FM 18: Best bargain right backs

If you're looking for a player to pick up on the cheap on Football Manager 2018, your best bet would be a right back. There are plenty of right backs you can pick up for less than £5 million on the game, and although many of these players are coming to the end of their careers, their superior experience balances out their lack of pace. If you are battling at the wrong end of the table, you can never have too much experience.

For a full list of our bargain right backs, please visit the table near the end of this page.

Maxi Pereira (CA 142 – PA 144)

Age: 33

Positions: D (R), WB (R)

Club: FCP (Porto)

Country: Uruguay

Best attributes: 19 determination, 18 consistency, 18 bravery

Value: £2.8 million

Wage: £54,600

After winning three Portuguese league titles at Benfica, right back Maxi Pereira may have been close to legend status at the club, but when his contract expired at the end of the 2014/15 season, he made the surprise move to rivals Porto. The 33-year-old Pereira has plenty of experience, having travelled to two World Cups and four Copa Americas with Uruguay, winning the 2011 Copa America.

On Football Manager 2018, you can pick up Pereira for just £4 million with wages of £54,600 a week. That price will get you his 19 determination, 18 consistency and 18 bravery, and current ability score of 142 – a fall of just two from his 144 potential.

Gokhan Gonul (CA 138 – PA 150)

Age: 32

Positions: D (R), WB (R)

Club: Besiktas

Country: Turkey

Best attributes: 18 consistency, 17 determination, 17 bravery

Value: £3.4 million

Wage: £34,500 a week

Another player who moved from one rival to another is Turkey right back Gokhan Gonul. The 32-year-old made the switch from Fenerbahce to Besiktas in 2016, a move vindicated my his Turkish Super Lig triumph last season. It’s been a successful career for Gonul, having won two league titles and three cups at Fenerbahce and earning 61 caps for his country.

Gonul will set you back around the £4 million mark on FM 18, giving you his 18 consistency, 17 determination and 17 bravery. His 138 current ability score is a significant fall from a 150 potential, but Gonul will bring valuable experience to your side. His wages are currently £34,500 a week.

Paul Verhaegh (CA 137 – PA 141)

Age: 33

Positions: D (R), WB (R)

Club: Wolfsburg

Country: Holland

Best attributes: 18 penalty taking, 18 concentration, 18 consistency

Value: £1.8 million

Wage: £25,700 a week

It’s been a very respectable career for 33-year-old right back Paul Verhaegh, who earned a move to Wolfsburg last summer. The Dutchman made his name at Vitesse Arnhem in Holland, playing there for five seasons, before heading to Germany to get Augsburg promoted in his first season at the club. Seven years later, he has headed north for Wolfsburg, a move which has perhaps come a year or two late.

Verhaegh holds attributes of 18 penalty taking, 18 concentration and 18 consistency on the game, giving him a CA rating of 137, a fall of just four from 141. You will need around £3.5 million to sign the Dutch international, with his wages £25,700 a week.

Paul Aguilar (CA 136 – PA 138)

Age: 31

Positions: D (R), WB (R)

Club: America

Country: Mexico

Best attributes: 20 adaptability, 15 anticipation, 15 concentration

Value: £2.8 million

Wage: £11,500 a week

For two-time Gold Cup winner Paul Aguilar, the 2018 World Cup will be a defining one. The Mexican has won three Mexican league titles during his career as well as five CONCACAF Champions Leagues, but a successful World Cup would cap it all. El Tri have got to the last 16 in the last six World Cups, and to see progression they need to go that one step further.

Aguilar’s 136 current ability score has only just fallen from his 138 potential, with his best attributes being 20 adaptability, 15 anticipation and 15 concentration. You will only need £4 million to sign him, with his wages setting you back £11,500 a week.

Christophe Jallet (CA 134 – PA 141)

Age: 33

Positions: D (RL), WB (RL)

Club: Nice

Country: France

Best attributes: 17 determination, 16 consistency, 16 balance

Value: £1.8 million

Wage: £13,700 a week

Christophe Jallet captained PSG as they came to the fore of French football, with his performances for Paris earning him a call up to the national team in 2012. He led PSG to two league titles during his tenure before heading on to Lyon, and then Nice who he joined at the start of the season.

The full back or wing back can offer you 17 determination, 16 consistency and 16 balance on the game, helping make up a 134 current ability rating. A fall of just seven from his 141 potential is pretty good for a 33-year-old, who will set you back just under £3 million and wages of £14,000 a week.

Miguel Torres (CA 134 – PA 138)

Age: 31

Positions: D (RLC)

Club: Malaga

Country: Spain

Best attributes: 19 versatility, 18 loyalty, 17 temperament

Value: £2.4 million

Wage: £18,300 a week

Back in 2009, Miguel Torres must have thought he was about to breakthrough at Real Madrid, but the right back made the surprise switch to Getafe on transfer deadline day. The two-time La Liga winner became a regular in the Azulones side over four seasons, before heading to Greece giants Olympiakos. Despite being victorious in the league, the 31-year-old failed to settle there and headed back to Spain, linking up with Malaga in 2014.

The flexible defender can be yours for around £3.5 million and wages of just over £18,000 a week, which will get you Torres’ 134 current ability rating. It’s a fall of just four from his potential, as he still offers attributes of 19 versatility, 18 loyalty and 17 temperament.

Jorge Moreira (CA 134 – PA 137)

Age: 27

Positions: D (R), WB (R)

Club: River Plate

Country: Paraguay

Best attributes: 16 acceleration, 16 adaptability, 16 stamina

Value: £2.1 million

Wage: £5,900 a week

You may not have heard of River Plate right back Jorge Moreira, but the 27-year-old is highly regarded in South America. The Paraguay international built a reputation at native side Libertad over six years before making the switch to Argentine giants River Plate in 2016. At his age it’s a crucial phase of his career, and maybe a move to Europe on FM 18 could be the perfect answer.

