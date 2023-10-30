Football Manager fans cannot wait to start playing the latest instalment of the popular game. For players who are eager to start a new save in Football Manager 2024, knowing the best players to sign for each position is important. In this guide, we give you the best left-backs to sign in Football Manager 2024.

Bear in mind that this list does not include the best left-backs in the world, but rather those who offer the best combination of price, rating, potential, and age. Therefore, you won't see names like Andy Robertson, Alejandro Baldé, or Alphonso Davies on this list.

Table of contents Best left-backs to sign in Football Manager 2024 Lucas Digne Dávid Hancko Juan Miranda Caio Henrique Mathias Olivera More left-backs to sign in FM24

If you haven't already, check out our Football Manager 2024 wonderkids list. Additionally, find out who are the fastest players in FM24. Let's take a look at the best left-backs to sign in Football Manager 2024.

Best left-backs to sign in Football Manager 2024

The required skillset for a left-back position depends on the role, but in general, their physical attributes play a vital role. No-nonsense full-backs must be strong, while all other roles require good speed and stamina to cover the flank for an entire game.

When it comes to mental attributes, positioning, concentration, decision-making, anticipation, and off-the-ball skills are all crucial. Left-backs need to make many decisions about their positioning and how much they can commit to an attack without leaving themselves exposed defensively. Additionally, some of the other attributes are critical for the final third movement execution.

Lucas Digne

Tackling: 14

Crossing: 16

Acceleration: 15

Digne is the most expensive player on this list (£40m), but he is also one of the best left-backs to sign in Football Manager 2024. The experienced Frenchman will add quality to your squad, especially on offense as he is an excellent passer and crosser. Among his other qualities are Free Kick Taking (16), Long Throws (15), Off the Ball (15), Work Rate (15), Determination (16), and Stamina (16).

Dávid Hancko

Tackling: 15

Passing: 14

Jumping Reach: 16

For the price of around £18m, you can get a guy who can play at CB and be dangerous in the air from set-pieces. A solid crosser and dribbler, Hancko will rarely make a bad decision. Decisions (16) and Teamwork (15) are some of his best traits.

Juan Miranda

Free Kick Taking: 16

Penalty Taking: 16

Long Throws: 19

For those who are searching for an excellent set-piece taker, Miranda is your man. At 23, he will still improve and become a top LB. Therefore, his price tag of £19.5m seems like a bargain. This versatile left-back has numerous quality attributes, such as Bravery (18), Anticipation (15), Work Rate (15), and Natural Fitness (15).

Caio Henrique

Corners: 16

Crossing: 16

Free Kick Taking: 15

click to enlarge Caio Henrique in FM24

Another left-back who can set up goals from corners, free-kicks, or open play. Henrique can do it all. Monaco will be willing to sell for £24m, which is quite acceptable for a potential starter. A strong technician and passer has some great physical traits: Acceleration (15), Natural Fitness (16), and Pace (16).

Mathias Olivera

Tackling: 16

Heading: 15

Stamina: 15

Considering these three highlighted attributes, you probably think Olivera is a defensive left-back. You’re wrong because this Uruguayan is also an established crosser (14) and has lots of 14s and 15s in the Mental and Physical areas of the game. For £17.5m, Olivera is one of the best left-backs to sign in Football Manager 2024.

More left-backs to sign in FM24

Player Name Club Tackling Marking Pace Douglas Santos Zenit 13 11 13 Enzo Díaz River Plate 14 13 14 Alberto Moreno Villarreal 15 13 15 Marcos Alonso Barcelona 14 13 12 Valentín Barco Boca Juniors 12 10 13 Wendell Porto 14 11 15 Milton Valenzuela Lugano 14 12 13 Ricardo Rodríguez Torino 14 13 12 Fran García Real Madrid 11 11 15 Ulisses Garcia Young Boys 13 11 14 Anthony Caci FSV Mainz 14 13 13 Jesús Gallardo Monterrey 13 11 14 Àlex Valle Levante 14 11 14 Bjorn Meijer Club Brugge 13 11 12 Patrick Dorgu Lecce 8 6 14

Follow RealSport101 for more FM24 news and guides.