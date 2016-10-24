header decal
24 Oct 2016

FM17: Arsenal Squad Player Ratings Breakdown

Here's the Arsenal squad on Football Manager 2017 with all the player ratings revealed and broken down to help you understand your squad.

RealSport have been scouring through Football Manager 2017, the immersive manager experience game from Sports Interactive, to give you the lowdown on every Premier League squad.

To help you understand your squad, we’ve included each player’s star rating, in terms of their current and potential ability, their value and age. For example, if a player has a low current ability rating, but high potential, he is probably a young player that should be loaned out for improvement. If they have high current and potential ratings, they can slot straight into your first team.

The important thing to remember, however, is it’s all relative with FM. A two star player at one club may well be a four star player at another of lesser stature.

Arsenal’s starting transfer and wage budgets are as follows:

GOALKEEPERS

Position Player Current Rating Potential Rating Age Nationality Value
GoalkeeperPetr Cech4434Czech£5.25m
GoalkeeperDavid Ospina2.52.527Colombia£9m

DEFENDERS

Position Player Current Rating Potential Rating Age Nationality Value
DefenderMathieu Debuchy2.52.530France£3.4m
DefenderCarl Jenkinson2.52.524England£8.5m
DefenderHector Bellerin33.521Spain£22.5m
DefenderShkodran Mustafi3.5424Germany£27m
DefenderNacho Monreal3330Spain£9m
DefenderKieran Gibbs2.52.526England£10.5m
DefenderLaurent Koscielny4430France£13.5m
DefenderPet Mertesacker3.53.531Germany£5.75m
DefenderGabriel Paulista3325Brazil£18.75m
DefenderRob Holding2.52.520England£3m

MIDFIELDERS

Position Player Current Rating Potential Rating Age Nationality Value
MidfielderMohamed Elneny3323Egypt£21m
MidfielderFranic Coquelin3325France£21m
MidfielderGranit Xhaka3323Switzerland£28.5m
MidfielderSanti Cazorla3.53.531Spain£11m
MidfielderAaron Ramsey3.53.525Wales£33.5m
MidfielderTheo Walcott2.52.527England£30m
MidfielderAlex Oxlade-Chamberlain3422England£22m
MidfielderDanny Welbeck3325England£30m
MidfielderMesut Ozil4.54.527Germany£55m

STRIKERS

Position Player Current Rating Potential Rating Age Nationality Value
StrikerLucas Perez3327Spain£30m
StrikerAlex Iwobi2.53.520Nigeria£12.25m
StrikerAlexis Sanchez4.54.527Chile£50m
StrikerOlivier Giroud3329France£21.5m
