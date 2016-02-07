header decal
07 Feb 2016

FM 16 Chelsea: Complete Guide (Wonderkids, Transfer/Wage Budget, Who to Buy/Sell)

Despite their struggles this year in real life, Chelsea still have one of the most FM-friendly teams in the Premier League.

Players you should  consider letting  go

Finances

FM 16: Every Premier League Team's Transfer/Wage Budget Revealed

Key players to build your team around

FM 16: Premier League Wonderkids XI

Kurt Zouma (20)

Eden Hazard (24)

Thibaut Courtois (23)

Best youngsters to keep an eye on

FM 16: Europe's Best Wonderkids XI

Kenedy (19)

Mario Pasalic (20)

Players you should consider letting go

How To Sign Any Player For Cheap On FM 16

Gary Cahill

Oscar

Ruben Loftus-Cheek

Premier League's Best Wonderkids 

Breel Donald Embolo (18)

Eder Alvarez Balanta (22)

