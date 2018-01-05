header decal
FIFA 21 Fortnite Grand Theft Auto Madden 21 NBA 2K PES Consoles Reviews More
Football Manager

05 Jan 2018

Football Manager 2018: Inter Milan Guide, Player Ratings & Tactics

Returning to form this season, Inter Milan is a great choice for more experienced Football Manager players.

Inter Madrid first team squad, player roles and ratings

Inter Milan are back. It’s been eight years since they last lifted silverware, but this season has shown that they can compete at the top of Italian football once again. The squad may need some tweaking to go all the way to the title, but with some top quality players the Nerazzurri are a match for any side on their day. Can you find the formula on Football Manager 2018 to take back to the top of European football?

Philosophies

Inter Milan Chairman Erick Thohir will welcome you to the club, but there are not philosophies you need to follow when managing the San Siro club.

Expectations

Thohir will then provide you with the expectations for the season. These are adjustable, but the default is to qualify for the EURO Champions Cup. The Italian Cup is marked as not important.

Budget

Transfer: £15.15 million

Wage: £1.62 million per week (Current spend: £1.60m)

Formation

You can’t really go wrong with a 4-3-3- Wide formation, and this best suits the Inter squad. Samir Handanovic gets the gloves in goal, with a back four consisting of Danilo D’Ambrosio, Milan Skriniar, Miranda and Dalbert

Joao Mario, Roberto Gagliardini and Borja Valero make up the midfield three, with Antonio Candreva and Ivan Perisic providing the width. Star man Mauro Icardi leads the line in attack. 

On the bench you should opt for Daniele Padelli, Andrea Ranocchia, Joao Cancelo, Marcelo Brozovic, Matias Vecino, Yuto Nagatomo and Eder. 

Key Players

It may not be the squad of old, but there is a sense that this Inter squad is growing towards something special.

Mauro Icardi – CA 4 star (165), PA 4.5 star (178)

The undisputed star man and captain of Inter Milan, it’s ridiculous to think that Mauro Icardi is the fifth choice striker for Argentina and may not even go to the World Cup in the summer. The number 9 has banged in 17 goals in 19 games so far this season, making him one of Europe’s hottest strikers.

On FM, the 24-year-old Icardi has a 165 current ability rating which can still rise to a 178 potential. His best attributes include 19 finishing, 18 decisions and 18 off the ball. 

Samir Handanovic – CA 4 star (160), PA 4 star (164)

As much as Inter have a man up one end of the pitch scoring goals, they have a top-quality goalkeeper at the other end to keep the opposition out. At 33, Samir Handanovic still has a couple of seasons of his best football in him and you should be looking to win some silverware on FM before his level starts to drop.

His 160 CA may still be able to creep back towards his 164 potential, with Handanovic’s best stats his 20 reflexes, 18 professionalism and 17 one on ones. 

Ivan Perisic – CA 3.5 star (156), PA 3.5 star (160)

Recently linked with a move to Manchester United, Ivan Perisic has been one of Inter Milan’s most consistent performers over the past couple of seasons. The left midfielder scored 11 and assisted 11 in Serie A last season, and he's on course to better that with seven goals and six assists so far in the current campaign. 

A 156 current ability can still rise to a 160 potential for the 28-year-old, and he holds attributes of 17 off the ball, 17 versatility and 16 pace.

Young Talent

Inter have never had a consistent flow of youngsters come through into the first team, with notable academy graduates over the years being Goran Pandev, Mattia Destro and Davide Santon. Perhaps you will have more look on Football Manager 2018.

Assane Gnoukouri – CA 2.5 star (120), PA 2.5-3.5 star (149)

A name you may recognise in the youth squad is Assane Gnoukouri. The 20-year-old has been given opportunities with the first team in recent seasons, making 16 appearances for the club. He has already been called up to the Ivory Coast national team, so keep an eye on his development during the next World Cup cycle for 2022.

On the game, the central or defensive midfielder has a 120 current ability score, rising to a decent potential of 149. 

Zinho Vanheusden – CA 1.5 star (96), PA 2.5-3.5 star (140-170)

Yet to make his first team debut is Zinho Vanheusden. The Belgian has been promising in the centre of defence at youth level, and with a lack of quality in that position in the first team, expect the 18-year-old to get his opportunity in the next 18 months or so. 

The Belgian U21 international may only have a current ability of 96, but this can rise to a potential between 140 and 170.

Davide Merola – CA 1.5 star (79), PA 2.5-3.5 star (140-170)

A bit of an unknown prospect, but striker Davide Merola has a great track record for Italy’s youth teams. The 17-year-old scored five in nine matches at U16 level, and then seven in 17 for the U17s. Now with the U18s, expect big things from the forward.

His 79 CA can rise to a potential between 140 and 170 on the game, so make sure you aid his development.

