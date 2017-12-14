FM 18: Best loan signings

If you are managing a smaller club on Football Manager 2018, your best bet may be to bring in some loan signings. With all club’s only having a fraction of their normal transfer budget able to spend in the first season, loaning in some players to then buy later down the line could be the best option. We look at the best men available for loan in FM 18.

Jorge (CA 135 – PA 158)

Age: 21

Positions: D (L), WB (L), M (L)

Club: AS Monaco

Country: Brazil

Best attributes: 15 agility, 15 pressure, 15 dribbling

Value: £6.6 million

Wage: £36,000 a week

With Benjamin Mendy heading to Manchester City, Monaco’s Jorge has been granted the left back spot at Monaco. It is surprising to find the Brazilian available for loan on Football Manager, but it may be because the 21-year-old has struggled to settle in Ligue 1.

The left back, wing back or midfielder can be yours for £36,000 a week, giving you his 135 current ability rating. This will rise towards his 158 potential, with his best attributes being 15 agility, 15 pressure and 15 dribbling.

Marko Grujic (CA 134 – PA 155)

Age: 21

Positions: M (C), DM, AM (C)

Club: Liverpool

Country: Serbia

Best attributes: 15 first touch, 15 long shots, 15 consistency

Value: £11.9 million

Wage: £17,500 a week

With so many midfield options at Liverpool, it’s unsurprising that Marko Grujic can be loaned in on FM. The Serbian international has been limited to just three starts for The Reds since joining last season, all of which have come in the EFL Cup.

The 21-year-old Grujic as a 134 current ability score, but he really needs a loan to move if he is to get up to his 155 potential. 15 first touch, 15 long shots and 15 consistency can be yours for £17,500 a week.

Jordan Lukaku (CA 134 – PA 146)

Age: 22

Positions: D (L), WB (L), M (L)

Club: Lazio

Country: Belgium

Best attributes: 16 natural fitness, 16 pace, 16 determination

Value: £6.9 million

Wage: £31,700 a week

Brother of new Manchester United frontman Romelu, Jordan Lukaku made the switch from Belgium to Italy last season. The 22-year-old has been rotated with fellow left back Stefan Radu, but his development would be accelerated with a loan move.

For wages of £31,700 a week, you could get the 134 rated Lukaku and propel him towards his 146 potential. With attributes 16 natural fitness, 16 pace and 16 determination, the youngster can get you out of holeon FM 18.

Boschilia (CA 133 – PA 158)

Age: 21

Positions: AM (LRC), M (RL)

Club: AS Monaco

Country: Brazil

Best attributes: 16 free kick tacking, 15 ambition, 15 versatility

Value: £6.9 million

Wage: £30,000 a week

Despite being at Monaco for three seasons now, left winger Gabriel Boschilia has struggled to find regular football with the French champions. The 21-year-old has started just ten games in that period, and went out on loan to Standard Liege in 2016. Another loan spell is certainly needed to get his career back on track.

16 free kick tacking, 15 ambition and 15 versatility five Boschilia a 133 CA rating, which can rise to a very strong 158. Those stats can be yours for wages of £30,000 a week.

Jon Bautista (CA 128 – PA 142)

Age: 22

Positions: ST

Club: Real San Sebastian (Real Sociedad)

Country: Spain

Best attributes: 18 natural fitness, 15 first touch, 15 agility

Value: £2.7 million

Wage: £13,000 a week

At the age of 22, Jon Bautista hasn’t quite managed to nail down a place at Real Sociedad since stepping up to the first team two seasons ago. With time now against him, a loan spell could do the trick for the Spaniard to get his career back on course.

To bring in the striker you will need wages of £13,000 a week. That will get you his 18 natural fitness, 15 first touch and 15 agility, which provide him with a 128 current ability rating, rising to a 142 PA.

Shani Tarashaj (CA 126 – PA 142)

Age: 22

Positions: ST, AM (C)

Club: Everton

Country: Switzerland

Best attributes: 16 ambition, 15 off the ball, 14 composure

Value: £9.3 million

Wage: £15,000 a week

With a mini overhaul at Everton during the summer, it was always going to be tough for Shani Tarashaj to assert himself. The 22-year-old would have fancied his chances with former manager Ronald Koeman unsure of which striker to play after the departure of Romelu Lukaku. However, after two loan spells at first former club Grasshoppers and then Eintracht Frankfurt, Tarashaj is still yet to make his Toffees debut.

16 ambition, 15 off the ball and 14 composure aid Tarashaj’s 126 current ability score, which can grow to a solid 142 potential. You will need wages of £15,000 a week to secure the striker or attacking midfielder’s services for the season.

Unai Nunez (CA 126 – PA 137)

Age: 20

Positions: D (CR)

Club: Athletic Bilbao

Country: Spain

Best attributes: 16 natural fitness, 15 tackling, 14 strength

Value: £1.3 million

Wage: £9,300 a week

With 18 appearances already for Athletic Bilbao this season, it’s highly unlikely that the Basque club would send him out on loan now, but you can claim the defender for the season on FM. The 20-year-old centre back is tipped for a big future, having played four times for Spain U21 since September.

Wages of £9,300 a week will get you Nunez and his attributes of 16 natural fitness, 15 tackling and 14 strength. Those stats will get you his 126 CA rating, which can grow to a 137 potential.

