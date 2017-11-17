Team of the Week 9 (TOTW9) Revealed

The final spots to the 2018 World Cup have almost been filled up, and with so many players almost single-handedly taking their countries to Russia, plenty of purple Hero cards can be seen in the current Team of the Week. This week’s squad receive the greatest boost in recent FIFA history, so expect the prices for these players to go through the roof.

Starting XI

The World Cup qualifying heroes appear in the starting line-up, who you can challenge on FIFA Ultimate Team.

Artur Boruc (OVR 77 – IF 81)

With few goalkeepers grabbing the headlines over the weekend, EA have awarded Artur Boruc the number 1 shirt in the Team of the Week. The Poland ‘keeper played his final game for his country against Uruguay, keeping a clean sheet in the 0-0 draw. As the Bournemouth man left the field, Tina Turner’s “Simply The Best” was played over the speaker system.

The 37-year-old receives a boost of four to 81 this week, with his normal 77 card costing just 700 coins on PS4 and 800 on Xbox One.

Andreas Granqvist (OVR 80 - HERO 85)

Sweden reached a first World Cup in 12 years after a 1-0 aggregate win over giants Italy, and they had to rely on a shrewd defence to overcome the Azzurri. Krasnodar’s Andreas Granqvist was the cornerstone of the Sweden defence, picking up the man of the match award in the second leg.

Granqvist, 32, receives a purple Hero card for a fantastic first-half block and a clearance to stop a Ciro Immobile effort trickle across the line. His 85 rating eclipses his in-form 83 card he received earlier in the season, and his normal 80 rating costs just over 2,000 coins on both consoles.

Medhi Benatia (OVR 84 – HERO 86)

Medhi Benatia also receives a Hero card for his strike that sent Morocco to the World Cup. A 2-0 victory dumped African giants Ivory Coast of the competition, meaning Morocco qualify for just the fifth time, and for the first time this century.

Juventus centre back improves by two for his 86 Hero card, with his normal 84 rating setting you back around 4,000 coins on both consoles.

Ricardo Rodriguez (OVR 81 - HERO 84)

If you were to tip any player to get a Hero card from the international break, it would be Switzerland’s Ricardo Rodriguez. The left back first scored the crucial penalty in the first leg against Northern Ireland, before making a spectacular goal-line clearance in the dying moments of the home fixture.

AC Milan’s Rodriguez receives an increase of three to his purple card, with his normal 81 card setting you back 2,000 coins on PS4 and 2,300 on Xbox One.

Sime Vrsaljko (OVR 79 – IF 82)

Sime Vrsaljko was the star man for Croatia in their World Cup play-off first leg against Greece, grabbing two assists in the 4-1 victory. A disciplined 0-0 result in Greece takes Croatia to Russia next year, where they will look to cash in on their golden generation with Luka Modric and Ivan Rakitic at the height of their careers.

Atletico Madrid right back Vrsaljko improves by three to 82 for his in-form rating, with his normal card costing 1,600 coins on PS4 and 1,800 on Xbox One.

David Silva (OVR 87 - SIF 89)

Spanish creator David Silva scored twice and grabbed an assist in the 5-0 thrashing of Costa Rica, as La Roja build towards Russia 2018. The Manchester City maestro is perhaps having his most consistent spell for club and country, and performances like that will help him secure a starting place for the World Cup with so much competition in the Spain squad.

The attacking midfielder moves to the right side for his second in-form rating of the season, with his rating going up to 89 this time. His normal 87 card will set you back a hefty 33,000 coins on PS4 and 35,750 on Xbox One.

Christian Eriksen (OVR 87 - HERO 89)

The player of the international break has to be Christian Eriksen. With Denmark and the Republic of Ireland producing a 0-0 stalemate in the their World Cup play-off first leg, someone needed to step up in the return fixture. Tottenham’s Eriksen grabbed a hat-trick to send the Danes to Russia, and of course he receives a Hero card for his troubles.

The attacking midfielder improves by two to 89 this week, with his normal 87 card costing a massive 80,500 coins on PS4 and 71,000 on Xbox One.

Corentin Tolisso (OVR 82 – IF 84)

Ones To Watch alert. Corentin Tolisso grabbed an assist in France’s 2-0 win over Wales last week, along with a 98% pass accuracy. The Bayern Munich man has had to be patient for opportunities with club and country this season, but he is now showing why he made the £37 million switch from Lyon last summer.

Central midfielder Tolisso moves back into defensive midfield this week, with his rating improving by two. His normal 82 card comes at a price of 4,500 on PS4 and 3,900 on Xbox One.

Romelu Lukaku (OVR 86 – IF 87)

Another Ones To Watch man is Romelu Lukaku. After a difficult month at Manchester United, striker Lukaku ended his goal drought and his three goals over the international break saw him become Belgium’s all-time record goalscorer, at the age of just 24.

Unfortunately, it’s not a Record Breaker card for Lukaku, with the former Everton man only receiving an 87 in-form rating, which will also improve his Ones To Watch card. His 86 normal card costs a massive 140,000 coins on PS4 and 135,000 on Xbox One.