Team Report

Strengths Weaknesses
Youth ProspectsGoalkeeper Depth
Star Goalkeeper (Samir Handanovic)Central Midfield Depth
Star Midfielder (Borja Valero)Centre  Back Depth
Star Defender (Miranda)Wage Budget
Right Back DepthAggression
Left Back DepthLeadership
Right Wing DepthTeamwork
Decisions
Jumping Reach
Passing
Overall Depth
First Touch
Transfer Budget
Coaching Staff

Dynamics

Team Leaders - Samir Handanovic, Mauro Icardi (C), Miranda

Highly influential - Yuto Nagatomo, Ivan Perisic, Andrea Ranocchia, Davide Santon, Antonio Candreva

Dynamics is the big new feature for Football Manager 2018. It depicts the atmosphere inside the dressing room at the club, so it is vital you identify which players have the most influence over their peers. Saying the wrong thing to the wrong player can have catastrophic effects on the rest of the squad and cause the players to turn against you as the manager. 

Transfer Targets

With £15 million in the bank, you should have just enough to bring in one short-term solution for your first team. 

Centre back – Pepe (CA 156, PA 161)

He may have only just joined Besiktas, but for you can snap up Portugal hard man Pepe for just £5 million on FM 18. The former Real Madrid man offers 18 marking, 17 positioning, 16 tackling on the game, giving him a 156 CA and 161 PA. His wages are currently £86,000 a week. 

Alternative options:

  • Andrea Barzagli – Age 36, Juventus, Italy, CA 162, PA 167, Value: £2.4m, Wage: £95k
  • Nicolas Pareja – Age 33, Sevilla, Argentina, CA 153, PA 155, Value: £4.3m, Wage: £43k
  • Simon Kjaer – Age 28, Sevilla, Denmark, CA 150, PA 155, Value: £11m, Wage: £96k
  • Giorgio Chiellini – Age 32, Juventus, Italy, CA 167, PA 167, Value: £13m, Wage: £111k

Players to sell

It’s a nicely balanced squad at Inter, and you will only need to get rid of one player who isn’t quite up to standard. 

Tommaso Berni

With Samir Handanovic you have a superb goalkeeper, and Daniele Padelli provides decent back up. Tommaso Berni will barely get any game time, and if you do have a goalkeeping injury crisis, you do have options in your youth squad. You should look to sell the 102 CA rated Berni for £110,000 and save on his £6,250 a week wages.

Finances

At large, Inter’s finances look in good health, with the overall balance of the club increased over the next two years. Your only area of concern is the profit which sharply turns to loss at the end of the 2018/19 season. This is perhaps due to two loans that the club still needs to pay off. The good news is that you should have a transfer budget of £70 million next summer.

Return to the top

It’s been a tough eight years for Inter Milan, but just a couple of signings would make a massive difference to this already strong squad. Serie A has become so much more open this season, and with Juventus falling slightly, there is no reason why Inter cannot return to the top of Italian football, and then target European crowns. 

Player Age Pos Role Duty Role Ability CA/ PA
Starting Lineup
Samir Handanovic33GKGoalkeeperDefend4 star160/ 164
Danilo D’Ambrosio28DRFull-BackAttack3 star140/ 144
Milan Skriniar22DCRCentral DefenderDefend3 star141/ 163
Miranda32DCLCentral DefenderDefend3.5 star152/ 161
Dalbert23DLFull-BackAttack3 star141/ 153
Joao Mario24MCRAdvanced PlaymakerSupport3.5 star151/ 160
Roberto Gagliardini23MCCentral MidfielderDefend3.5 star146/ 166
Borja Valero32MCLAdvanced PlaymakerSupport4 star152/ 158
Antonio Candreva30AMRWingerSupport3.5 star151/ 158
Ivan Perisic28AMLInside ForwardSupport3.5 star156/ 160
Mauro Icardi24STCAdvanced ForwardAttack4 star165/ 178
Substitutes
Daniele Padelli31GKGoalkeeperDefend2.5 star127/ 140
Andrea Ranocchia29D (C)Defensive Centre BackAny2.5 star135/ 150
Davide Santon26D (RL)Full-BackAttack2.5 star135/ 144
Matias Vecino25M (C)Advanced PlaymakerSupport3.5 star143/ 151
Marcelo Brozovic24DM M (C) AM (C)Deep Lying Playmaker/ MezzalaAny3.5 star146/ 158
Joao Cancelo23D (R) WB (R) M (R) AM (R)WingerSupport2.5 star146/ 164
Eder30AM (L) ST (C)Inside ForwardSupport3 star141/ 150
Reserves
Tommaso Berni34GKGoalkeeperDefend1.5 star102/ 120
Yuto Nagatomo30D (RL) WB (RL) M (RL)Full-BackAttack2.5 star134/ 150
Yann Karamoh19AM (R) ST (C)WingerSupport2 star121/ <160
Facundo Colidio17ST (C)Advanced ForwardAttack1.5 star99/ <160

Who have you signed on FM? Let us know in the comments section below.

