FM17: Arsenal Squad Player Ratings Breakdown

RealSport have been scouring through Football Manager 2017, the immersive manager experience game from Sports Interactive, to give you the lowdown on every Premier League squad.

To help you understand your squad, we’ve included each player’s star rating, in terms of their current and potential ability, their value and age. For example, if a player has a low current ability rating, but high potential, he is probably a young player that should be loaned out for improvement. If they have high current and potential ratings, they can slot straight into your first team.

The important thing to remember, however, is it’s all relative with FM. A two star player at one club may well be a four star player at another of lesser stature.

Arsenal’s starting transfer and wage budgets are as follows:

GOALKEEPERS

Position Player Current Rating Potential Rating Age Nationality Value Goalkeeper Petr Cech 4 4 34 Czech £5.25m Goalkeeper David Ospina 2.5 2.5 27 Colombia £9m

DEFENDERS

Position Player Current Rating Potential Rating Age Nationality Value Defender Mathieu Debuchy 2.5 2.5 30 France £3.4m Defender Carl Jenkinson 2.5 2.5 24 England £8.5m Defender Hector Bellerin 3 3.5 21 Spain £22.5m Defender Shkodran Mustafi 3.5 4 24 Germany £27m Defender Nacho Monreal 3 3 30 Spain £9m Defender Kieran Gibbs 2.5 2.5 26 England £10.5m Defender Laurent Koscielny 4 4 30 France £13.5m Defender Pet Mertesacker 3.5 3.5 31 Germany £5.75m Defender Gabriel Paulista 3 3 25 Brazil £18.75m Defender Rob Holding 2.5 2.5 20 England £3m

MIDFIELDERS

Position Player Current Rating Potential Rating Age Nationality Value Midfielder Mohamed Elneny 3 3 23 Egypt £21m Midfielder Franic Coquelin 3 3 25 France £21m Midfielder Granit Xhaka 3 3 23 Switzerland £28.5m Midfielder Santi Cazorla 3.5 3.5 31 Spain £11m Midfielder Aaron Ramsey 3.5 3.5 25 Wales £33.5m Midfielder Theo Walcott 2.5 2.5 27 England £30m Midfielder Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain 3 4 22 England £22m Midfielder Danny Welbeck 3 3 25 England £30m Midfielder Mesut Ozil 4.5 4.5 27 Germany £55m

STRIKERS