Microsoft Flight Simulator: Beginner's Guide! - First Flight, Plane Choice, Weather, Environment and More!

Microsoft Flight Simulator has finally released on PC and Xbox One.

Here, we cover everything you need to know before jumping into the brand-new Flight Simulator.

First Flight

The first time you jump into Flight Simulator, you may be shocked as to just how realistic the game is.

AIRBUS - Take to the skies with some of the biggest aircraft in the world!

This first experience is amazing, but due to the realism it isnt as easy as "Push and Go".

The First Flight training section will teach you the ropes. With sections including basic controls, instruments, take-off and landing, as well as much more!

READ MORE: Microsoft Flight Simulator 2020 Editions – Price, Premium, Deluxe, Standard, Best Controllers, Pre-order & more

You'll have a much more enjoyable experience after completing this tutorial.

Fly Anywhere

Arguably the best feature of Flight Simulator is the ability to fly anywhere around the world with the click of a button.

If you head to the world map, you'll be able to find a list of "Points of Interest".

This highlights plcines like natural wonders and beautiful sceneries.

READ MORE: Microsoft Flight Simulator 2020 RELEASE: When can you play the game in your region?

Once you've found the location you want to fly to, you'll need to choose a departure point. This will be some sort of airstrip or airport.

Which Plane is best for you?

There are three major types of Airplane in Microsoft Flight Simulator.

Propeller Planes

Turboprops

Airliners and Jets

PROPELLER - Smaller planes will allow you to view the land and Points of Interest with ease!

These planes will have different stats, meaning they'll have different roles for each scenario.

READ MORE: Microsoft Flight Simulator 2020 COUNTDOWN: Latest News, Release Date, Trailers, Editions, Price, Xbox One, Features, Alpha, Beta, & More!

For longer trips, the Airliners are the better option, but if you're looking for a sightseeing trip, a slower propeller plane would be your best choice.

Weather and Environment

As a beginner, it can be daunting to jump into new weather systems.

With no clouds or heavy wind, you'll have a fairly easy time controling the plane and manouvering through the sky.

READ MORE: Microsoft Flight Simulator 2020 Developer’s Update: 14 August – Closed Beta End Date, Developer Q&A, Community Feedback & more

However, if you're looking for more of a challenge head to the weather settings in the active pause menu and challenge yourself with new and difficult scenarios