25 Oct 2016

FM17: Manchester United Player Ratings Revealed

Here's the Mancester United team on Football Manager 2017 with all the player ratings and values revealed and broken down to help you understand your squad.

GOALKEEPERS

link decal

DEFENDERS

link decal

MIDFIELDERS

link decal

STRIKERS

GOALKEEPERS

Position Player Current Rating Potential Rating Age Nationality Value
GoalkeeperSergio Romero2.52.529Argentina£8m
GoalkeeperDavid de Gea4.54.525Spain£32.5m

DEFENDERS

Position Player Current Rating Potential Rating Age Nationality Value
DefenderMatteo Darmian3326Italy£22.5m
DefenderLuke Shaw3420England£16.5m
DefenderDaley Blind3326Netherlands£28.5m
DefenderMarcos Rojo3326Argentina£17.25m
DefenderPhil Jones3324England£18.75m
DefenderChris Smalling3.53.526England£27.5m
DefenderEric Bailly33.522Ivory Coast£25.5m
DefenderAntonio Valencia3330Ecuador£12.25m

MIDFIELDERS

Position Player Current Rating Potential Rating Age Nationality Value
MidfielderMichael Carrick3334England£2.3m
MidfielderMarouane Fellaini3328Belgium£25.5m
MidfielderMorgan Schneiderlin3326France£28.5m
MidfielderAnder Herrera3.53.526Spain£28.5m
MidfielderPaul Pogba4.5523France£54m
MidfielderHenrikh Mkhitaryan4427Armenia£35m
MidfielderAshley Young3330England£8.75m
MidfielderJesse Lingard3323England£30m
MidfielderMemphis Depay3422Netherlands£13m
MidfielderJuan Mata4428Spain£29m

STRIKERS

Position Player Current Rating Potential Rating Age Nationality Value
StrikerMarcus Rashford2.5418England£22m
StrikerAnthony Martial4420France£32.5m
StrikerWayne Rooney3330England£15m
StrikerZlatan Ibrahimovic4.54.534Sweden£4.7m
