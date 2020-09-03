UPDATED* Microsoft Flight Simulator 2020 Patch Version 1.7.14.0 - Patch Notes, Release Date & more

We have take off!

Microsoft Flight Simulator on PC has been in the air for a few weeks now, and we still have an Xbox version to come later in the year.

We've already seen our first set of patch notes after some installation troubles for some.

Patch Version 1.7.14.0 Release Date

The new patch arrived on Wednesday, 2 September 2020.

Flight Sim Patch Version 1.7.14.0 Patch Notes

Stability Issues

The title will no longer crash when different input devices/peripherals are disconnected

The title will no longer crash when the TBM 930 package is deleted

Installation Issues

The install process will no longer be blocked after a partial decompression of a package

The install process will no longer be blocked when a local user account includes non-ASCII characters

The install process will no longer be blocked after a failed connection to servers

The install process will no longer display an empty onboarding screen under certain conditions

The title will download a critical missing/deleted package to access the main menu even if the save data preference is set to offline (when an internet connection is available)

Content Manager

The title will no longer automatically download packages that have been deleted through the content manager

The content manager will no longer get stuck in an infinite loading state when checked offline

The Creator name of the packages should now be properly updated

Simconnect

Significant FPS drop when using Simconnect should no longer affect the experience

Optimisation

The performance of the title has been improved when the Display name plate option is set to active

Marketplace

The correct currency is now properly updated in the marketplace

Troubleshooting

To install the patch, close Microsoft Flight Simualtor and relaunch.

However, if you have experienced installation issues, it is best to perform a clean install:

Uninstall MFS, and then check to make sure all files are deleted.

If you have game files in a different directory than where the app is installed by default (C: drive) uninstalling the game will not delete those files.

Search for anything under ‘Microsoft.FlightSimulator_8wekyb3d8bbwe’ or ‘MicrosoftFlightSimulator’ and ensure all files are deleted.

You can then reinstall Microsoft Flight Simulator.

