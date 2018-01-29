Team of the Week 20 (TOTW) predictions

So, we’ve almost made it through January, and how is everyone’s New Year resolutions holding up? If it was to watch barrel loads of football, you’d be laughing. In England, FA Cup action returned with the magic of the competition throwing up upsets once again, with League One Wigan knocking out Premier League outfit West Ham. Over in the Bundesliga, Bayern Munich kept marching on with a comfortable 5-2 victory over Hoffenheim, as they sit 16 points ahead at the top of the table.

Real Madrid finally found form in a 4-1 triumph over Valencia, but Lionel Messi’s magic in a 2-1 victory for Barcelona kept their unbeaten campaign in La Liga going. The most entertainment still comes in Italy though, with Napoli matching Juventus’ three points to lead Serie A by one point.

In all those results and more, there were some fantastic individual performances. Who could have done enough to get into the FIFA 18 Team of the Week? The 23 star performers from the last week will be selected for the Team of the Week on FIFA Ultimate Team and rewarded with a special in form card and rating. The squad will be released at 6pm GMT on Wednesday, January 31 and be able to be challenged for a FUT coin reward. The players will be found in packs in the FUT store and be bought individually on the transfer market.

Emiliano Viviano (OVR 82 – IF 85)

An established goalkeeper, Sampdoria’s Emiliano Viviano is at the peak of his powers aged 32. The stopper made eight saves in the huge 1-0 victory over fifth placed Roma, helping his club close the gap on their opponents to four points.

Viviano’s performance should see him receive a boost of three to an 85 rating on Ultimate Team. His normal 82 gold card will set you back 850 coins on both PS4 and Xbox One.

Edgar Le (OVR 72 – IF 80)

Lille have been forgotten about since having the likes of Eden Hazard, Joe Cole and Gervinho were in their side, and that slide means they have a relegation battle on their hands this season. The French side picked up a vital three points over Strasbourg at the weekend, and they have centre back Edgar Le to thank who grabbed the winning goal in the 2-1 victory.

Centre back Le’s goal should give him a healthy increase on Ultimate Team, and we expect his 72 overall to rise to an 80 rating. That normal silver card is priced at a surprising 25,000 coins on PS4 and 30,000 on Xbox One.

Jack Stephens (OVR 70 – IF 78)

It’s been a tough season so far for Southampton, but their confidence looks to have returned following a 1-1 draw with Tottenham. In the FA Cup they faced fellow Premier League side Watford, with Jack Stephens bagging the only goal in the 1-0 triumph.

We expect English centre back Stephens to improve from a 70 overall to a 78 in form rating on Ultimate Team this Wednesday. His normal silver card will set you back 600 coins on PS4 and 900 on Xbox One.

Marcos Alonso (OVR 81 – SIF 85)

What a couple of seasons it has been for Marcos Alonso. The Spaniard has transformed into one of the best specialist wing-backs in the world, and he was at his scintillating best in Chelsea’s 3-0 victory over Newcastle in the FA Cup. Alonso first teed up Michy Batshuayi to tap into an empty net before sealing the victory in the second half with a superb free-kick.

With one TOTW appearance already this season, Alonso’s 81 rating would rise to an 85 super in form rating this week. His normal gold card costs around 2,000 coins on both consoles, with his 84 in form priced at 121,000 on PS4 and 114,00 on Xbox One.

Fousseni Diabate (OVR 60 – IF 80)

With all the whispering going on in the transfer window, few had noticed Fousseni Diabate’s arrival at Leicester from French Ligue 2 side GFC Ajaccio. The 22-year-old made his debut against Peterborough in the FA Cup and set the stadium alight with two brilliantly taken goals.

The Mali man is rated at just 60 on Ultimate Team, but after that performance we believe an 80 in form card could be within his grasp. Diabate will set you back 600 coins on PS4 and 900 on Xbox One.

Pablo Fornals (OVR 77 – IF 84)

Villarreal have gone about their business quietly in La Liga this season but find themselves cruising in fifth place. They kept up their strong season so far with a 4-2 victory over Real Sociedad, with attacking midfielder Pablo Fornals scoring one and setting up another.

Fornals deserves a strong in form rating boost this week, and his 77 overall could rise to 84. His normal gold card will cost just 450 coins on PS4 and 550 on Xbox One.

Florent Balmont (OVR 71 – IF 80)

Repeating Fornals’ trick of a goal and assist is Dijon man Florent Balmont. The central midfielder first fired one into the bottom corner before crossing for Julio Tavares to score. Dijon are now up to eleventh, but with the gap between them and the drop zone just four points, they will not be counting their chickens just yet.

Balmont’s 71 rating could reach as high as 80 this week, so expect his in form card to cost a lot more than the normal 1,500 coins on PS4 and 2,400 on Xbox One you would normally pay for him.

Neymar (OVR 92 – SIF 96)

Another week, more goals for Neymar. The world’s most expensive player bagged his 23rd and 24th goals of the season as PSG demolished Montpellier 4-0 in Ligue 1. With Paris now holding an 11 point lead, the league title is almost sewn up and the French giants will now look to concentrate on the Champions League.

With so many rare cards this season, Neymar will hit a 96 rating if he makes TOTW 20. His normal 92 gold card is priced at 445,000 coins on PS4 and 406,000 on Xbox One, and his 93 rated Team of the Group Stage item sets you back 820,000 on PS4 and 810,000 on Xbox One. You will need over 1.1 million coins on PS4 and just over 1 million on Xbox One for his 94 rated card, and 1.5 million on PS4 and close to 1.6 million for his 95 version. His Ones to Watch card, also rated at 95, is priced at a massive 1.9 million on PS4 and 1.7 million on Xbox One.

Will Grigg (OVR 69 – SIF 80)

Will Grigg’s on fire! The Northern Irish international notched a brace as League One side shocked the Premier League’s West Ham 2-0, and no side will fancy taking on the 2013 winners in the fifth round.

Those two goals for Will Grigg will put the fan-favourite in with a fantastic shout with making the Team of the Week where his 69 overall rating could receive a massive boost of 21 to 80. His normal silver card is priced at 200 coins on PS4 and 900 on Xbox One, with his 77 rated in form costing around 12,000 coins on both consoles.

Michy Batshuayi (OVR 80 – SIF 84)

In what could be his last game for Chelsea, Michy Batshuayi showed manager Antonio Conte what he is all about with two goals against Newcastle. They may not have been the most glamorous goals he’s ever scored, but the Belgian’s knack of being in the right place at the right time is a precious commodity.

‘The Batsman’ will hit an in form rating of at least 84 this week due to a previous TOTW appearance on FIFA 18. His normal 80 rating costs just 700 coins on both consoles in Ultimate Team, with his 83 in form setting you back a much larger 35,000 coins on PS4 and 39,000 on Xbox One.

Jay Rodriguez (OVR 76 – IF 82)

Jay Rodriguez has been at the spearhead of West Brom’s change in form, and the former Southampton player grabbed two goals as The Baggies shocked Liverpool 3-2 in the FA Cup. In a game impacted heavily by VAR, Rodriguez kept his cool to fire Alan Pardew’s side into round five.

Left midfielder Rodriguez will become a striker if he makes the Team of the Week where is 76 overall could increase to an 82 in form score. That normal gold card costs just 450 coins on both consoles.

RealSport's TOTW 20 Prediction

Who do you think will make the Team of the Week? Let us know in the comments section below.