Moreira, who can also operate at wing back, will set you back around £4 million with £6,000 a week wages. That will get you his 16 acceleration, 16 adaptability and 16 stamina, which make up a 134 current ability rating. He's just coming up to his peak potential of 137, so it may be the perfect time to make a move for him.

Tito (CA 132 – PA 138)

Age: 31

Positions: D (R), WB (R)

Club: Leganes

Country: Spain

Best attributes: 19 professionalism, 17 bravery, 17 teamwork

Value: £1.7 million

Wage: £12,100 a week

It’s been a tough career for Spanish right back Tito, who didn’t make his breakthrough until a move to Rayo Vallecano in 2009. The Spaniard helped the club win promotion to La Liga in 2011, and after seven years at the club he headed to Granada, and after failing to settle he moved on to Leganes in January 2017.

Tito offers 19 professionalism, 17 bravery and 17 teamwork, which gives him a 132 current ability score. It’s fall of just six from his 138 PA, and you can pick up the 31-year-old for around £3 million on FM. His wages are currently just over £12,000 a week.

Eneko Boveda (CA 132 – PA 134)

Age: 28

Positions: D (RLC), WB (R)

Club: Athletic Bilbao

Country: Spain

Best attributes: 20 adaptability, 19 temperament, 15 work rate

Value: £2.1 million

Wage: £14,400 a week

After coming through the ranks at Athletic Bilbao, it took a move to Eibar to get versatile defender Eneko Boveda into the public eye. After joining Basque neighbours Eibar in 2011, the Spanish Boveda went on to play over 100 times for the club, before switching back to Athletic in 2015.

The 28-year-old has a 132 CA score, just two off his 134 potential. 20 adaptability, 19 temperament and 15 work rate are solid attributes, giving him a value of £2.1 million and wages of £14,400 a week.

Darijo Srna (CA 130 – PA 160)

Age: 35

Positions: D (R), WB (R), M (R)

Club: Shakhtar

Country: Croatia

Best attributes: 20 adaptability, 20 professionalism, 20 loyalty

Value: £1.2 million

Wage: £73,800 a week

A stalwart for Shakhtar Donetsk, right back Darijo Srna has been a permanent fixture for the club since 2003. The 35-year-old has played for the club over 500 times to go with his 134 caps for Croatia, winning 10 league titles and a UEFA Cup during his career.

With Srna in the final year of his contact, you will only need £2 million to purchase him, but his 20 loyalty could make him tough to budge. His other stats of 20 adaptability and 20 professionalism give him a 130 PA, which is a hefty fall from his 160 potential. Srna’s wages are currently close to £74,000 a week.

More bargain right backs

Player A Pos Club Country CA/ PA V W Andreas Beck 30 D (RL) WB (R) Stuttgart Germany 130/ 144 £3m £26k Peter Pekarik 30 D (R) WB (R) Hertha Slovakia 130/ 130 £3m £13k Sascha Riether 34 D (R) WB (R) Schalke Germany 129/ 136 £500k £18k Antonio Rukavina 33 D (R) WB (R) Villarreal Serbia 129/ 135 £600k £11k Romain Danze 31 D (R) WB (R) Rennes France 129/ 133 £4m £12k Christian Maggio 35 D (R) WB (R) M (R) Napoli Italy 128/ 154 £400k £35k Vasilis Torosidis 32 D (RL) WB (R) Bologna Greece 128/ 144 £2m £29k Damian Suarez 29 D (R) WB (R) Getafe B Uruguay 128/ 140 £2m £9k Bruno 36 D (R) WB (R) Brighton Spain 128/ 139 £1m £30k Carlos Martinez 31 D (R) WB (R) R. Sociedad Spain 128/ 138 £1m £6k Djene Dakonam 25 D (RC) DM WB (R) Getafe Togo 128/ 133 £2m £9k Victor Diaz 29 D (RL) WB (R) Granada Spain 128/ 128 £2m £7k Pedro Lopez 33 D (R) WB (R) Levante Spain 127/ 135 £500k £8k Ximo Navarro 27 D (RC) WB (R) Las Palmas Spain 127/ 135 £2m £11k Brice Dja Djedje 26 D (R) WB (R) Watford Ivory Coast 127/ 132 £1m £20k Camilo Zuniga 31 D (RL) WB (RL) M (RL) Napoli Colombia 126/ 152 £2m £96k Alexandr Anyukov 34 D (RL) Zenit Russia 126/ 151 £200k £34k Atsuto Uchida 29 D (R) WB (R) Union Berlin Japan 126/ 137 £2m £13k Roman Shishkin 30 D (R) DM Krasnodar Russia 126/ 135 £2m £28k Oier 31 D (RC) DM A. Pamplona Spain 126/ 130 £2m £6k Javi Lopez 31 D (R) WB (R) M (RC) Espanyol Spain 125/ 141 £1m £10k Liam Rosenior 32 D (RL) WB (R) M (R) Brighton England 125/ 136 £2m £20k Fabio Pisacane 31 D (RLC) Cagliari Italy 125/ 134 £2m £13k Marcello Gazzola 32 D (R) WB (R) M (R) Sassuolo Italy 125/ 131 £2m £6k Stefan Ristovski 25 D (R) WB (R) Sporting Macedonia 125/ 128 £1m £13k Fouad Chafik 30 D (R) WB (R) M (R) Dijon Morocco 125/ 127 £3m £9k

Who have you signed on FM? Let us know in the comments section below.

