a couple of seasons of his best football in him and you should be looking to win some silverware on FM before his level starts to drop.

His 160 CA may still be able to creep back towards his 164 potential, with Handanovic’s best stats his 20 reflexes, 18 professionalism and 17 one on ones.

Ivan Perisic – CA 3.5 star (156), PA 3.5 star (160)

Recently linked with a move to Manchester United, Ivan Perisic has been one of Inter Milan’s most consistent performers over the past couple of seasons. The left midfielder scored 11 and assisted 11 in Serie A last season, and he's on course to better that with seven goals and six assists so far in the current campaign.

A 156 current ability can still rise to a 160 potential for the 28-year-old, and he holds attributes of 17 off the ball, 17 versatility and 16 pace.

Young Talent

Inter have never had a consistent flow of youngsters come through into the first team, with notable academy graduates over the years being Goran Pandev, Mattia Destro and Davide Santon. Perhaps you will have more look on Football Manager 2018.

Assane Gnoukouri – CA 2.5 star (120), PA 2.5-3.5 star (149)

A name you may recognise in the youth squad is Assane Gnoukouri. The 20-year-old has been given opportunities with the first team in recent seasons, making 16 appearances for the club. He has already been called up to the Ivory Coast national team, so keep an eye on his development during the next World Cup cycle for 2022.

On the game, the central or defensive midfielder has a 120 current ability score, rising to a decent potential of 149.

Zinho Vanheusden – CA 1.5 star (96), PA 2.5-3.5 star (140-170)

Yet to make his first team debut is Zinho Vanheusden. The Belgian has been promising in the centre of defence at youth level, and with a lack of quality in that position in the first team, expect the 18-year-old to get his opportunity in the next 18 months or so.

The Belgian U21 international may only have a current ability of 96, but this can rise to a potential between 140 and 170.

Davide Merola – CA 1.5 star (79), PA 2.5-3.5 star (140-170)

A bit of an unknown prospect, but striker Davide Merola has a great track record for Italy’s youth teams. The 17-year-old scored five in nine matches at U16 level, and then seven in 17 for the U17s. Now with the U18s, expect big things from the forward.

His 79 CA can rise to a potential between 140 and 170 on the game, so make sure you aid his development.

Team Report

Strengths Weaknesses Youth Prospects Goalkeeper Depth Star Goalkeeper (Samir Handanovic) Central Midfield Depth Star Midfielder (Borja Valero) Centre Back Depth Star Defender (Miranda) Wage Budget Right Back Depth Aggression Left Back Depth Leadership Right Wing Depth Teamwork Decisions Jumping Reach Passing Overall Depth First Touch Transfer Budget Coaching Staff

Dynamics

Team Leaders - Samir Handanovic, Mauro Icardi (C), Miranda

Highly influential - Yuto Nagatomo, Ivan Perisic, Andrea Ranocchia, Davide Santon, Antonio Candreva

Dynamics is the big new feature for Football Manager 2018. It depicts the atmosphere inside the dressing room at the club, so it is vital you identify which players have the most influence over their peers. Saying the wrong thing to the wrong player can have catastrophic effects on the rest of the squad and cause the players to turn against you as the manager.

Transfer Targets

With £15 million in the bank, you should have just enough to bring in one short-term solution for your first team.

Centre back – Pepe (CA 156, PA 161)

He may have only just joined Besiktas, but for you can snap up Portugal hard man Pepe for just £5 million on FM 18. The former Real Madrid man offers 18 marking, 17 positioning, 16 tackling on the game, giving him a 156 CA and 161 PA. His wages are currently £86,000 a week.

Alternative options:

Andrea Barzagli – Age 36, Juventus, Italy, CA 162, PA 167, Value: £2.4m, Wage: £95k

Nicolas Pareja – Age 33, Sevilla, Argentina, CA 153, PA 155, Value: £4.3m, Wage: £43k

Simon Kjaer – Age 28, Sevilla, Denmark, CA 150, PA 155, Value: £11m, Wage: £96k

Giorgio Chiellini – Age 32, Juventus, Italy, CA 167, PA 167, Value: £13m, Wage: £111k

Players to sell

It’s a nicely balanced squad at Inter, and you will only need to get rid of one player who isn’t quite up to standard.

Tommaso Berni

With Samir Handanovic you have a superb goalkeeper, and Daniele Padelli provides decent back up. Tommaso Berni will barely get any game time, and if you do have a goalkeeping injury crisis, you do have options in your youth squad. You should look to sell the 102 CA rated Berni for £110,000 and save on his £6,250 a week wages.

Finances

At large, Inter’s finances look in good health, with the overall balance of the club increased over the next two years. Your only area of concern is the profit which sharply turns to loss at the end of the 2018/19 season. This is perhaps due to two loans that the club still needs to pay off. The good news is that you should have a transfer budget of £70 million next summer.

Return to the top

It’s been a tough eight years for Inter Milan, but just a couple of signings would make a massive difference to this already strong squad. Serie A has become so much more open this season, and with Juventus falling slightly, there is no reason why Inter cannot return to the top of Italian football, and then target European crowns.

Inter Madrid first team squad, player roles and ratings

Player Age Pos Role Duty Role Ability CA/ PA Starting Lineup Samir Handanovic 33 GK Goalkeeper Defend 4 star 160/ 164 Danilo D’Ambrosio 28 DR Full-Back Attack 3 star 140/ 144 Milan Skriniar 22 DCR Central Defender Defend 3 star 141/ 163 Miranda 32 DCL Central Defender Defend 3.5 star 152/ 161 Dalbert 23 DL Full-Back Attack 3 star 141/ 153 Joao Mario 24 MCR Advanced Playmaker Support 3.5 star 151/ 160 Roberto Gagliardini 23 MC Central Midfielder Defend 3.5 star 146/ 166 Borja Valero 32 MCL Advanced Playmaker Support 4 star 152/ 158 Antonio Candreva 30 AMR Winger Support 3.5 star 151/ 158 Ivan Perisic 28 AML Inside Forward Support 3.5 star 156/ 160 Mauro Icardi 24 STC Advanced Forward Attack 4 star 165/ 178 Substitutes Daniele Padelli 31 GK Goalkeeper Defend 2.5 star 127/ 140 Andrea Ranocchia 29 D (C) Defensive Centre Back Any 2.5 star 135/ 150 Davide Santon 26 D (RL) Full-Back Attack 2.5 star 135/ 144 Matias Vecino 25 M (C) Advanced Playmaker Support 3.5 star 143/ 151 Marcelo Brozovic 24 DM M (C) AM (C) Deep Lying Playmaker/ Mezzala Any 3.5 star 146/ 158 Joao Cancelo 23 D (R) WB (R) M (R) AM (R) Winger Support 2.5 star 146/ 164 Eder 30 AM (L) ST (C) Inside Forward Support 3 star 141/ 150 Reserves Tommaso Berni 34 GK Goalkeeper Defend 1.5 star 102/ 120 Yuto Nagatomo 30 D (RL) WB (RL) M (RL) Full-Back Attack 2.5 star 134/ 150 Yann Karamoh 19 AM (R) ST (C) Winger Support 2 star 121/ <160 Facundo Colidio 17 ST (C) Advanced Forward Attack 1.5 star 99/ <160

