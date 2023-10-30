Football Manager fans eagerly anticipate the latest edition of the game. For those who plan to start a new save in Football Manager 2024, knowing the best players to sign for each position is crucial. In this guide, we present the best right-backs to sign in Football Manager 2024.

It's important to note that this list does not feature the best right-backs in the world, but rather those who offer the best combination of price, rating, potential, and age. Therefore, you won't see names like Trent Alexander-Arnold, Achraf Hakimi, or Joao Cancelo on this list.

Best right-backs to sign in Football Manager 2024

The role of a right-back in football is dependent on the team's playing style, but generally, the main aspect of their skill set is their physical attributes. If the right-back is playing as a No-Nonsense Full-Back, they will require strength, while other roles will require good speed and stamina to cover the flank for the entire game.

Regarding mental attributes, certain qualities like positioning, concentration, decision-making, anticipation, and off-the-ball are crucial. Right-backs need to make various choices about their positioning and how much they can commit to an attack without compromising their defensive duties. Furthermore, some of these attributes are critical for executing final third movements.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka

Tackling: 20

Agility: 18

Acceleration: 17

When it comes to the defensive aspect, Aaron Wan-Bissaka is the best option at right-back. With 20 tackling and fantastic physical attributes, AWB is a great choice for a starter. His contract expires in the summer of 2024, so you could get him for £30m.

Dani Carvajal

Tackling: 15

Crossing: 14

Work Rate: 18

click to enlarge + 2 Dani Carvajal in FM24

Carvajal is completely different from Wan-Bissaka. He is an established crosser and way more useful in the attack but is also reliable on defense. Carvajal’s strong attributes are Bravery (18), Aggression (17), Off the Ball (17), Determination (16), and Teamwork (16). Real Madrid would sell him for £15m, but Carvajal would ask for a massive wage. Still, if you manage a top club with a big budget, Carvajal is one of the best right-backs to sign in Football Manager 2024.

Benjamin Henrichs

Tackling: 15

Work Rate: 15

Stamina: 15

Similar to Dani Carvajal, Henrichs has excellent mental attributes and is equally effective on both attack and defence. He can also be more than useful at the left-back. Leipzig would ask around £22m for Henrichs – quite affordable for a 26-year-old. Don’t ignore the fact that Henrichs has 14 Passing.

Vanderson

Tackling: 13

Crossing: 15

Passing: 14

Another offensive option at RB, Vanderson is only 22 and can successfully cover the entire right flank. With 14 Dribbling, 14 Technique, and strong physical attributes such as Natural Fitness (16), Stamina (15), Acceleration (15), Pace (15), and Agility (15), Vanderson will become a monster. He will cost around £22m.

Iván Fresneda

Tackling: 14

Marking: 14

Pace: 15

click to enlarge + 2 Ivan Fresneda in FM24

Fresneda is a true wonderkid and one of the best right-backs to sign in Football Manager 2024. Although he recently went from Valladolid to Sporting Lisbon, you can buy him at the start of your save for around £25m. It would be a smart move for both the present and future, considering Fresneda is an 18-year-old teenager.

More right-backs to sign in FM24

Player Name Club Tackling Marking Pace Sacha Boey Galatasaray 16 14 15 Kyle Walker-Peters Southampton 14 11 14 Alistair Johnston Celtic 14 13 13 Óscar Mingueza Celta de Vigo 15 13 14 Elseid Hysaj Lazio 14 14 15 Nahuel Molina Atlético Madrid 13 11 15 Pablo Maffeo Mallorca 15 13 14 Arnau Martínez Girona 14 13 15 Alidu Seidu Clermont 16 15 15 Martín Garay Tigre 14 13 14 Valentin Gendrey Lecce 14 12 14 Facundo Mura Racing Club 14 12 13 Matteo Darmian Internazionale 16 14 13 Marc Pubill Almería 13 12 15 Agustín Giay San Lorenzo 14 13 12

