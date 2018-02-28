Football Manager 2018: Contract expiry signings ending in 2019 (Second Season)

If you are looking to save money in the transfer market on Football Manager, you need to be looking at contract expiry signings. These are players who are in the final six months of their contract, and you can negotiate a pre-contract agreement to sign them for free when their contract expires.

Here are the best players you can sign on contract expiry deals on FM18 at the end of 2019, the second season on the game.

Luis Suarez (CA 185 – PA 188)

Age: 30

Positions: ST, AM (RLC)

Club: Barcelona

Country: Uruguay

Best attributes: 19 determination, 19 natural fitness, 18 ambition

Value: £73 million

Wage: £401,000 a week

One of the best strikers in world football, but at the age of 30, you do wonder if Luis Suarez will receive a new Barcelona contract before the end of next season. The Uruguayan has banged in 141 goals in 182 games since joining Barca from Liverpool in 2014.

Suarez’s 185 current ability is just three off his 188 potential, with stats of 19 determination, 19 natural fitness and 18 ambition. His £401,000 a week wages could be a stumbling block, so you will need to make plenty of room in your wage budget to sign him.

David De Gea (CA 176 – PA 184)

Age: 26

Positions: GK

Club: Manchester United

Country: Spain

Best attributes: 19 temperament, 19 reflexes, 18 handling

Value: £52 million

Wage: £200,000 a week

The best goalkeeper in the world, and with his contract now in its final two years, could David De Gea finally leave Manchester United? Real Madrid have been incredibly keen on the 26-year-old for some time now, and the rumours of a move back to Spain will only go away If the ‘keeper signs a new contract.

De Gea has stats of 19 temperament, 19 reflexes and 18 handling, giving him a CA of 176 and PA of 184. His wages of £200,000 a week are expensive, but there is still a chance you could pull of an exceptional deal on a contract expiry agreement.

David Silva (CA 173 – PA 173)

Age: 31

Positions: M (CRL), AM (CRL)

Club: Manchester City

Country: Spain

Best attributes: 19 flair, 19 creativity, 19 first touch

Value: £48 million

Wage: £160,000 a week

At the age of 31, we are perhaps seeing the best season in David Silva’s career, with the Spaniard flourishing in a slightly deeper role under Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola. Playing alongside fellow playmaker Kevin De Bruyne has freed up space for Silva, and his 11 assists so far this season could make it his most productive campaign.

The Spanish Silva has wages of £160,000 a week, which will get you his 173 current ability rating, which matches his potential. His best attributes include 19 flair, 19 creativity and 19 first touch.

Marco Reus (CA 170 – PA 171)

Age: 28

Positions: M (RL), AM (RLC), ST

Club: Dortmund

Country: Germany

Best attributes: 18 off the ball, 18 acceleration, 17 pressure

Value: £65 million

Wage: £171,000 a week

Seemingly enduring a never-ending injury nightmare, Marco Reus has been on and off the treatment table since 2014. He missed Germany’s World Cup win that year and has played just six games for his country since. The 28-year-old has now been linked with a move away from Borussia Dortmund, but can you snipe the 28-year-old first on FM 18?

The winger has a 170 CA on the game, which is just one off a 171 potential. Reus’s best stats include 18 off the ball, 18 acceleration and 17 pressure, but his wages are currently £171,000 a week.

Gerard Pique (CA 169 – PA 170)

Age: 30

Positions: D (C), SW

Club: Barcelona

Country: Spain

Best attributes: 18 important matches, 17 decisions, 17 pressure

Value: £52 million

Wage: £218,000 a week

At the age of 30, Gerard Pique remains among the best defenders in the world. The Barcelona centre back has won a Premier League title and a Champions League with Manchester United, before returning to Spain to claim six La Ligas, five Copa del Reys and three more Champions League crowns. Not only that, the centre back won World Cup and European Championship titles with the Spanish national team.

On FM, Pique offers stats of 18 important matches, 17 decisions and 17 pressure, giving him a 169 current ability score. This is just behind in 170 potential, which you can secure for wages of £218,000 a week.

Arturo Vidal (CA 167 – PA 176)

Age: 30

Positions: DM, M (C)

Club: Bayern

Country: Chile

Best attributes: 20 aggression, 19 ambition, 18 tackling

Value: £52 million

Wage: £202,000 a week

One of the more likely exits on this list is Arturo Vidal. The Chilean defensive or central midfielder looks to be on his way out of Bayern Munich at the end of the season, and at the age of 30 there is still time for a club, possibly in the Premier League, to obtain one of the best in his position in the world.

Vidal’s wages of £202,000 a week will get you his 20 aggression, 19 ambition and 18 tackling which lead to a 167 current ability rating. This may have fallen from a 176 potential, but he's still a fantastic player.

Diego Godin (CA 166 – PA 169)

Age: 31

Positions: D (C)

Club: Atletico Madrid

Country: Uruguay

Best attributes: 18 bravery, 18 heading, 17 decisions

Value: £39 million

Wage: £129,000 a week

Diego Godin was the cornerstone of Atletico Madrid’s incredible La Liga success in 2014. The 31-year-old centre back helped Atletico to become one of the best club’s in Europe, adding a Copa del Rey trophy, a Europa League and two UEFA Super Cups to his league title. Not only that, Godin has had success on the international stage, winning the Copa America in 2011 with Uruguay.

Godin’s 155 PA is just three off his 169 potential, with his best stats his 18 bravery, 18 heading and 17 decisions. The defender can be yours for wages of £129,000 a week.