Sadio Mane (OVR 84 – HERO 86)

Senegal made it to their first World Cup since 2002, and of course they have main man Sadio Mane to thank. The Liverpool star grabbed assisted both goals in the 2-0 win over South Africa, but it came at a cost, with winger aggravating his hamstring injury that has seen him missing in the Premier League.

Mane switches from left to right wing and increases to an 86 Hero card this week, with his normal 84 card costing 51,000 coins on PS4 and 42,500 on Xbox One.

Heung-Min Son (OVR 82 – IF 84)

Heung-Min Son is back in form and it showed over the international break with the South Korean talisman bagging a brace against Colombia in Suwon. With fitness doubts over Tottenham teammates Dele Alli and Harry Kane, Spurs fans can be pleased that they have Son and Eriksen in scintillating form to carry the mantle against Arsenal this weekend in the North London derby.

Son moves from left midfielder to striker this week, with his rating increase by two to 84. That normal 82 card will cost 6,500 coins on PS4 and 5,900 on Xbox One.

Substitutes

More international stars feature on the bench, so be sure to keep an eye out when they come on during the second half.

Robin Olsen (OVR 74 - IF 80)

With Sweden facing Italy in their World Cup play-off, goalkeeper Robin Olsen would have to be at the top his game. The Copenhagen goalie made seven saves across the two fixtures, keeping clean sheets in both as Sweden clung on to a 1-0 aggregate win.

The 27-year-old makes huge jump from a silver 74 card to 80 this week, with his normal rating costing 1,300 coins on PS4 and 1,000 on Xbox One.

Nabil Dirar (OVR 76 – IF 81)

Nabil Dirar grabbed the opener in Morocco’s 2-0 win over Ivory Coast. The Fenerbahce man whipped a ball into the box, which somehow ended up in the net to lift his country.

The right midfielder moves deeper to right back this week and receives a healthy in-form boost from 76 to 81. His normal card will set you back 1,500 coins on PS4 and 1,200 on Xbox One.

Manuel Fernandes (OVR 80 - IF 83)

Portugal central midfielder scored the first in a 3-0 win over Saudi Arabia during the international break. With Portugal the European Champions they will be dubbed as one of the favourites for the World Cup in Russia.

Lokomotiv Moscow’s Fernandes moves from central midfield to attacking midfield and improves by three to 83 for his Team of the Week card, with his normal 80 rating coming at a price of 2,100 coins on PS4 and 1,600 on Xbox One.

Adem Ljajic (OVR 79 – IF 82)

Serbia have already qualified for next year’s World Cup, and they began their preparations with a 2-0 win in China followed by a 1-1 draw against South Korea. Torino’s Adem Ljajic scored in both games, and will surely be one of the first names in the squad to Russia.

Ljajic improves by three to 82 and sees a switch in position from left winger to central midfielder. His normal 79 card will cost 1,500 coins on PS4 and 1,100 on Xbox One.

Robin Lod (OVR 73 – IF 79)

Finland may have missed out on the World Cup, but they gave their country something to get excited about with a 3-0 victory over Estonia. Panathinaikos midfielder Robin Lod struck a brace which will increase the 24-year-old’s profile.

The attacking midfielder moves to right midfield and sees his 73 rating make a huge jump to 79. His normal silver card costs just 500 coins on Ultimate Team on PS4 and 850 on Xbox One.

Gheorghe Grozav (OVR 70 – IF 78)

Romania’s Gheorghe Grozav scored twice as they produced a 2-0 upset over Turkey. The victory game after a promising World Cup qualification campaign for Romania, who earned 13 points from their 10 games.

Karabukspor left midfielder Grozav makes the massive climb from 70 to 78 this week, with his normal silver card costing you 2,400 coins on PS4 and 3,200 on Xbox One.

Emanuele Calaio (OVR 72 – IF 79)

Italy’s Serie B didn’t stop for the international break, with former giants Parma earning a 2-1 win over Cittadella. Striker Emanuele Calaio grabbed both goals, taking them to fifth in the table, just two points behind top of the table Palermo.

Calaio improves greatly to 79 this week, with his silver 72 card setting you back just 1,000 coins on PS4 and 800 on Xbox One.

Reserves

Outside of the playing squad, the reserves showcase the best of the action from the domestic scene from the past seven days.

Player Pos Club Country Reason Normal Rating TOTW Rating Jorge Lozano CB Tigres FC Colombia Penalty & clean sheet vs. Atletico Nacional 67 76 Armando Sadiku ST Legia Warsaw Albania 2 goals vs. Turkey 66 76 Andrew Hoole RW > RM Central Coast Mariners Australia Goal & assist vs. Sydney FC 63 73 Harry Anderson RM Lincoln England 2 goals vs. Crewe Alexandra 59 69 Brett Pitman ST Portsmouth England 2 goals vs. Blackpool 69 77