Emerson Hyndman (CA 125 – PA 138)

Age: 21

Positions: M (C)

Club: Bournemouth

Country: USA

Best attributes: 17 temperament, 16 ambition, 16 professionalism

Value: £6.5 million

Wage: £15,000 a week

At the age of 21, Emerson Hyndman is against the clock to cash in on his potential. The American has made just two starts for Bournemouth since joining the Cherries in 2016, and spent the second half of last season on loan at Scottish side Rangers. With no immediate signs of football on the South Coast, another spell away from the club is needed for the US international.

17 temperament, 16 ambition and 16 professionalism give Hyndman a 125 CA score, which can improve to a 138 potential. You will need wages of £15,000 a week to bring him to your club for the season.

Doria (CA 125 – PA 145)

Age: 22

Positions: D (C)

Club: Olympique Marseille

Country: Brazil

Best attributes: 15 natural fitness, 15 jumping, 15 heading

Value: £2.8 million

Wage: £30,800 a week

It’s a slight surprise to see Olympique Marseille centre back Doria available for loan, with the Brazilian a regular for Les Phoceens last season. With fellow centre backs Rolando and Adil Rami at the club, perhaps a loan spell would guarantee Doria a starting place, something you can provide for him on FM.

The 22-year-old’s £30,800 a week will get you his 125 CA rating which can improve to a 145 PA. 15 natural fitness, 15 jumping and 15 heading are his best attributes.

Nacho Gil (CA 125 – PA 149)

Age: 21

Positions: M (R), AM (RLC)

Club: Valencia

Country: Spain

Best attributes: 20 temperament, 17 determination, 16 agility.

Value: £51,200

Wage: £900 a week

At the slightly later age of 21, Nacho Gil has only recently started getting some game time for the Valencia first team. To accelerate his development, a loan spell could do the trick for the wide midfielder.

With such a low value (£51,200), Gil could be a great player to purchase outright, with his wages also only just over £900 a week. That would get you his 125 current ability score, and with a potential of 149 it’s a fantastic bargain.

More loan signings

Player A Pos Club Country CA/ PA V W Larry Kayode 24 ST AM (R) Girona Nigeria 124/ 136 £8m £25k Dennis Geiger 19 DM M (C) Hoff'heim Germany 124/ 136 £7.6m £25k Adama Traore 22 M (C) AM (C) Benfica Portugal 124/ 152 £3.1m £23k Jaoa Carvalho 20 M (C) AM (LC) Benfica B Portugal 124/ 154 £760k £2k Axel Tuanzebe 19 D (C) Man Utd England 123/ <170 £16m £5k Georges-Kevin Nkoudou 22 AM (L) Spurs France 123/ 146 £7m £35k Emil Krafth 22 D (R) WB (R) Bologna Sweden 123/ 141 £3m £10k Igor Zubeldia 20 M (C) D (C) Real San Sebastian Spain 122/ 142 £1.7m £8k Diogo Goncalves 20 AM (RLC) Benfica B Portugal 122/ 146 £600k £4k Ademola Lookman 19 AM (LC) ST Everton England 121/ <160 £13m £23k Matthew Targett 21 D (L) WB (L) So’ton England 120/ 145 £6m £35k Jeff Reine-Adelaide 19 AM (LRC) Arsenal France 120/ <140 £6m £35k Vincent Sierro 21 M (C) DM Freiburg Switz'land 120/ 146 £2m £8k Ovie Ejaria 19 M (C) AM (L) Liverpool England 118/ <150 £800k £1.5k Jacob Bruun Larsen 18 M (LR) AM (LR) Dortmund Denmark 117/ <160 £3m £8k Julien Ngoy 19 ST AM (RLC) Stoke Belgium 116/ <160 £5m £5k Lys Mousset 21 ST AM (R) B’mouth France 116/ 143 £3m £20k Krystian Bielik 19 D (C) DM Arsenal Poland 116/ <150 £3m £20k Andrija Balic 19 M (C) DM AM (C) Udinese Croatia 116/ <170 £2m £10k Harry Wilson 20 AM (RLC) Liverpool Croatia 116/ 164 £1m £10k Marcelo Hermes 22 D (L) WB (L) Benfica B Brazil 116/ 138 £500k £11k Robin Hack 18 M (L) AM (LC) Hoff'heim Germany 115/ 142 £3m £4k James Weir 21 M (CRL) AM (RLC) Hull England 115/ 136 £2m £5k Ainsley Maitland-Niles 19 M (C) D (R) DM WB (R) Arsenal England 115/ <150 £2m £4k George Williams 21 AM (CRL) Fulham Wales 115/ 142 £2m £4k Arnaud Lusamba 20 AM (CL) M (C) Nice France 115/ 137 £1m £8k Anto Grgic 20 M (C) DM Stuttgart Switz’land 115/ 135 £1m £8k Cristian Rivera 20 M (C) DM Eibar Spain 115/ 144 £1m £6k Nicolas Schiappacasse 18 ST Atletico Madrid B Uruguay 115/ <160 £1m £3k Unai Bilbao 23 D (CL) Athletic Bilbao B Spain 115/ 133 £1m £3k Marvin Friedrich 21 D (CR) Augsburg Germany 115/ 131 £400k £8k

How is your FM save going? Let us know in the comments section.

