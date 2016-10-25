header decal
Football Manager

25 Oct 2016

FM17: Crystal Palace Squad Player Ratings Breakdown

Here's the Crystal Palace team on Football Manager 2017 with all the player ratings and values revealed and broken down to help you understand your squad.

GOALKEEPERS

Position Player Current Rating Potential Rating Age Nationality Value
GoalkeeperWayne Hennessey3329Wales£6.5m
GoalkeeperSteve Mandanda4431France£14m

DEFENDERS

Position Player Current Rating Potential Rating Age Nationality Value
DefenderJoel Ward3.53.526England£10m
DefenderJames Tomkins3.53.527England£10m
DefenderMartin Kelly3326England£6.25m
DefenderDamien Delaney3334Ireland£625k
DefenderScott Dann4429England£12.75m
DefenderPape Souare3.53.526Senegal£12m

MIDFEILDERS

Position Player Current Rating Potential Rating Age Nationality Value
MidfielderJames McArthur3.53.528Scotland£10.75m
MidfielderMathieu Flamini3.53.532France£1.2m
MidfielderYohan Cabaye4430France£14.75m
MidfielderJason Puncheon3330England£7m
MidfielderLee Chung Yong2.52.527Korea£8.5m
MidfielderBakary Sako3328Mali£9.75m
MidfielderJoe Ledley3.53.529Wales£6.5m
MidfielderAndros Townsend33.524England£13.75m
MidfielderJordon Mutch33.524England£8.75m
MidfielderWilfried Zaha33.523England£12.25m
MidfielderKwesi Appiah2225Ghana£1.2m

STRIKERS

Position Player Current Rating Potential Rating Age Nationality Value
StrikerConnor Wickham3.53.523England£10.5m
StrikerLoic Remy3.53.529France£19.75m
StrikerFraizer Campbell2.52.528England£4.8m
StrikerChristian Benteke4425Belgium£30m
