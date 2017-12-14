header decal
Football Manager

14 Dec 2017

Football Manager 2018: Best rival managers

Football Manager 2018: Best rival managers

The world's best managers also appear on Football Manager 2018 so expect some heated rivalries with some familiar faces.

Pep Guardiola (CA 180 – PA 187)

Massimiliano Allegri (CA 179 – PA 180)

Carlo Ancelotti (CA 179 – PA 180)

Diego Simeone (CA 177 – PA 183)

Antonio Conte (CA 172 – PA 180)

Jose Mourinho (CA 170 – PA 193)

Jurgen Klopp (CA 170 – PA 185)

Arsene Wenger (CA 170 – PA 182)

Luciano Spalletti (CA 169 – PA 174)

Jupp Heynckes (CA 168 – PA 171)

More FM 18 Managers

In Football Manager, it’s all about you right? Not necessarily. You still have to compete against the finest managers on the planet, and the pros on the game will know the particular tactics or mind games to play against certain rivals. We look at the best gaffers you will go head-to-head with on FM 18. 

Pep Guardiola (CA 180 – PA 187)

Age: 46

Managing: Manchester City

Nationality: Spain

Best attributes: 20 professionalism, 20 tactical knowledge, 20 squad rotation

The best manager in the world. Pep Guardiola has won three La Liga titles, three Bundesliga titles and two Champions Leagues, and the Spaniard looks on course to win a first Premier League trophy with Manchester City. At the age of 46, Guardiola has plenty of time left in the game, and he most likely be your biggest threat in Football Manager 18.

Massimiliano Allegri (CA 179 – PA 180)

Age: 49

Managing: Juventus

Nationality: Italy

Best attributes: 19 use of subs, 19 coaching mental, 18 tactical knowledge

A man who has risen up the managerial rankings, the 49-year-old Massimiliano Allegri has four Serie A titles to his name. With Juve facing a serious title challenge for the first time under his leadership this season, it is only now that we see what the manager is all about.

Carlo Ancelotti (CA 179 – PA 180)

Age: 58

Managing: Unemployed

Nationality: Italy

Best attributes: 20 man management, 20 coaching mental, 19 pressure

Currently without a job, but Carlo Ancelotti is still one of the best managers in the world. The Italian has enjoyed success wherever he has been, winning league titles in Italy, England, France and Germany along with three Champions Leagues. If any of the big clubs change manager, expect Ancelotti to be first on their shortlist.

Diego Simeone (CA 177 – PA 183)

Age: 47

Managing: Atletico Madrid

Nationality: Argentina

Best attributes: 20 loyalty, 20 adaptability, 20 professionalism

Diego Simeone has slowly built up his managerial CV, with his La Liga victory with Atletico Madrid in 2014 the shining light. The former Argentine international also has two league titles in his homeland to go with it, but you wonder what the next step is for him after forming a side in his image at Atletico.

Antonio Conte (CA 172 – PA 180)

Age: 48

Managing: Chelsea

Nationality: Italy

Best attributes: 20 ambition, 20 motivating, 19 coaching mental

No one knew what to expect from Antonio Conte when he took charge at Chelsea last season, but he motivated a damaged squad to romp home to the Premier League title. The Italian could head back to his homeland at the end of the season, having already lifted three Serie A titles with Juventus. 

Jose Mourinho (CA 170 – PA 193)

Age: 54

Managing: Manchester United

Nationality: Portugal

Best attributes: 20 controversy, 20 pressure, 20 ambition

This season looks to be the one that Jose Mourinho loses any claim of being the best manager in the world. The Portuguese dominated with Porto, Chelsea over two spells, Inter Milan but came slightly unstuck with Real Madrid and his current stint with Manchester United. He may have won the League Cup and Europa League last season, but he has faced plenty of criticism from fans and pundits.

Jurgen Klopp (CA 170 – PA 185)

Age: 50

Managing: Liverpool

Nationality: Germany

Best attributes: 20 man management, 20 motivating, 20 working with youngsters

Winning back-to-back Bundesliga titles with Borussia Dortmund brought Jurgen Klopp straight into the time-light. A character who suits the Premier League down to the ground, Klopp’s gung-ho style has caused plenty of excitement, but he has not managed to plug The Reds’ troubles at the back. Can he take Liverpool back to title contenders? It looks unlikely so far.

Arsene Wenger (CA 170 – PA 182)

Age: 67

Managing: Arsenal

Nationality: France

Best attributes: 20 loyalty, 20 adaptability, 20 ambition

At the age of the 67, the sun is starting to set for Arsene Wenger, certainly at Arsenal. The Frenchman has three PL titles to his name, including the 2003-04 season in which The Gunners went undefeated. 

Luciano Spalletti (CA 169 – PA 174)

Age: 58

Managing: Inter Milan

Nationality: Italy

Best attributes: 19 coaching tactical, 19 tactical knowledge, 18 coaching mental

Current Inter manager has experienced the managerial merry-go-round in Italy, managing seven clubs in the country. Two Italian Cups with Roma is the best he has managed in his homeland to go with two league titles in Russia, but he could claim his first Serie A crown with Inter currently leading the pack.

Jupp Heynckes (CA 168 – PA 171)

Age: 72

Managing: Bayern Munich

Nationality: Germany

Best attributes: 19 man management, 18 coaching mental, 18 pressure

He was retired just six months ago, but the 72-year-old Jupp Heynckes has returned for a fourth spell at Bayern Munich. The former West Germany international has won three league titles with Bayern, and has two Champions League victories, one with Real Madrid. Heynckes is likely only to manage until the end of the season, and whoever comes in will have big shoes to fill. 

More FM 18 Managers

Manager Age Managing CA/ PA
Jose Pekerman67Colombia165/ 180
Luis Enrique47Unemployed165/ 174
Roberto Mancini52Zenit165/ 166
Joachim Low57Germany165/ 165
Jorge Jesus63Sporting Lisbon161/ 170
Fabio Capello71Jiangsu Suning161/ 168
Zinedine Zidane45Real Madrid160/ 180
Vladimir Weiss52Georgia160/ 175
Leonardo Jardim43Monaco160/ 170
Unai Emery45PSG160/ 170
Tite56Brazil160/ 170
Maurizio Sarri58Napoli159/ 164
Rafa Benitez57Newcastle158/ 177
Marcelino51Valencia158/ 165
Fernando Santos62Portugal158/ 158
Didier Deschamps48France156/ 161
Thomas Tuchel43Unemployed155/ 172
Mauricio Pochettino45Tottenham155/ 170
Jorge Sampaoli56Argentina155/ 165
Ernesto Valverde53Barcelona155/ 160
Giampiero Ventura69Italy155/ 157

How is your FM save going? Let us know in the comments section below.

