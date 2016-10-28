header decal
28 Oct 2016

FM17: Swansea Player Ratings Revealed

FM17: Swansea Player Ratings Revealed

Here's the Swansea team on Football Manager 2017 with all the player ratings and values revealed and broken down to help you understand your squad.

GOALKEEPERS

DEFENDERS

MIDFIELDERS

STRIKERS

GOALKEEPERS

Position Player Current Rating Potential Rating Age Nationality Value
GoalkeeperLukasz Fabianski3.53.531Poland£11m
GoalkeeperKristoffer Nordfeldt2.52.527Sweden£5.5m

DEFENDERS

Position Player Current Rating Potential Rating Age Nationality Value
DefenderKyle Naughton3327England£8m
DefenderAngel Rangel2.52.533Spain£800k
DefenderNeil Taylor3327Waes£9.25m
DefenderStephen Kingsley2.53.521Scotland£2.1m
DefenderFederico Fernandez3327Argentina£12m
DefenderAlfie Mawson2.53.522England£4.2m
DefenderMike van der Hoorn2.5323Netherlands£2.8m
DefenderJordi Amat33.524Spain£9m

MIDFIELDERS

Position Player Current Rating Potential Rating Age Nationality Value
MidfielderJack Cork3.53.527England£12.75m
MidfielderLeon Britton3333England£1.1m
MidfielderKi Sung Yeung3.53.527Korea£13.25m
MidfielderLeroy Fer3326Netherlands£10m
MidfielderJay Fulton2322Scotland£950k
MidfielderNathan Dyer3328England£10m
MidfielderModou Barrow2.5323Gambia£5.5m
MidfielderWayne Routledge3.53.531England£3.6m
MidfielderDaniel James22.518Wales£400k
MidfielderJefferson Montero3326Ecuador£12.5m
MidfielderGylfi Sigurdsson4426Iceland£22m

STRIKERS

Position Player Current Rating Potential Rating Age Nationality Value
StrikerFernando Llorente4431Spain£8m
StrikerBorja Baston3.5423Spain£14m
