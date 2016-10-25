header decal
25 Oct 2016

FM17: Everton Player Ratings Revealed

FM17: Everton Player Ratings Revealed

Here's the Everton squad on Football Manager 2017 with all the player ratings revealed and broken down to help you understand your squad.

GOALKEEPERS

DEFENDERS

MIDFIELDERS

STRIKERS

GOALKEEPERS

Position Player Current Rating Potential Rating Age Nationality Value
GoalkeeperMaarten Stekelenburg3333Netherlands£1.8m
GoalkeeperJoel Robles2.52.526Spain£6.75m

DEFENDERS

Position Player Current Rating Potential Rating Age Nationality Value
DefenderPhil Jagielka3.53.533England£2.1m
DefenderAshley Williams3331Wales£3.5m
DefenderRamiro Funes Mori3325Argentina£12m
DefenderLeighton Baines3.53.531England£5.75m
DefenderSeamus Coleman3.53.527Ireland£30m
DefenderBryan Oviedo2.52.526Costa Rica£8m

MIDFIELDERS

Position Player Current Rating Potential Rating Age Nationality Value
MidfielderGareth Barry3335England£1m
MidfielderDarron Gibson2.52.528Ireland£9.5m
MidfielderJames McCarthy3.53.525Ireland£28.5m
MidfielderIdrissa Gueye3327Senegal£13.25m
MidfielderMuhamed Besic33.523Bosnia£11.75m
MidfielderAaron Lennon3329England£10m
MidfielderKevin Mirallas3.53.528Belgium£20.5m
MidfielderTom Cleverley3326England£11.75m
MidfielderGerard Deulofeu3422Spain£13.25m
MidfielderYannick Bolasie3.53.527Congo£30m
MidfielderRoss Barkley3.5422England£31m

STRIKERS

Position Player Current Rating Potential Rating Age Nationality Value
StrikerArouna Kone2232Ivory Coast£850k
StrikerEnner Valencia3326Ecuador£20.5m
StrikerBaye Oumar Niasse2.52.526Senegal£7m
StrikerRomelu Lukaku3.5423Belgium£34m
