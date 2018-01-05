Football Manager 2018: Inter Milan Guide, Player Ratings & Tactics

Inter Milan are back. It’s been eight years since they last lifted silverware, but this season has shown that they can compete at the top of Italian football once again. The squad may need some tweaking to go all the way to the title, but with some top quality players the Nerazzurri are a match for any side on their day. Can you find the formula on Football Manager 2018 to take back to the top of European football?
Philosophies
Inter Milan Chairman Erick Thohir will welcome you to the club, but there are not philosophies you need to follow when managing the San Siro club.
Expectations
Thohir will then provide you with the expectations for the season. These are adjustable, but the default is to qualify for the EURO Champions Cup. The Italian Cup is marked as not important.
Budget
Transfer: £15.15 million
Wage: £1.62 million per week (Current spend: £1.60m)
Formation
You can’t really go wrong with a 4-3-3- Wide formation, and this best suits the Inter squad. Samir Handanovic gets the gloves in goal, with a back four consisting of Danilo D’Ambrosio, Milan Skriniar, Miranda and Dalbert.
Joao Mario, Roberto Gagliardini and Borja Valero make up the midfield three, with Antonio Candreva and Ivan Perisic providing the width. Star man Mauro Icardi leads the line in attack.
On the bench you should opt for Daniele Padelli, Andrea Ranocchia, Joao Cancelo, Marcelo Brozovic, Matias Vecino, Yuto Nagatomo and Eder.
Key Players
It may not be the squad of old, but there is a sense that this Inter squad is growing towards something special.
Mauro Icardi – CA 4 star (165), PA 4.5 star (178)
The undisputed star man and captain of Inter Milan, it’s ridiculous to think that Mauro Icardi is the fifth choice striker for Argentina and may not even go to the World Cup in the summer. The number 9 has banged in 17 goals in 19 games so far this season, making him one of Europe’s hottest strikers.
On FM, the 24-year-old Icardi has a 165 current ability rating which can still rise to a 178 potential. His best attributes include 19 finishing, 18 decisions and 18 off the ball.
Samir Handanovic – CA 4 star (160), PA 4 star (164)
As much as Inter have a man up one end of the pitch scoring goals, they have a top-quality goalkeeper at the other end to keep the opposition out. At 33, Samir Handanovic still has a couple of seasons of his best football in him and you should be looking to win some silverware on FM before his level starts to drop.
His 160 CA may still be able to creep back towards his 164 potential, with Handanovic’s best stats his 20 reflexes, 18 professionalism and 17 one on ones.
Ivan Perisic – CA 3.5 star (156), PA 3.5 star (160)
Recently linked with a move to Manchester United, Ivan Perisic has been one of Inter Milan’s most consistent performers over the past couple of seasons. The left midfielder scored 11 and assisted 11 in Serie A last season, and he's on course to better that with seven goals and six assists so far in the current campaign.
A 156 current ability can still rise to a 160 potential for the 28-year-old, and he holds attributes of 17 off the ball, 17 versatility and 16 pace.
Young Talent
Inter have never had a consistent flow of youngsters come through into the first team, with notable academy graduates over the years being Goran Pandev, Mattia Destro and Davide Santon. Perhaps you will have more look on Football Manager 2018.
Assane Gnoukouri – CA 2.5 star (120), PA 2.5-3.5 star (149)
A name you may recognise in the youth squad is Assane Gnoukouri. The 20-year-old has been given opportunities with the first team in recent seasons, making 16 appearances for the club. He has already been called up to the Ivory Coast national team, so keep an eye on his development during the next World Cup cycle for 2022.
On the game, the central or defensive midfielder has a 120 current ability score, rising to a decent potential of 149.
Zinho Vanheusden – CA 1.5 star (96), PA 2.5-3.5 star (140-170)
Yet to make his first team debut is Zinho Vanheusden. The Belgian has been promising in the centre of defence at youth level, and with a lack of quality in that position in the first team, expect the 18-year-old to get his opportunity in the next 18 months or so.
The Belgian U21 international may only have a current ability of 96, but this can rise to a potential between 140 and 170.
Davide Merola – CA 1.5 star (79), PA 2.5-3.5 star (140-170)
A bit of an unknown prospect, but striker Davide Merola has a great track record for Italy’s youth teams. The 17-year-old scored five in nine matches at U16 level, and then seven in 17 for the U17s. Now with the U18s, expect big things from the forward.
His 79 CA can rise to a potential between 140 and 170 on the game, so make sure you aid his development.
Team Report
|Strengths
|Weaknesses
|Youth Prospects
|Goalkeeper Depth
|Star Goalkeeper (Samir Handanovic)
|Central Midfield Depth
|Star Midfielder (Borja Valero)
|Centre Back Depth
|Star Defender (Miranda)
|Wage Budget
|Right Back Depth
|Aggression
|Left Back Depth
|Leadership
|Right Wing Depth
|Teamwork
|Decisions
|Jumping Reach
|Passing
|Overall Depth
|First Touch
|Transfer Budget
|Coaching Staff
Dynamics
Team Leaders - Samir Handanovic, Mauro Icardi (C), Miranda
Highly influential - Yuto Nagatomo, Ivan Perisic, Andrea Ranocchia, Davide Santon, Antonio Candreva
Dynamics is the big new feature for Football Manager 2018. It depicts the atmosphere inside the dressing room at the club, so it is vital you identify which players have the most influence over their peers. Saying the wrong thing to the wrong player can have catastrophic effects on the rest of the squad and cause the players to turn against you as the manager.
