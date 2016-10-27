header decal
FIFA 21 Fortnite Grand Theft Auto Madden 21 NBA 2K PES Consoles Reviews More
Back

Football Manager

27 Oct 2016

FM17: Middlesbrough Player Ratings Revealed

FM17: Middlesbrough Player Ratings Revealed

Here's the Middlesbrough team on Football Manager 2017 with all the player ratings and values revealed and broken down to help you understand your squad.

Jump To
link decal

GOALKEEPERS

link decal

DEFENDERS

link decal

MIDFIELDERS

link decal

STRIKERS

GOALKEEPERS

Position Player Current Rating Potential Rating Age Nationality Value
GoalkeeperVictor Valdes3.53.534Spain£1.7m
GoalkeeperBrad Guzan3.53.531USA£4.4m

DEFENDERS

Position Player Current Rating Potential Rating Age Nationality Value
DefenderCalum Chambers3.53.521England£9m
DefenderDaniel Ayala3325Spain£9.5m
DefenderBen Gibson33.523England£7.75m
DefenderBernardo3.53.526Colombia£9.75m
DefenderAntonio Barragan3.53.529Spain£7.25m
DefenderFabio3325Brazil£5.25m
DefenderGeorge Friend3328England£6m
DefenderJames Husband2.5322England£2.2m

MIDFIELDERS

Position Player Current Rating Potential Rating Age Nationality Value
MidfielderEmilio Nsue2.52.526equatorial Guinea£4.8m
MidfielderAdam Forshaw33.524England£5.25m
MidfielderAdam Clayton3327England£8.75m
MidfielderGrant Leadbitter3330England£4.8m
MidfielderMarten de Roon3.53.525Netherlands£12.25m
MidfielderViktor Fischer3.5422Denmark£9.75m
MidfielderAdama Traore3420Spain£7m
MidfielderChristian Stuani3.53.529Uruguay£8.5m
MidfielderStewart Downing3331England£1.7m
MidfielderCarlos De Pena3324Uruguay£5.5m
MidfielderGaston Ramirez3325Uruguay£15.5m

STRIKERS

Position Player Current Rating Potential Rating Age Nationality Value
StrikerDavid Nugent3331England£2.9m
StrikerAlvaro Negredo4.54.530Spain£9.75m
StrikerJordan Rhodes3.53.526Scotland£10.5m
Realsport 101
Home F1FIFA 21ConsolesFortniteGrand Theft AutoMadden 21NBA 2KDealsFIFA
Flight SimulatorIndie GamesMoreNewsNext-GenOpinionPESStar WarsThe Legend of ZeldaThe Sims
Legal
Terms of Use Corporate Acceptable Use Media Inquiries
About Gfinity
Privacy Policy Contact Us Cookie Policy