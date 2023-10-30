Football Manager enthusiasts eagerly await the latest edition of the game, and those who plan on starting a new save in Football Manager 2024 are curious about the best players to sign for each position. In this guide, we present the best centre-backs to sign in Football Manager 2024.
It is important to note that this list does not feature the best centre-backs in the world, but rather those that offer the best combination of price, rating, potential, and age. So, don’t expect such players as Virgil van Dijk, Ruben Dias, William Saliba, etc.
Best centre-backs to sign in Football Manager 2024
When it comes to playing as a No-Nonsense Centre-Back, the core attributes that are necessary include jumping reach, pace, strength, heading, marking, tackling, positioning, aggression, anticipation, and concentration.
As you progress to higher divisions and acquire better players, other attributes such as primary technical skills become important. If you wish to play the popular ball-playing defender role, you need to have good vision, technique, passing, and first touch.
Harry Maguire
Heading: 17
Marking: 15
Tackling: 15
When the game begins, Maguire is on the transfer list, so he is available for around £20m. It’s an excellent price for a good defender, despite what all the memes said. Strength (17), Jumping Reach (17), and Positioning (16) are some of his strongest attributes.
Nikola Milenkovic
Heading: 16
Marking: 15
Tackling: 15
Milenkovic is on a £82K p/w wages at Fiorentina, but his £16.5m asking price is quite attractive. He’s 25, so there is still room for improvement. A towering CB (195 CM) has more good attributes, such as Aggression (17), Positioning (15), Jumping Reach (17), and Strength (16).
Joe Gomez
Heading: 15
Marking: 15
Tackling: 15
It will cost you £30-40m to get Gomez from Liverpool. He is not a starter at Anfield, so there is a chance he could join your club. Gomez brings versatility as he can also play at the right-back. First Touch, Positioning (15), Agility (15), Strength (15), and Pace (16) are all solid attributes for one of the best centre-backs to sign in Football Manager 2024.
Leo Østigård
Heading: 18
Marking: 15
Tackling: 15
With a £17.5m asking price, Østigård is one of the most serious candidates to sign at CB. He is only 23 and has excellent attributes, including Aggression (17), Work Rate (17), Bravery (17), Determination (16), and Strength (16).
Allesandro Buongiorno
Heading: 15
Marking: 15
Tackling: 15
At £9.5m, Buongiorno is a no-brainer. The 24-year-old will still grow, and he already has plenty of 14s and 15s. Aggression (15), Anticipation (15), Positioning (15), and Jumping Reach (15) are just some of his best attributes.
More Best Centre-Backs to sign in FM24
|Player Name
|Club
|Heading
|Marking
|Tackling
|Fikayo Tomori
|AC Milan
|15
|15
|15
|Juan Foyth
|Villarreal
|15
|14
|16
|Amir Rrahmani
|Napoli
|16
|15
|16
|Jean-Clair Todibo
|OGC Nice
|14
|15
|16
|Gustavo Gómez
|Palmeiras
|16
|15
|15
|Nicolò Casale
|Lazio
|15
|15
|16
|Mats Hummels
|Dortmund
|16
|15
|17
|Warmed Omari
|Rennes
|14
|13
|13
|Omar Alderete
|Getafe
|16
|15
|15
|Raúl Albiol
|Villarreal
|15
|16
|16
|Walter Kannemann
|Grêmio
|15
|15
|16
|Willyan Rocha
|CSKA Moscow
|16
|16
|15
|Sebastián Boselli
|River Plate
|15
|12
|14
|Giorgio Scalvini
|Atalanta
|14
|14
|15
|Zeno Debast
|Anderlecht
|13
|14
|14
