Team of the Week 10 (TOTW) Predictions

Domestic football is back! Many countries had to labour through the recent international break, so fans were elated to see league action back on the menu. In the Premier League, Manchester United and Chelsea kept the pressure on Manchester City, scoring four goals each, and Arsenal picked up a much-needed win in the North London derby for various reasons.

In Spain, Atletico and Real Madrid lost further ground on Barcelona after a 0-0 draw in the Madrid derby, and normality has returned to the Bundesliga with champions Bayern Munich now six points clear at the top of the table.

We look at the weekend’s star performers and who may have done enough to earn themselves a spot in FIFA 18’s Team of the Week. The squad will be announced at 6pm (GMT), on Wednesday November 22 and available to be challenged in Ultimate Team and the players found in packs on the transfer market.

Heurelho Gomes (OVR 80 – IF 84)

Watford may have defeated Premier League struggles 2-0, but the Hornets have goalkeeper Heurelho Gomes to thank. The Brazilian made six saves, including a fantastic triple save from Marko Arnautovic to keep a clean sheet. The three points get Watford going again after three losses on the bounce and lifts them to seventh in the table.

Gomes’ heroics should see a healthy increase of four to 84 if he makes the Team of the Week. The former Spurs man will cost around 600 coins on both PS4 and Xbox One for his normal 80-rated gold card.

Shkodran Mustafi (OVR 84 – SIF 87)

There may have been some question marks about Shkodran Mustafi’s goal in the North London derby, but the centre back’s efforts in both ends of the pitch get him in to our Team of the Week prediction. The German headed home Mesut Ozil’s free kick and never let Spurs get close to the goal.

The 25-year-old is set for a second in-form card of the season which would take him to an outstanding 87 rating. Mustafi’s normal 84 card will set you back around 3,700 coins on both consoles.

Daniel Brosinski (OVR 76 – IF 80)

It was a cagey affair between Mainz and Cologne, but left back Daniel Brosinski kept his cool to grab the winner for Main from the penalty spot. Die Nullfunfer had to play the final 20 minutes with 10 men after Giulio Donati received a red card, so some backs to the wall defending from Brosinski was needed, but they still didn’t concede a single shot on target.

The German Brosinski should receive a boost of four to 80 this week, so expect his current value of around 700 coins on both consoles to rise considerably.

Federico Peluso (OVR 74 – IF 78)

Federico Peluso condemned Benevento to the worst start to a top-flight season out of Europe’s big five leagues, with 13 losses in a row. Benevento’s agony was Sassuolo’s ecstasy, as Peluso popped up in the 94th minute to steal the points for his side.

Left back Peluso’s heroics could take him to a gold card this week, and we are predicting a rise from 74 to 78 for the Italian. His maxed-out silver card will cost 1,700 coins on both consoles.

Mohamed Salah (OVR 83 – SIF 87)

Mohamed Salah could be in line for a fourth rare card of the season, with the Liverpool man netting twice against Southampton. The right winger’s brace means he is now the top scorer in the Premier League with nine goals, averaging a goal every 104 minutes.

The Egyptian already has Ones to Watch, In Form and Hero cards in FIFA 18 Ultimate Team, and he looks set to go Super In Form. We are predicting Salah to be rewarded with an 87 rated card, a rise of four from 83. That normal card will set you back 7,000 coins on PS4 and 6,500 on XB1.

Will Hughes (OVR 75 – IF 80)

Watford central midfielder Will Hughes was deployed as a right attacking midfielder against West Ham, and the more advanced role suited him. The summer signing bagged a goal and set up Richarlison, earning former Derby man Hughes the man of the match award.

The 22-year-old Hughes could hit an 80 rating this week, which would be a rise of five from 75. The Englishman’s normal card only costs 450 coins on both consoles.

Arturo Vidal (OVR 87 – IF 88)

Bayern Munich look back to their best with Jupp Heynckes back in charge and the side being six points clear at the top of the Bundesliga. Midfield powerhouse Arturo Vidal scored and grabbed an assist in the 3-0 victory over Augsburg, and you wonder whether the gap is now too large for the rest of the division to catch them.

Chile international Vidal is likely only to improve by one if he is selected for TOTW 10, which would give him an 88 rating. His normal 87 card will set you back 165,000 coins on PS4 and 137,000 on Xbox One.

Yunus Malli (OVR 79 – IF 83)

Gone are the days when Wolfsburg were competing for league titles, with the Bundesliga side fighting relegation in recent years. Yunus Malli’s brace in the 3-1 win over Freiburg means there is now six points between Die Wolfe and the drop zone.

Turkey international Malli could get a rise of four to 83 if selected, with his normal 79 card costing just 450 coins on both consoles.

Eden Hazard (OVR 90 – IF 91)

Eden Hazard looks rejuvenated in his new free role for Chelsea, playing off striker Alvaro Morata. Hazard scored twice and fired the initial shot for Morata’s tap in, and with the Belgian in this kind of form, Chelsea can now look to put pressure on the Premier League’s top two, Manchester City and Manchester United.

Hazard is likely to only increase by one if he makes the Team of the Week, taking him to a top class 91. The 26-year-old will set you back a massive 270,000 coins on PS4 and 246,000 on Xbox One for his current 90 card.

Callum Wilson (OVR 75 – IF 81)

Having suffered the same anterior cruciate ligament in each knee in recent seasons, it’s great to see Callum Wilson back in the goals. The Bournemouth striker grabbed a hat-trick in the 4-0 victory over Huddersfield, taking the Cherries to 13th in the Premier League and four points above the drop zone.

Striker Wilson is bound to receive a rating in the 80s this week, and we’ve gone for an 81 rating for the 25-year-old. The Englishman will set you back 1,000 coins on both consoles for his 75 rated card.

Max Kruse (OVR 82 – IF 85)

With Germany still unsure who will lead the line at the World Cup next summer, Werder Bremen’s Max Kruse threw his hat into the ring with a hat trick in the 4-0 win over Hannover. Those strikes take Kruse’s return to four in 10 games this season, so he now needs to capitalise on this form.

The centre forward could move to a more conventional striker this week, and we think his rating could rise by three to 85. The 29-year-old currently costs 1,300 coins on PS4 and 1,100 on XB1.

RealSport’s TOTW 10 Prediction

Who do you think will make the Team of the Week? Let us know in the comments section below.

