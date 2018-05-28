header decal
FIFA 21 Fortnite Grand Theft Auto Madden 21 NBA 2K PES Consoles Reviews More
Back

FIFA

28 May 2018

France FIFA 18 World Cup guide, squad, player ratings, tactics, formation & tips

France FIFA 18 World Cup guide, squad, player ratings, tactics, formation & tips

France have one of the most talented and exciting squads on offer this summer, but can you add a second World Cup title for Les Bleus on FIFA 18?

Jump To
link decal

Team rating

link decal

France’s potential World Cup fixtures

link decal

Formation

link decal

Tactics

link decal

Right your wrongs

link decal

France squad player ratings

The French will still be bitterly disappointed losing the final of Euro 2016 when they were comfortably the best team in the tournament. On home soil, Les Bleus had already defeated world champions Germany in the semifinal but came unstuck against the miserly Portugal in the final. 

The side has grown since then, however. Names such as Kylian Mbappe, Thomas Lemar and Ousmane Dembele have emerged and France have this exciting, youthful team that can go toe-to-toe with anyone in the world. 

Due to a slight lack of experience, France may not be regarded as one of the absolute front-runners for success at the World Cup in Russia, but their trip to the final at Euro 2016 means they do know how to go deep into a tournament, and that heartbreak could spur them on.

With so much pace throughout their squad, France are an excellent choice for the World Cup update for FIFA 18. RealSport brings you the perfect guide to setting up with the French on the game.

Team rating

France have a 5 star rating on FIFA 18. This is comprised of 85 attack, 85 midfield and 82 defence scores.

France’s potential World Cup fixtures

Group Stage

Australia

Peru

Denmark

Round of 16

Croatia/Nigeria/Iceland

Quarterfinal

Uruguay or Portugal

Semifinal

Brazil/Belgium/Colombia

Final

Germany/Spain/Argentina

It’s a dream group stage draw for France, who will be eying nine points from nine and plenty of goals. The Round of 16 brings a step up in quality, and Croatia would be stubborn opponents, but still no match for the French. Nigeria and Iceland are also possible opposition in the second round and would pose very different threats. 

A quarterfinal clash against Uruguay or Portugal would be ideal preparation for the closing stages, with revenge firmly on French minds if they were to meet Cristiano Ronaldo’s European champions.

Brazil are the most likely side to meet France in the semifinals, but Belgium and Colombia would also pose serious attacking threats to Didier Deschamps’ men. As for the final, you would expect to face Germany, but Spain and Argentina could also go deep into the tournament.

Formation

France’s default formation is a 4-2-3-1 wide, but we have adjusted this into a 4-3-2-1 to get plenty of attacking talent in dangerous areas. If you fancy going even more attacking, you could opt for a three at the back system, utilising your three 85-rated centre halves. ﻿

The reliable Hugo Lloris (90 GK reflexes) skippers the side in goal, and his back four is made of Djibril Sidibe, Raphael Varane, Samuel Umtiti and Benjamin Mendy.

Paul Pogba (91 strength) and N’Golo Kante (95 stamina) line up in central midfield alongside Blaise Matuidi.

Antoine Griezmann (90 agility) attacks from the right of a dangerous front three, with Kylian Mbappe from the left and Olivier Giroud through the middle.

Your bench should consist of Steve Mandanda, Laurent Koscielny, Lucas Digne, Corentin Tolisso, Thomas Lemar, Ousmane Dembele and Alexandre Lacazette. 

Tactics

The difficulty you will face managing the French team is getting the best out of the crazy attacking talent you have at your disposal. Customising player instructions can help you some way to doing this. 

You should be looking to utilise the pace (93 sprint speed) of Mbappe, so he should ‘get in behind’ for his attacking runs.

Getting balance in midfield is the key in this French side. Paul Pogba has been up-and-down since returning to Manchester United because of difficulties in his role, so to solve this tell him to ‘get forward’ on attacking support.

To even things out, the dogged N’Golo Kante should ‘stay back while attacking’ but put on ‘aggressive interceptions’ to make the most out of his ability. Later in the tournament against more dangerous opponents, you may wish to do something similar with Blaise Matuidi. 

With your two ‘wide' players lining up close to Olivier Giroud in attack, you will need your full backs to provide the width. Change their attacking runs to ‘always overlap’, and make the most out of Giroud’s aerial ability (90 heading) by put his attacking runs as ‘target man’ and support runs to ‘stay central’. 

﻿

A kind group stage and possibly Round of 16 you have the licence to go for an attacking mentality on the D-pad. From the quarterfinals onwards however, you should shift it back to balanced.

Right your wrongs

France slipped up at Euro 2016, typifying their recent failures on the international stage. They may have had a respectable quarterfinal exit to champions Germany four years ago, but in 2006 Zinedine Zidane’s red card cost them against Italy and in 2002 Les Bleus were dumped out at the group stage.

The players they have an offer makes France one of the best teams to take charge of on the World Cup update as you target a first World Cup trophy since 1998 and look to correct those previous misfortunes. The semifinals should be the minimum target for the French, but with their potential to defeat any nation, World Cup success is within your grasp.

France squad player ratings

Player Age Pos Club OVR
Goalkeepers
Hugo Lloris31GKTottenham87
Steve Mandanda33GKMarseille84
Alphonse Areola25GKPSG80
Benoit Costil30GKCaen80
Defenders
Raphael Varane24CBReal Madrid85
Samuel Umtiti24CBBarcelona85
Laurent Koscielny32CBArsenal85
Presnel Kimpembe22CBPSG82
Adil Rami32CBMarseille82
Aymeric Laporte23CBManchester City82
Djibril Sidibe25RB LBMonaco80
Benjamin Mendy23LBManchester City80
Layvin Kurzawa25LBPSG79
Lucas Hernandez22LB CBAtletico Madrid79
Lucas Digne24LBBarcelona79
Kurt Zouma23CB RBStoke79
Benjamin Pavard22RB CBStuttgart78
Midfielders
N’Golo Kante27CDM CMChelsea88
Paul Pogba25CM CDMManchester United86
Blaise Matuidi31CDM CMJuventus85
Dimitri Payet31LM CAM LWMarseille84
Thomas Lemar22LMMonaco84
Nabil Fekir24CAM STLyon83
Ousmane Dembele20RM LM RWBarcelona83
Corentin Tolisso23CM CDMBayern Munich83
Steven N’Zonzi29CDM CMSevilla83
Anthony Martial 22LM STManchester United83
Adrien Rabiot23CM CDMPSG82
Florian Thauvin25RMMarseille82
Kingsley Coman21LM RMBayern Munich82
Geoffrey Kondogbia25CDM CMValencia80
Tiemoue Bakayoko23CDM CMChelsea80
Moussa Sissoko28RM CM CAMTottenham79
Yohan Cabaye32CM CDMCrystal Palace78
Attackers
Antoine Griezmann27CF STAtletico Madrid89
Kylian Mbappe19ST RM RWPSG85
Olivier Giroud31STChelsea84
Alexandre Lacazette26STArsenal83
Kevin Gameiro31STAtletico Madrid81
Andre-Pierre Gignac32STTigres81
Realsport 101
Home F1FIFA 21ConsolesFortniteGrand Theft AutoMadden 21NBA 2KDealsFIFA
Flight SimulatorIndie GamesMoreNewsNext-GenOpinionPESStar WarsThe Legend of ZeldaThe Sims
Legal
Terms of Use Corporate Acceptable Use Media Inquiries
About Gfinity
Privacy Policy Contact Us Cookie Policy