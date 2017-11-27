Team of the Week 11 (TOTW) Predictions

Another week down, and the league tables in Europe have now taken shape. With the season two-and-a-half months down, we know who the title and relegation battlers are.

In the Premier League, leaders Manchester City just about got the job done with a 2-1 win over Huddersfield, and Southampton piled more misery on Everton with a 4-1 victory at St. Mary’s.

The game of the weekend came from the Bundesliga where Schalke fought back from 4-0 down within half an hour to draw 4-4 with local rivals Borussia Dortmund. In Italy, both Juventus and Inter Milan scored three in big victories, but a 0-0 draw for AC Milan against Torino cost coach Vincenzo Montella his job.

PSG picked up a crucial 2-1 win over Monaco in Ligue 1, which now gives them a nine-point lead at the top of the table. The La Liga title race was given a new lease of life, with Barcelona’s 1-1 draw against Valencia allowing the Madrid clubs to gain ground on league leaders Barca.

In all those matches there were some sensational individual performances, so we look at who may have done enough to earn a spot in FIFA 18’s Team of the Week (TOTW). TOTW 11 will be released at 6pm on Wednesday, November 29 at 6pm GMT and be available in Ultimate Team packs for seven days.

Salvatore Sirigu (OVR 79 – SIF 84)

Torino were the latest side to take points off AC Milan with the sides playing out a 0-0 draw at the San Siro. Torino fans have experienced goalkeeper Salvatore Sirigu to thank, with the 30-year-old making six saves in the stalemate. The result keeps Torino in a stable tenth place, whilst Milan are just a point ahead in seventh, 18 points off Napoli at the top of the table.

Sirigu already has a Team of the Week appearance this season, so his in-form rating could hit 84 if selected. His normal 79 card will set you back 800 coins on both PS4 and Xbox One, with his 82 in-form costing around 20,000 on both.

Naldo (OVR 82 – IF 84)

The match of the weekend came in the Bundesliga where Schalke fought back from 4-0 down to draw 4-4 with rivals Borussia Dortmund in the Reiverderby. Dubbed the mother of all derbies, it was pure excitement at Signal Iduna Park with centre back Naldo popping up in injury time to grab the equaliser.

The 82-rated Naldo is likely to increase to 84 if he makes TOTW 11, and you can get his normal card on the transfer market for 2,000 coins on PS4 and 2,500 on Xbox One.

Mamadou Sakho (OVR 81 – IF 83)

Crystal Palace have had a tough start to the season, but things are looking up for the Eagles. They may not have been at their finest against Stoke at the weekend, but Mamadou Sakho’s stoppage time winner gives them hope of survival.

The French centre back could make the Team of the Week because of that strike, and it could see his normal rating rise to 83. His 81 card will set you back around 850 coins on both consoles, whereas his 82 Ultimate Scream will cost around 30,000 on both PS4 and Xbox One.

Marvin Zeegelaar (OVR 75 – IF 80)

Watford blew Newcastle away at St. James’ Park, with left wing back Marvin Zeegelaar finding acres of space on the left side. He first set up Will Hughes to go one in front, and then a second cross was turned into the net by Newcastle defender DeAndre Yedlin. A fantastic start to the season has Watford in eighth place.

The Dutch Zeegelaar is deserving of a big increase this week, and we are backing the 75-rated defender to reach a score of 80. His current left back card will cost you 800 coins on PS4 and 900 on Xbox One.

Justin Kluivert (OVR 73 – IF 80)

Justin Kluivert achieved something his father Patrick never did at the weekend. The Dutch prodigy bagged a hat-trick in the Eredivisie as Ajax thumped Roda 5-1, and considering the 18-year-old had only two Ajax goals before that, it could be a massive turning point for the Dutch U21 international.

The right winger is likely to switch to the left side this week, and we are backing his 73 overall to make a big climb to a gold 80. His normal silver card will set you back 4,900 on PS4 and 4,200 on Xbox One. His 74 Ultimate Scream costs 23,000 on PS4 and 24,000 on Xbox One.

Gideon Jung (OVR 71 – IF 74)

Hamburg picked up a much-needed win at the weekend, with a fantastic 3-0 victory over Hoffenheim. The perennial relegation battlers have defensive midfielder Gideon Jung to thank, with the 23-year-old poking home Dennis Diekmeier’s headed pass to seal the victory. HSV are now two points clear of the relegation play-off spot.

The 71-rated Jung should hit a maximum silver rating of 74 this week, with his normal card costing around 500 coins on both consoles.

Portu (OVR 75 – IF 81)

Girona striker Portu was deployed in a deeper attacking midfield role against Real Betis, with the Spaniard notching twice in the 2-2 draw with Real Betis. Portu netted in injury time in both halves, but Girona were robbed of all three points as Cristian Tello netted in the 95th minute to tie the game.

The 25-year-old Portu should receive an increase into the 80s this week, and we are expecting him to get an 81 in-form rating. His normal 75 card will cost you just 400 coins on both consoles.

Memphis Depay (OVR 80 – IF 83)

Memphis Depay looks like a completely different player to the one that was at Manchester United in 2016, with the Dutchman netting his 14th and 15th goals for Lyon at the weekend. The left winger only bagged 7 during his whole spell at Old Trafford, and his brace in the 5-0 win over Nice moved Lyon into second place in Ligue 1.

The former PSV man has an 80 rating on Ultimate Team, and we are expecting a rise of three to 83 this week. His normal card will set you back around 1,000 coins on both consoles, with his 81 Ultimate Scream priced around 24,000 coins on both consoles.

Mauro Icardi (OVR 84 – IF 88)

Mauro Icardi is having a fantastic season, with the striker grabbing two in the 3-1 victory over Cagliari. The brace takes the 24-year-old to 15 goals in 14 games for the season, and he'll need to maintain his form if he is to make the Argentina World Cup squad, with the forward behind Lionel Messi, Sergio Aguero, Gonzalo Higuain and Paulo Dybala in the pecking order.

Icardi has already received two TOTW cards this season, so his rating will hit at least 88 if selected. His normal card 84 card will cost around 7,000 coins on both consoles, his in-form 86 just over 40,000 coins and his super in-form 87 over 55,000 coins on both consoles.

Kevin Gameiro (OVR 83 – IF 85)

With Diego Costa eligible to play for Atletico Madrid, the pressure is on for striker Kevin Gameiro to perform. The Frenchman’s place in the side is already under threat from Angel Correa (OVR 79), but his brace and assist in the 5-0 triumph over Levante should keep him in the side.

Former Sevilla and PSG man Gameiro should see his 83 rating hit 85 this week, with his normal card priced at 3,800 coins on both consoles.

Antoine Griezmann (OVR 88 – IF 89)

Antoine Griezmann matched strike partner Gameiro’s return in that 5-0 win, with the little striker also bagging two goals and an assist. It may only be six goals for the season for Atletico’s star man but with Los Colchoneros seemingly turning a corner, expect that output to increase.

Griezmann is likely to increase just by one to 88 if selected for the TOTW, and you will need a massive 265,000 coins on PS4 and 223,000 on Xbox One to sign him for your Ultimate Team.

RealSport’s Team of the Week 11 Prediction

Who do you think will make the Team of the Week? Let us know in the comments section below.

