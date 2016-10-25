header decal
FIFA 21 Fortnite Grand Theft Auto Madden 21 NBA 2K PES Consoles Reviews More
Back

Football Manager

25 Oct 2016

FM17: Leicester Player Ratings Revealed

FM17: Leicester Player Ratings Revealed

Here's the Leicester team on Football Manager 2017 with all the player ratings and values revealed and broken down to help you understand your squad.

Jump To
link decal

GOALKEEPERS

link decal

DEFENDERS

link decal

MIDFIELDERS

link decal

STRIKERS

GOALKEEPERS

Position Player Current Rating Potential Rating Age Nationality Value
GoalkeeperKasper Schmeichel3.53.529Denmark£13.25m
GoalkeeperRon-Robert Zieler3.53.527Germany£6.75m

DEFENDERS

Position Player Current Rating Potential Rating Age Nationality Value
DefenderDanny Simpson3329England£7.25m
DefenderLuis Hernandez2.52.527Spain£9m
DefenderChristian Fuchs3.53.530Austria£11.75m
DefenderMarcin Wasilewski2.52.536Poland£475k
DefenderRobert Huth3331Germany£3.8m
DefenderWes Morgan3.53.532Jamaica£2.5m
DefenderYohan Benalouane2.52.529Tunisia£4.5m

MIDFIELDERS

Position Player Current Rating Potential Rating Age Nationality Value
MidfielderNampalys Mendy2.5324France£10.75m
MidfielderDaniel Amartey2.5321Ghana£6.75m
MidfielderMarc Albrighton3326England£16.25m
MidfielderJeffrey Schlupp3323Ghana£12.25m
MidfielderAndy King3327Wales£12.75m
MidfielderMatty James2.5324England£8m
MidfielderDanny Drinkwater3.53.526England£19.25m
MidfielderRiyad Mahrez4425Algeria£33m
MidfielderAhmed Musa33.523Nigeria£13.75m
MidfielderDemarai Gray2.53.520England£10.5m
MidfielderShinji Okazaki3330Japan£8m

STRIKERS

Position Player Current Rating Potential Rating Age Nationality Value
StrikerLeonardo Ulloa2.52.529Argentina£7.75m
StrikerIslam Slimani3.53.528Algeria£31.5m
StrikerJamie Vardy4429England£23.5m
Realsport 101
Home F1FIFA 21ConsolesFortniteGrand Theft AutoMadden 21NBA 2KDealsFIFA
Flight SimulatorIndie GamesMoreNewsNext-GenOpinionPESStar WarsThe Legend of ZeldaThe Sims
Legal
Terms of Use Corporate Acceptable Use Media Inquiries
About Gfinity
Privacy Policy Contact Us Cookie Policy