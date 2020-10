FM 16 Serie A Transfer and Wage Budgets Revealed

FM16 Serie A - Every team's finances revealed. We have made things easy for you on FM16 by giving you the transfer and budget for every Serie A team. However, these will vary depending on which objectives you select for your season, so we’ve given the highest and lowest amount possible for each club. For the transfer/wage budgets from other leagues:

Basically, whenever you start a new game on FM16, consult this guide to avoid wasting time. A list of other useful FM 16 guides:

AC Milan

Transfer Budget – £6.42m

Wage Budget – £1.43m

Atlanta

Transfer Budget – £2.85m– 3.99m

Wage Budget – £325k – 385k

Bologna

Transfer Budget – £3.57m – 4.96m

Wage Budget – £394k – 462k

Carpi

Transfer Budget – £1.21m – 1.49m

Wage Budget – £176k – 194k

Chievo

Transfer Budget – £1.78m - 2.24m

Wage Budget – £230k - 255k

Empoli

Transfer Budget – £2.14m – 2.74m

Wage Budget – £183k – 206k

Fiorentina

Transfer Budget – £7.8m

Wage Budget – £663k

Frosinone

Transfer Budget – £1.07m - 1.48m

Wage Budget – £110k - 129k

Genoa

Transfer Budget – £5m - 6.89m

Wage Budget – £361k - 423k

Hellas Verona

Transfer Budget – £2.14m - 2.82m

Wage Budget – £321k - 357k

Inter Milan

Transfer Budget – £7.14m - 10.14m

Wage Budget – £1.26m - 1.53m

Juventus

Transfer Budget – £14.28m - 15.81m

Wage Budget – £1.7m - 1.78m

Lazio

Transfer Budget – £6m

Wage Budget – £706k

Napoli

Transfer Budget – £10m

Wage Budget – £1.04m

Palermo

Transfer Budget – £4.28 - 5.52m

Wage Budget – £329k – 369k

Roma

Transfer Budget – £9.28m - 12.53m

Wage Budget – £1.49m - 1.73m

Sampdoria

Transfer Budget – £3.21m - 4.49m

Wage Budget – £374k - 442k

Sassuolo

Transfer Budget – £6.07m - 8.19m

Wage Budget – £374k - 431k

Torino

Transfer Budget – £3.21m– 4.46m

Wage Budget – £353k – 414k

Udinese

Transfer Budget – £3.57m - 4.35m

Wage Budget – £372k - 406k

