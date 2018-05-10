Gfinity FIFA 2018 Spring Cup to be staged at Walt Disney World Resort

The Gfinity FIFA 2018 Spring Cup Live esports Finals will take place at ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex at Walt Disney World Resort in Florida, marking the first time Disney will host an esports event at the sports complex.

The tournament is being stage in United States for the first time and will showcase the top 16 video game players from the United States, Canada and Mexico competing on Xbox One and PlayStation 4 formats.

The 16 players recorded the most G points (G points are accumulated by playing and winning matches) during the qualifying rounds of the tournament, earning them the opportunity to compete at Disney’s event and the chance to advance to the official FIFA eWorld Cup in August.

Bryan Healy, Chief Strategy Officer of Gfinity said: “The live finals of the Gfinity FIFA 2018 Spring Cup needed a venue designed for a first-class experience, and we couldn’t be more excited to have our event take place at ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex.

“Several of the online qualifiers have had success against Europe’s top esports pros, and we know the live finals will deliver two champions who can take the FIFA eWorld Cup 2018 by storm.”

The top 16 players competing for a place in the Global Series Playoffs have been ranked in order of final qualification position:

Xbox One PlayStation 4 1. GoalMachine 21 1. Joksan__ 2. PSG Fiddle 2. UZ13L 3. Dylan Jr 3. PersianKing10 4. FoB Tigre 4. Rein10 5. AlanAvi 5. Didychrislito 6. RodrigoRuz 6. Xbleu 7. Alekzandur 7. Arsenalgoal11 8. TheDivineCS7 8. Alphaa-Rex

The Gfinity FIFA 2018 Spring Cup Live esports Finals will take place on May 12-13. For more information, visit www.gfinity.net and www.disneysportsnews.com.