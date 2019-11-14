FM 20 Mobile: New leagues, languages, & new features on release for latest handheld game

While the full-fat version of Football Manager 2020 already has a live beta ahead of the full release next week, mobile players will have to wait until 19 November to get a taste of this year's on-the-go version of FM.

The Mobile game may have the same release as the PC version, but some of the mechanics and features are always a little different for iOS and Android users.

Football Manager 2020's twitter feed had some nuggets of information for their mobile gamers.

New leagues & languages added

FRESH CHALLENGE: New leagues are available on FM 20 Mobile

One of the great things about Football Manager is just how deep the database is, allowing you to take over clubs from Australia to Finland to Chile.

FM 20 Mobile has added the Greek and Danish leagues to this year's version, meaning teams like Olympiacos and Copenhagen are now playable.

On top of this, the game is now available in Dutch and Portuguese languages, expanding the accessibility of this game to millions.

Youth development & mentoring

Bringing young stars through to the first team is one of the best parts of Football Manager games. Everyone has a war story about a youngster they discovered and turned into a League-winner.

FM 20 Mobile will bring a deeper level of young player development this year as it adds a revamped system for promoting youth players and improved development feedback, combined with the ability to have senior players mentor your promising youngsters and encourage their growth.

DEVELOPMENT: Get your youngsters games in the reserves

Backing this up is the addition of reserve teams and competitions. Now you can give those young players valuable game time in the reserves and see if they will develop into the first-team stars you need them to be.

Matchday experience

BITTER ENEMIES: Know your rival and beat them mercilessly!

FM 20 Mobile will have a much deeper matchday experience this year.

Firstly, local derbies and rivalries have been bought in to add some spice to your fixture list, while the overall game process will be improved.

More contextual information will be available during games to aid your decision-making, while the 2D pitch view has expanded so you can see what is going on with your players.