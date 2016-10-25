header decal
25 Oct 2016

FM17: Manchester City Player Ratings Revealed

Here's the Mancester City team on Football Manager 2017 with all the player ratings and values revealed and broken down to help you understand your squad.

GOALKEEPERS

DEFENDERS

MIDFIELDERS

STRIKERS

GOALKEEPERS

Position Player Current Rating Potential Rating Age Nationality Value
GoalkeeperClaudio Bravo4433Chile£9.25m
GoalkeeperWilly Caballero2.52.534Argentina£725k

DEFENDERS

Position Player Current Rating Potential Rating Age Nationality Value
DefenderJohn Stones2.5422England£28.5m
DefenderBacary Sagna3333France£1.8m
DefenderAleksandar Kolarov2.52.530Serbia£8m
DefenderNicolas Otamendi3.53.528Argentina£25m
DefenderVincent Kompany4430Belgium£20m
DefenderPablo Zabaleta3331Argentina£6.5m
DefenderPablo Maffeo1.5318Spain£450k
DefenderGael Clichy2.52.530France£4m

MIDFIELDERS

Position Player Current Rating Potential Rating Age Nationality Value
MidfielderFernando3328Brazil£17.25m
MidfielderFernandinho3.53.531Brazil£9m
MidfielderYaya Toure2.52.533Ivory Coast£2.5m
MidfielderIlkay Gundogan4425Germany£36m
MidfielderLeroy Sane3420Germany£25m
MidfielderRaheem Sterling2.5321England£30.5m
MidfielderFabian Delph2.52.526England£17.75m
MidfielderJesus Navas2.52.530Spain£8.75m
MidfielderDavid Silva4430Spain£24m
MidfielderKevin De Bruyne4425Belgium£55m
MidfielderNolito3.53.529Spain£22.5m

STRIKERS

Position Player Current Rating Potential Rating Age Nationality Value
StrikerSergio Aguero4.54.528Argentina£52m
StrikerKelechi Iheanacho2.53.519Nigeria£22m
