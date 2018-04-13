Gfinity announces immediate launch of FIFA 18 US Spring Cup as they make first steps Stateside

London based esports company Gfinity has announced the launch of the FIFA 18 US Spring Cup.

The tournament is an official qualifier within the FIFA 18 Global Series with places in the Global Series Playoffs on offer to the winner of the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One tournaments.

The competition is free to enter and exclusive to gamers in the United States, Canada and Mexico. The live finals will be held on the weekend of May 12, 2018 with the venue yet to be announced.

Registration for all competitive FIFA players is already open at fifa.gfinityesports.com with single elimination tournaments for Xbox One and PlayStation 4 starting on Sunday, April 15 and running every Sunday, Tuesday and Thursday until Sunday, April 29.

“We couldn’t be more excited to be partnering with EA Sports for our maiden event in the United States,” said Neville Upton, CEO of Gfinity. “The US has massively embraced both soccer and FIFA over the past few years and we hope to see the winners of the Gfinity Spring Cup go all the way at the FIFA eWorld Cup.”

The eight players with the most G Points (earned by playing and winning matches) on each platform will be invited to the Gfinity FIFA 18 US Spring Cup Live Finals on May 12-13, 2018 to play for a share of the $30,000 prize pool, a place in the Global Series Playoffs and a chance to compete at the FIFA eWorld Cup 2018.

“We are excited to be welcoming the Gfinity Spring Cup into the EA Sports FIFA 18 Global Series,” said Brent Koning, FIFA Competitive Gaming Commissioner. “As we continue to engage millions of FIFA players in the community, and attract viewers from all around the world, this year will be truly special as we continue on the Road to the FIFA eWorld Cup.”

The Gfinity FIFA 18 US Spring Cup is an accredited official EA Sports FIFA 18 Global Series qualifier as EA brings competitive FIFA to millions of fans around the world through the EA Sports FIFA 18 Global Series on The Road to the FIFA eWorld Cup 2018 in August 2018.

For more details on the entire EA Sports FIFA 18 Global Series, visit www.futchampions.com.