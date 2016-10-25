header decal
Football Manager

25 Oct 2016

FM17: Burnley Squad Player Ratings Breakdown

Here's the Burnley team on Football Manager 2017 with all the player ratings and values revealed and broken down to help you understand your squad.

GOALKEEPERS

Position Player Current Rating Potential Rating Age Nationality Value
GoalkeeperPaul Robinson2.52.536England£53k
GoalkeeperTom Heaton3.53.530England£7.5m

DEFENDERS

Position Player Current Rating Potential Rating Age Nationality Value
DefenderJon Flanagan3.5423England£8m
DefenderMichael Keane3.5423England£11.25m
DefenderKevin Long2.52.525Ireland£1.1m
DefenderStephen Ward3330Ireland£650k
DefenderBen Mee3326England£9.5m
DefenderJimmy Dunne1118Ireland£42.5k
DefenderJames Tarkowski3423England£7.25m
DefenderMatt Lowton3327England£4.2m
DefenderTendayi Darikwa2.53.524England£2.6m

MIDFIELDERS

Position Player Current Rating Potential Rating Age Nationality Value
MidfielderSteven Defour3.53.528Belgium£9.25m
MidfielderGeorge Boyd3.53.530Scotland£2.2m
MidfielderScott Arfield3.53.527Canada£8.75m
MidfielderDean Marney3332England£1m
MidfielderAiden O'Neill2317Australia£450k
MidfielderMichael Kightly3330England£1.3m
MidfielderJohann Berg Gudmundsson3.53.525Iceland£9.75m
MidfielderJeff Hendrick3.5424Ireland£10m

STRIKERS

Position Player Current Rating Potential Rating Age Nationality Value
StrikerPatrick Bamford33.522England£7m
StrikerAndre Gray3.53.525England£10.75m
StrikerAshley Barnes3326England£4.2m
StrikerSam Vokes3.53.526Wales£4.2m
