FM17: Arsenal Squad Player Ratings Breakdown

RealSport have been scouring through Football Manager 2017, the immersive manager experience game from Sports Interactive, to give you the lowdown on every Premier League squad.
To help you understand your squad, we’ve included each player’s star rating, in terms of their current and potential ability, their value and age. For example, if a player has a low current ability rating, but high potential, he is probably a young player that should be loaned out for improvement. If they have high current and potential ratings, they can slot straight into your first team.
The important thing to remember, however, is it’s all relative with FM. A two star player at one club may well be a four star player at another of lesser stature.
Arsenal’s starting transfer and wage budgets are as follows:
GOALKEEPERS
|Position
|Player
|Current Rating
|Potential Rating
|Age
|Nationality
|Value
|Goalkeeper
|Petr Cech
|4
|4
|34
|Czech
|£5.25m
|Goalkeeper
|David Ospina
|2.5
|2.5
|27
|Colombia
|£9m
DEFENDERS
|Position
|Player
|Current Rating
|Potential Rating
|Age
|Nationality
|Value
|Defender
|Mathieu Debuchy
|2.5
|2.5
|30
|France
|£3.4m
|Defender
|Carl Jenkinson
|2.5
|2.5
|24
|England
|£8.5m
|Defender
|Hector Bellerin
|3
|3.5
|21
|Spain
|£22.5m
|Defender
|Shkodran Mustafi
|3.5
|4
|24
|Germany
|£27m
|Defender
|Nacho Monreal
|3
|3
|30
|Spain
|£9m
|Defender
|Kieran Gibbs
|2.5
|2.5
|26
|England
|£10.5m
|Defender
|Laurent Koscielny
|4
|4
|30
|France
|£13.5m
|Defender
|Pet Mertesacker
|3.5
|3.5
|31
|Germany
|£5.75m
|Defender
|Gabriel Paulista
|3
|3
|25
|Brazil
|£18.75m
|Defender
|Rob Holding
|2.5
|2.5
|20
|England
|£3m
MIDFIELDERS
|Position
|Player
|Current Rating
|Potential Rating
|Age
|Nationality
|Value
|Midfielder
|Mohamed Elneny
|3
|3
|23
|Egypt
|£21m
|Midfielder
|Franic Coquelin
|3
|3
|25
|France
|£21m
|Midfielder
|Granit Xhaka
|3
|3
|23
|Switzerland
|£28.5m
|Midfielder
|Santi Cazorla
|3.5
|3.5
|31
|Spain
|£11m
|Midfielder
|Aaron Ramsey
|3.5
|3.5
|25
|Wales
|£33.5m
|Midfielder
|Theo Walcott
|2.5
|2.5
|27
|England
|£30m
|Midfielder
|Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain
|3
|4
|22
|England
|£22m
|Midfielder
|Danny Welbeck
|3
|3
|25
|England
|£30m
|Midfielder
|Mesut Ozil
|4.5
|4.5
|27
|Germany
|£55m
STRIKERS
|Position
|Player
|Current Rating
|Potential Rating
|Age
|Nationality
|Value
|Striker
|Lucas Perez
|3
|3
|27
|Spain
|£30m
|Striker
|Alex Iwobi
|2.5
|3.5
|20
|Nigeria
|£12.25m
|Striker
|Alexis Sanchez
|4.5
|4.5
|27
|Chile
|£50m
|Striker
|Olivier Giroud
|3
|3
|29
|France
|£21.5m