FM17: Serie A Transfer & Wage Budgets

Italian football isn't what it used to be. Gone are the glory days of the 1990s when Italian football was the place to be, the pinnacle of European competition and the home of entertainment. In recent years, it's almost turned into a playground for Juventus as they've enjoyed domestic domination for the past few seasons. The most notable thing about Serie A is that there just isn't enough money in the league, as only six clubs are deemed as 'rich.' It's the reason why Italian football has been declining; they can't keep up with the comparatively greater riches of England and Spain.

Nonetheless, Serie A poses some interesting challenges. You could attempt to take over Juventus with their £20.6m budget the highest in the league. Although domestic success should be achievable with minimal fuss, it's European success that they crave and your task would be to reclaim their first Champions League since 1996. Staying in Turin, you could manage the second club in the city, Torino to try restore them to their former glory, though their board are only prepared to offer £3.8m. Not to mention, though, you have Joe Hart in your squad.

Serie A is the home of the sleeping giants and you could take on the daunting task of trying to reawaken one of the Milan clubs, Inter or AC. Inter may be the more attractive of the two as their starting squad is of higher quality, the board offer more money (£17.2m) and they're already in the Europa League, which carries Champions League qualification with overall victory. Milan, however, would be more challenging, plus you'd get to work with wonderkid 'keeper Gianluigi Donnarumma. Roma and Napoli would also make interesting choices to try and break the Old Lady's grip on the league.

Team Transfer Budget Wage Budget p/w Wage Current Spend p/w Financial Status European Competition (first season) Atalanta £3.4m £450k £450k Secure - Bologna £3.4m £580k £575k Secure - Cagliari £1.5m £362k £350k Secure - Chievo £2.5m £312k £300k Secure - Crotone £1.29m £225k £225k Secure - Empoli £1.7m £296k £300k Secure - Fiorentina £9.5m £780k £750k Rich Europa League Genoa £3.8m £538k £525k Secure - Inter £17.2m £1.9m £1.9m Rich Europa League Juventus £20.6m £2.7m £2.6m Rich Champions League Lazio £6.4m £1m £1m Rich - Milan £5.1m £1.5m £1.5m Okay - Napoli £13.7m £1.5m £1.5m Rich Champions League Palermo £2.4m £374k £375k Secure - Pescara £1.6m £356k £350k Secure - Roma £8.6m £1.8m £1.8m Rich Champions League Sampdoria £4.3m £630k £625k Secure - Sassuolo £7.2m £511k £500k Secure Europa League Torino £3.8m £571k £500k Secure - Udinese £3.4m £506k £475k Secure -

