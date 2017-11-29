Team of the Week 11 (TOTW) Revealed

Goals, goals, goals. That’s the case with most FIFA 18 Team of the Weeks, but the squad is filled with so many strikes from the past week. These players can be found in Ultimate Team packs from 6pm (GMT) on Wednesday, 29 November all the way through until 6pm next Wednesday, 6 December. You can also challenge the Team of the Week to earn some bonus coins over the next seven days.

Salvatore Sirigu (OVR 79 – SIF 84)

As predicted, Salvatore Sirigu earns his second TOTW appearance for the season after his performance between the sticks for Torino against AC Milan. His six saves kept the scores at 0-0, adding more misery to Milan’s season, who sacked coach Vincenzo Montella off the back of the result.

The Italian receives a boost of five to 84 this week, with his best stats 87 diving, 86 reflexes, 85 positioning and 85 handling.

Stefan de Vrij (OVR 83 – IF 85)

Despite being robbed of all three points in injury time against Fiorentina, Lazio centre back Stefan de Vrij still gets in the Team of the Week due to his headed goal in the Serie A clash. With the Dutch centre back out of contract at the end of the season, many clubs will be queuing up to acquire his services.

It’s an increase of two to 85 for De Vrij’s in-form card which gives him an 87 defending stat.

Matias Ginter (OVR 78 – SIF 84)

Despite moving to defensive midfield within 15 minutes of Borussia Monchengladbach’s clash with Bayern Munich, Matias Ginter’s second TOTW appearances comes at centre back. The German scored the crucial second goal as Gladbach defeated the five-time defending Bundesliga champions and table toppers Bayern Munich 2-1, spicing things up in the title race.

Ginter improves by six to 84, with his defending now 85, physicality 82 and passing 81.

Marvin Zeegelaar (OVR 75 – IF 81)

Watford’s Marvin Zeegelaar chalked up two assists as The Hornets disposed of Newcastle 3-0 at St James’ Park. The left back operated as a wing back, and exploited so much space down his flank, with a Team of the Week appearance the least he deserves.

The Dutchman improves by six to 81 this week, giving him stats of 84 physicality, 83 pace and 80 dribbling.

Marco Verratti (OVR 87 – IF 88)

Paris Saint-Germain’s midfield conductor Marco Verratti gets into TOTW 11 due to his performance in the 7-1 thrashing of Celtic in the Champions League last week. The little Italian picked up a goal and an assist in the big victory, which has effectively guaranteed them top spot in their group, with Bayern needing to defeat the French giants by 12 goals to overtake them.

Verratti improves by just the one overall point, taking him to 88, with 90 rated dribbling and 87 passing.

Casemiro (OVR 85 – IF 86)

It’s been a fantastic year or so for Real Madrid defensive midfielder Casemiro, with the Brazilian’s goal against Malaga putting him in the Team of the Week. The 3-2 victory still keeps Real in the title race (just), with the champions eight points off Barcelona and down in fourth place.

Casemiro also improves by just one to 86, with his physicality now 87 and defending now 86.

Ever Banega (OVR 83 – IF 85)

Ever Banega picked up a goal and an assist in the 3-2 thriller against Villarreal at the weekend. After falling 2-0 down, Banega first set up Clement Lenglet to reduce the deficit and after Franco Vazquez equalised, Banega grabbed the winner from the penalty spot.

The Argentine international’s efforts give him an increase by two to 85 this week, with impressive stats of 88 passing and 86 dribbling.

Antoine Griezmann (OVR 88 – IF 89)

It was three goals in a week for Atletico Madrid star man Antoine Griezmann, with the Frenchman following up his strike against Roma in the Champions League with two against Levante in La Liga. Not only that the number seven also chalked up two assists across the two fixtures, setting up strike-partner Kevin Gameiro on both occasions.

Griezmann moves to attacking midfield this week, with his in-form rating taking him up one to 89. The star from The Journey 2 has 88 dribbling, 87 pace and 87 shooting on his TOTW card.

Jonas (OVR 83 – IF 85)

Benfica marksman Jonas grabbed a brace as well as an assist in the 6-0 cruising victory over Vitoria. The three points keep the pressure on Porto and Sporting who both currently lead Benfica by three and one point respectively.

With 15 league goals this season, it was only a matter of time before the Brazilian Jonas made the Team of the Week, with his overall improving by two to 85. He now holds 88 shooting and 86 dribbling on his in-form card.

Raheem Sterling (OVR 82 – SIF 86)

It’s a second Team of the Week performance on FIFA 18 for Raheem Sterling, with the Manchester City man grabbing the winning goal against Huddersfield in the Premier League. The victory not only keeps City’s unbeaten start to the season going but keeps them five points clear at the top of the table with a game in hand.

Sterling sees a large improvement by four to 86 this week, with 95 pace, 87 dribbling and 82 passing.

Memphis Depay (OVR 80 – IF 83)

Another bang-on prediction, Memphis Depay scored twice in the 5-0 victory over Nice which takes Lyon up to second place in Ligue 1. The Frenchman’s fortunes have changed considerably since switching Manchester United for Lyon, with his 10 goals already this season, three more than he got in total at Old Trafford.

Left winger Depay improves by three to 83, with 91 pace, 85 dribbling and 83 shooting.

Substitutes

The men on the bench can feel hard done by to not get into the starting eleven with plenty goals spread out amongst them.

Player Pos Club Country OVR/ TOTW Reason Volkan Demirel GK Fenerbahce Turkey 76/ 81 4 saves & clean sheet vs. Antalyaspor Michael Lang RB Basel Switzerland 77/ 81 3 goals this week Jerome Roussillon LWB Montpellier France 76/ 81 Goal vs. Lille Marlos RM Shakhtar Ukraine 82/ 84 3 assists vs. Olimpik Filip Kostic LM Hamburg Serbia 78/ 82 Goal vs. Hoffenheim Charlie Austin ST Southampton England 78/ 82 2 goals vs. Everton Rogelio Funes Mori ST Monterrey Argentina 78/ 82 3 goals this week

Reserves

It's hat tricks galore outside of the matchday 18, with all five players netting hat-tricks over the past seven days.

Player Pos Club Country OVR/ TOTW Reason Matej Vydra CAM Derby Czech Rep 70/ 78 Hat trick vs. Middlesbrough Marcel Hilsser RM Hansa Rostock Germany 63/ 73 Hat trick vs. Fortuna Koln Justin Kluivert LW Ajax Holland 73/ 79 Hat-trick vs. Roda Ryan Sessegnon LW Fulham England 66/ 76 Hat trick vs. Shef Utd ﻿ Evgeniy Markov ﻿ ST Tosno Russia 64/ 74 Hat trick vs. Arsenal Tula

Full squad

What in form cards do you have? Let us know in the comments section below.

