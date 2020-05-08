FIFA 20 La Liga TOTSSF: Season Objectives Reguilon & Mariano – How to unlock, in-game ratings, card reviews & more

The La Liga TOTSSF promo continues with two new Season Objectives players for you to get stuck into!

The La Liga TOTSSF is here – and it was well worth the wait!

99-rated Lionel Messi and 97-rated Luis Suarez are amongst the standout cards, whilst Atletico midfielder Saul has also made the cut, courtesy of a limited time SBC.

But if spending coins isn’t your thing you can still get involved via a new set of Season Objectives where you can unlock not one, but TWO TOTSSF cards for free!

Here is everything to know.

How to unlock TOTSSF Reguilon

As always with these Season Objectives cards there are four objectives to complete in order to unlock each player.

Sevilla left back Reguilon is the first player to feature, here is what you have to do to get him in your squad:

Castillo Creator – Assist with a Through Ball in 2 separate Rivals matches using Spanish players

Objective Reward – One Two Players Pack

Defensive Delivery – Assist in 3 separate Rivals matches using LaLiga Defenders

Objective Reward – One Gold Pack

Objective Reward – One Gold Pack

Scoring Spaniard – Score a Finesse goal in 4 separate Rivals matches using Spanish players with max. 3* Weak Foot

Objective Reward – One Small Electrum Players Pack

Objective Reward – One Small Electrum Players Pack

LaLiga Lightning – Score and Assist in 8 separate Rivals wins using LaLiga players with min 86. PAC

Objective Reward – One Electrum Players Pack

Objective Reward – One Electrum Players Pack

How to unlock TOTSSF Moments Mariano

The second player to feature is TOTSSF Moments Mariano – with his card celebrating his super sub impact in El Clasico!

Here are the four objectives to get the Dominican striker in your squad!

LaLiga Liftoff – Score 3 goals in 2 separate Squad Battles matches on min. Professional difficulty (or Rivals) using LaLiga players

Objective Reward – One Two Players Pack

Physical Forward – Assist and Score in 4 separate Squad Battles matches on min. World Class difficulty (or Rivals) using Forwards with min. 80 PHY

Objective Reward – One Gold Pack

Objective Reward – One Gold Pack

Clean Sheet Success – Win by at least 2 goals and keep a Clean Sheet in Squad Battles on min. World Class difficulty (or Rivals)

Objective Reward – One Small Electrum Players Pack

Objective Reward – One Small Electrum Players Pack

Magic Mariano – Score a Finesse goal in 6 separate Squad Battles wins on min. World Class difficulty (or Rivals) using players with min. 4* Weak Foot

Objective Reward – One Electrum Players Pack

Objective Reward – One Electrum Players Pack

Worth the grind?

These are two very nice cards and what makes them even better is that they are both very different.

If you’ve got a LaLiga side then its highly unlikely that you have a better left back than Reguilon.

96 pace, 90 defending and 88 physical alongside very decent dribbling (91 OVR) and passing (88 OVR) stats make him one of the best full-backs in the game.

Mariano on the other hand isn’t as impressive, but still a very nice card nonetheless. His 93-rated shooting includes 91 finishing, 98 shot power and 95 long shots – although the latter is largely irrelevant in the current meta. His 81-rated composure lets him down slightly though.

80-rated passing isn’t great if you’re looking to use him heavily in your build up play, although his 88-rated dribbling somewhat makes up for it.

Reguilon is certainly the stronger of the two, but the Mariano objectives are incredibly simple, so it’s worth doing the two.

