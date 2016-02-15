header decal
FIFA 21 Fortnite Grand Theft Auto Madden 21 NBA 2K PES Consoles Reviews More
Back

Football Manager

15 Feb 2016

FM 16 Championship: Every Team's Starting Transfer/Wage Budget & Ratings Revealed

FM 16 Championship: Every Team's Starting Transfer/Wage Budget & Ratings Revealed

FM 16 Championship - find all the starting wage and transfer budgets along with all the player ratings for every team in the championship.

Jump To
link decal

Birmingham City

link decal

Blackburn Rovers

link decal

Bolton Wanderers

link decal

Brentford

link decal

Brighton & Hove Albion

link decal

Bristol City

link decal

Burnley

link decal

Cardiff City

link decal

Charlton Athletic

link decal

Derby County

link decal

Fulham

link decal

Huddersfield Town

link decal

Hull City

link decal

Ipswich Town

link decal

Leeds United

link decal

Middlesbrough

link decal

MK Dons

link decal

Nottingham Forest

link decal

Preston North End

link decal

Queens Park Rangers

link decal

Reading

link decal

Rotherham United

link decal

Sheffield Wednesday

link decal

Wolverhampton Wanderers

link decal

More gaming guides:

link decal

FM 16:

link decal

FIFA 16:

Realsport 101
Home F1FIFA 21ConsolesFortniteGrand Theft AutoMadden 21NBA 2KDealsFIFA
Flight SimulatorIndie GamesMoreNewsNext-GenOpinionPESStar WarsThe Legend of ZeldaThe Sims
Legal
Terms of Use Corporate Acceptable Use Media Inquiries
About Gfinity
Privacy Policy Contact Us Cookie Policy