Thibaut Courtois (CA 165 – PA 183)

Age: 25

Positions: GK

Club: Chelsea

Country: Belgium

Best attributes: 19 jumping, 18 important matches, 18 aerial ability

Value: £49 million

Wage: £100,000 a week

Another man who could be close to a club exit is Thibaut Courtois. With the 25-year-old proving he is one of the best goalkeeper’s in the Premier League with Chelsea in recent years, a move to Real Madrid could be on the cards. The Belgian international enjoyed a successful spell in the city with rivals Atletico for three years, and he very much sees Madrid as home.

Courtois offers stats of 19 jumping, 18 important matches and 18 aerial ability, leading to a CA of 165. This can improve to a potential of 183, so his wages of £100,000 a week are likely to increase.

Petr Cech (CA 165 – PA 182)

Age: 35

Positions: GK

Club: Arsenal

Country: Czech Republic

Best attributes: 19 adaptability, 18 aerial ability, 18 consistency

Value: £16 million

Wage: £110,000 a week

Thibaut Courtois took the goalkeeping reins at Chelsea from Petr Cech who has remained consistent since moving to Arsenal. Now 35, the Czech stopper may not have many years left, but with four Premier League successes, five FA Cups, three League Cups, a Champions League, a Europa League and the most clean sheets in Premier League history (199) he will go down as one of the greats.

Attributes of 19 adaptability, 18 aerial ability and 18 consistency give Cech a current ability rating of 165, 17 off his 182 PA. With the goalkeeper on the decline, you may be able to pick him up for wages less than his current £110,000 a week.

Sami Khedira (CA 165 – PA 167)

Age: 30

Positions: M (C), DM

Club: Juventus

Country: Germany

Best attributes: 20 teamwork, 20 positioning, 18 professionalism

Value: £32 million

Wage: £127,000 a week

With Emre Can likely to join Juventus in the summer for free that would likely open the door for Germany teammate Sami Khedira to leave the club. The 30-year-old Khedira has enjoyed a successful career so far winning league titles in Germany, Spain and Italy as well as a Champions League and a World Cup.

The former Real Madrid central or defensive midfielder has a 165 CA on FM, which is just two behind his 167 PA. Khedira’s attributes of 20 teamwork, 20 positioning and 18 professionalism are highly impressive, and they can be yours for wages of £127,000 a week.

More 2019 contract expiry signings

Player A Pos Club Country CA/ PA V W Dani Alves 34 D (R) WB (R) M (R) AM (R) PSG Brazil 164/ 174 £8m £226k Angel Di Maria 29 AM (RLC) M (L) PSG Argentina 161/ 174 £29m £185k Vincent Kompany 31 D (C) DM Man City Belgium 160/ 168 £42m £150k Samir Handanovic 33 GK Inter Milan Slovenia 160/ 164 £21m £79k Javier Mascherano 33 D (C) DM Barcelona Argentina 157/ 169 £20m £181k Sergi Roberto 25 M (C) D (R) DM WB (R) Barcelona Spain 157/ 166 £36m £53k Pedro 30 AM (RLC) Chelsea Spain 157/ 164 £52m £99k Jonas 33 ST AM (C) SLB Brazil 157/ 158 £8m £49k Daniele De Rossi 34 DM M (C) Roma Italy 156/ 177 £6m £95k Cesc Fabregas 30 M (C) AM (C) Chelsea Spain 156/ 174 £50m £206k Pepe 34 D (C) Besiktas Portugal 156/ 161 £1m £86k Filipe Luis 31 D (L) WB (L) Atletico Madrid Brazil 156/ 160 £18m £81k Jan Vertonghen 30 D (C) SW D (L) Tottenham Belgium 155/ 162 £31m £89k David Luiz 30 D (C) DM Chelsea Brazil 155/ 157 £34m £125k Jonny Evans 29 D (C) West Brom Northern Ireland 155/ 155 £38m £65k Arda Turan 30 AM (CRL) M (RL) Barcelona Turkey 154/ 166 £14m £147k Alessandro Florenzi 26 M (RC) D (R) WB (R) AM (R) Roma Italy 154/ 162 £25m £54k Sokratis Papastathopoulos 29 D (C) Dortmund Greece 154/ 154 £30m £51k Samir Nasri 30 AM (CRL) M (RLC) Antalyaspor France 153/ 165 £11m £121k Raul Garcia 31 AM (C) M (RC) ST Athletic Bilbao Spain 153/ 165 £16m £99k Kostas Manolas 26 D (C) Roma Greece 153/ 159 £22m £57k Daniel Sturridge 27 ST Liverpool England 153/ 158 £39m £130k Nicolas Pareja 33 D (C) Sevilla Argentina 153/ 155 £5m £43k Mario Gomez 32 ST Wolfsburg Germany 151/ 165 £15m £103k Suso 23 AM (RLC) AC Milan Spain 151/ 161 £21m £32k Javier Pastore 28 AM (C) M (LC) AM (L) PSG Argentina 151/ 159 £29m £158k James Milner 31 M (CRL) D (L) DM WB (L) AM (RL) Liverpool England 151/ 157 £22m £140k Anthony Martial 21 AM (L) ST Man United France 150/ <190 £33m £110k Angel Correa 22 AM (CL) ST Atletico Madrid Argentina 150/ 164 £16m £32k Danny Welbeck 26 AM (LR) ST Arsenal England 150/ 160 £33m £125k Lucas Moura 24 AM (R) PSG Brazil 151/ 156 £29m £62k Yacine Brahimi 27 AM (LRC) FCP Algeria 150/ 156 £13m £40k

