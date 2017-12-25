Team of the Week 15 (TOTW) predictions

It’s Christmas! Have you unwrapped a copy of FIFA 18 under the Christmas tree? If so, Ultimate Team should be your first port of call. Who will make the FUT Team of the Week this time around though?

It’s the most wonderful (and busy) time of the year in the Premier League, with fixtures everywhere you look. Just before Christmas, Manchester City took their PL winning streak to 16 games with a 4-0 victory over Bournemouth in which they barely broke stride. Harry Kane grabbed the headlines however, with the Spurs frontman bagging a hat trick in the 3-0 win against Burnley.

The international break has now hit the other big leagues in Europe, but there were still some top games on show just before their fortnight off. Barcelona now have one hand on regaining the La Liga title after defeating rivals Real Madrid 3-0 at the Bernabeu in EL Clasico, and in Germany Der Klassiker took place in the DFB Pokal. Bayern Munich just did enough to defeat Borussia Dortmund 2-1.

So with all those performances, who can sneak into the FIFA 18 Team of the Week and earn an extra Christmas present? Team of the Week 15 will be released on Wednesday, December 27 at 6pm GMT. They can be challenged on Ultimate Team for a coin bonus and can be found in packs on the FUT store, or bought on the transfer market.

Jordan Pickford (OVR 77 – IF 82)

Everton had to work hard to hold out a dynamic Chelsea side, and the Toffees needed to call on goalkeeper Jordan Pickford to hold on to the 0-0 draw. Summer signing Pickford made eight saves on the way to a clean sheet and maintain Sam Allardyce’s unbeaten run as Everton manager.

The 77-rated Pickford is likely to make the Team of the Week this Christmas week, and we are expecting a rise of five to 82 for the £25 million man. The ‘keeper will cost you just 700 coins on PS4 and 800 on Xbox One.

Harry Maguire (OVR 75 – IF 81)

Harry Maguire was in the thick of the action in the dramatic 2-2 draw between Leicester and Manchester United. The centre back popped up at the back post in injury time to steal a point for the Foxes, who are flying in eighth place in the PL table.

The summer arrival from Hull should receive a rise of six to 81 this week, and you can claim the centre back’s normal 75 card for 1,000 FUT coins on PS4 and 1,400 on Xbox One.

Jordan Lukaku (OVR 77 – IF 81)

Brother of Man United striker Romelu, Jordan Lukaku had more joy this week, with his Lazio side defeating Crotone 4-0 in Serie A. Left back Lukaku bombed forward to grab the first goal as I Biancocelesti gained ground on the top four, with just two points separating them from city rivals Roma in fourth place.

The Belgian’s performance could give him an in form boost of four to 81, and you can grab his normal 77 card for just 800 coins on both consoles.

Jose Angel (OVR 74 – IF 80)

Another left back, Eibar’s Jose Angel was the main architect in their 4-1 victory over Girona, to maintain their shock European challenge. Angel set up two goals in the win, meaning his side are now just three points of the sixth placed Villarreal in La Liga.

Angel has a maximum silver rating of 74, so he could hit the golds this week with an 80 rating. His normal card costs 1,300 coins on PS4 and 800 on Xbox One.

Iago Aspas (OVR 83 – SIF 87)

It’s been quite the turnaround for Iago Aspas since he was at Liverpool. The Celta Vigo player has been in a rich vein of form this season as shown by his two goals in the 3-1 victory over Deportivo La Coruna. The striker or winger now has 11 La Liga goals so far in the campaign and is well in the frame to go to the World Cup with Spain in the summer.

Aspas is likely to switch from striker to right wing this week if selected, and with two TOTW appearances already this season, his 83 overall would jump up to 87. His normal card is priced at 3,000 coins on both consoles, and his 85-rated in form card will set you back 36,000 on PS4 and 38,000 on Xbox One. As for his 86 IF, you will need around 45,000 FUT coins on both consoles.

Antonin Barak (OVR 72 – IF 74)

Udinese have had a quiet season so far, but the 4-0 victory over Hellas Verona should give them confidence to move up the table in the new year. Midfielder Antonin Barak grabbed a brace in the contest, and now just three points separates ninth placed Udinese from the top six.

Barak should move from attacking to central midfielder this week, and we think his 72 overall will hit a maximum silver rating of 74. His normal card will set you back 600 coins on PS4 and 800 on Xbox One.

Marek Hamsik (OVR 87 – RCB 90)

Napoli defeated Sampdoria 3-2 in a bizarre game in Serie A, but central midfielder Marek Hamsik went down in the club’s history. The Slovenian netted his 116th Napoli goal, meaning he is now their all-time top scorer ahead of the legendary Diego Maradona.

With that record broken, it is only fitting that Hamsik receives a ‘Record Breaker’ card, and we expect his 87 overall will be transformed into blue 90 card. His normal gold will cost you 27,250 coins on PS4 and 24,000 on Xbox One.

Takashi Inui (OVR 78 – IF 82)

Another star from Eibar’s clash with Girona was left midfielder Takashi Inui. Left back Jose Angel may have grabbed two assists, but Inui poached two goals for himself as Eibar’s magical season rolls on. The Japanese Inui is not renowned for his goal scoring efforts, with just nine goals to his name since joining Eibar in 2015.

Inui is likely to improve by four to 82 to this week, and you will need just 700 coins on both consoles for his 78 rated card.

Mattia Destro (OVR 76 – IF 81)

A stalwart of the Italian game, Mattia Destro now has 64 Serie A goals to his name. The Bologna striker grabbed two in the thrilling 3-2 victory over Chievo Verona, with Destro popping up in the 90th minute to grab the winner for his side. The three points gives Bologna some breathing space from the relegation zone, with now nine points separating them from the drop.

Destro should receive a healthy boost from 76 to 81 for his match-winning performance. His normal gold card will cost you just 700 coins on both consoles.

Harry Kane (OVR 86 – SIF 90)

It looked as if no one would catch Mohamed Salah in the race of the Premier League golden boot, but a hat trick for Harry Kane means they both now have 15 for the season. Kane bagged a treble in the 3-0 victory over Burnley, and he now matches Alan Shearer’s calendar year record of 36 league goals.

Kane’s already superb 86 overall will hit a stupendous 90 this week. With a game to play on Tuesday, one more goal could turn the in form card into a Record Breaker. His normal gold card will set you back 25,000 FUT coins on both consoles, and his Week 3 TOTW in form card is priced at a massive 134,000 on PS4 and 160,000 on Xbox One. It doesn’t stop there with the England striker’s 88 ‘Team of the Group Stage’ card costing 190,000 coins on PS4 and 204,000 on Xbox One.

Sergio Aguero (OVR 89 – SIF 91)

Another man who breathes goals his Manchester City’s Sergio Aguero. The little Argentine scored two and assisted another as City strolled past Bournemouth in a 4-0 win to take their PL winning run to 17 games. With uncertainty over Aguero’s future, every goal he scored bumps his transfer fee up.

The forward should receive a boost of two to 91 this week, and you can get his 89 card for 317,000 coins on PS4 and 283,000 on Xbox One in the FUT transfer market. His in form 90 card will set you back an outrageous 1.5 million coins on PS4 and 1.2 million on Xbox One.

RealSport’s TOTW 15 prediction

Who do you think will make the festive Team of the Week? Let us know in the comments section below.