Transfer Targets
With £15 million in the bank, you should have just enough to bring in one short-term solution for your first team.
Centre back – Pepe (CA 156, PA 161)
He may have only just joined Besiktas, but for you can snap up Portugal hard man Pepe for just £5 million on FM 18. The former Real Madrid man offers 18 marking, 17 positioning, 16 tackling on the game, giving him a 156 CA and 161 PA. His wages are currently £86,000 a week.
Alternative options:
- Andrea Barzagli – Age 36, Juventus, Italy, CA 162, PA 167, Value: £2.4m, Wage: £95k
- Nicolas Pareja – Age 33, Sevilla, Argentina, CA 153, PA 155, Value: £4.3m, Wage: £43k
- Simon Kjaer – Age 28, Sevilla, Denmark, CA 150, PA 155, Value: £11m, Wage: £96k
- Giorgio Chiellini – Age 32, Juventus, Italy, CA 167, PA 167, Value: £13m, Wage: £111k
Players to sell
It’s a nicely balanced squad at Inter, and you will only need to get rid of one player who isn’t quite up to standard.
Tommaso Berni
With Samir Handanovic you have a superb goalkeeper, and Daniele Padelli provides decent back up. Tommaso Berni will barely get any game time, and if you do have a goalkeeping injury crisis, you do have options in your youth squad. You should look to sell the 102 CA rated Berni for £110,000 and save on his £6,250 a week wages.
Finances
At large, Inter’s finances look in good health, with the overall balance of the club increased over the next two years. Your only area of concern is the profit which sharply turns to loss at the end of the 2018/19 season. This is perhaps due to two loans that the club still needs to pay off. The good news is that you should have a transfer budget of £70 million next summer.
Return to the top
It’s been a tough eight years for Inter Milan, but just a couple of signings would make a massive difference to this already strong squad. Serie A has become so much more open this season, and with Juventus falling slightly, there is no reason why Inter cannot return to the top of Italian football, and then target European crowns.
Inter Madrid first team squad, player roles and ratings
|Player
|Age
|Pos
|Role
|Duty
|Role Ability
|CA/ PA
|Starting Lineup
|Samir Handanovic
|33
|GK
|Goalkeeper
|Defend
|4 star
|160/ 164
|Danilo D’Ambrosio
|28
|DR
|Full-Back
|Attack
|3 star
|140/ 144
|Milan Skriniar
|22
|DCR
|Central Defender
|Defend
|3 star
|141/ 163
|Miranda
|32
|DCL
|Central Defender
|Defend
|3.5 star
|152/ 161
|Dalbert
|23
|DL
|Full-Back
|Attack
|3 star
|141/ 153
|Joao Mario
|24
|MCR
|Advanced Playmaker
|Support
|3.5 star
|151/ 160
|Roberto Gagliardini
|23
|MC
|Central Midfielder
|Defend
|3.5 star
|146/ 166
|Borja Valero
|32
|MCL
|Advanced Playmaker
|Support
|4 star
|152/ 158
|Antonio Candreva
|30
|AMR
|Winger
|Support
|3.5 star
|151/ 158
|Ivan Perisic
|28
|AML
|Inside Forward
|Support
|3.5 star
|156/ 160
|Mauro Icardi
|24
|STC
|Advanced Forward
|Attack
|4 star
|165/ 178
|Substitutes
|Daniele Padelli
|31
|GK
|Goalkeeper
|Defend
|2.5 star
|127/ 140
|Andrea Ranocchia
|29
|D (C)
|Defensive Centre Back
|Any
|2.5 star
|135/ 150
|Davide Santon
|26
|D (RL)
|Full-Back
|Attack
|2.5 star
|135/ 144
|Matias Vecino
|25
|M (C)
|Advanced Playmaker
|Support
|3.5 star
|143/ 151
|Marcelo Brozovic
|24
|DM M (C) AM (C)
|Deep Lying Playmaker/ Mezzala
|Any
|3.5 star
|146/ 158
|Joao Cancelo
|23
|D (R) WB (R) M (R) AM (R)
|Winger
|Support
|2.5 star
|146/ 164
|Eder
|30
|AM (L) ST (C)
|Inside Forward
|Support
|3 star
|141/ 150
|Reserves
|Tommaso Berni
|34
|GK
|Goalkeeper
|Defend
|1.5 star
|102/ 120
|Yuto Nagatomo
|30
|D (RL) WB (RL) M (RL)
|Full-Back
|Attack
|2.5 star
|134/ 150
|Yann Karamoh
|19
|AM (R) ST (C)
|Winger
|Support
|2 star
|121/ <160
|Facundo Colidio
|17
|ST (C)
|Advanced Forward
|Attack
|1.5 star
|99/ <160
Who have you signed on FM? Let us know in the comments section below.
Looking for wonderkids?
Best Wonderkid Attacking Midfielders
On a tight budget?