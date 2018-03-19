Team of the Week 27 (TOTW) predictions

The season is starting to wind down, and the points for sides at either ends of the table are vital. With just four fixtures in the Premier League this weekend, there was a huge opportunity for Liverpool to strengthen their grip on a top four finish. The Reds smashed five past Watford whilst Crystal Palace aided their survival hopes with a 2-0 win over Huddersfield.

There was a surprise in Germany, with Bayern Munich tasting defeat for the first time in 19 matches at the hands of RB Leipzig. Barcelona now lead La Liga by 11 points after defeating Athletic Bilbao 2-0 and Atletico Madrid lost to Villarreal 2-1.

Paris-Saint Germain are closing in on the French title with two victories this week stretching their lead in Ligue 1 to a massive 17 points. The title race is still very much alive in Italy, with Juventus’s 0-0 draw with SPAL opening the door for Napoli, who now trail the champions by just two points.

With so many superb individual performances over the past week, it begs the question who should be in the FIFA 18 Team of the Week? A squad of 23 players will be selected at 6pm on Wednesday, March 21 and receive an in form overall boost. They can be challenged on Ultimate Team for a coin bonus, can be found in packs in the FUT store or bought and sold individually on the transfer market.

Ralf Fahrmann (OVR 84 – IF 86)

Germany have unbelievable strength and depth in the goalkeeping department, and Ralf Fahrmann’s performance at the weekend may give him a chance of heading to the World Cup. The Schalke ‘keeper saved Josip Brekalo’s penalty in the 1-0 win over Wolfsburg, keeping S04 second in the Bundesliga table.

Fahrmann’s heroics should take his 84 overall to an 86 in form rating on Ultimate Team. His normal gold card will set you back 7,200 coins on both PS4 and Xbox One.

Raul Albiol (OVR 83 – IF 85)

Napoli closed the gap on Juventus to just two points with a 1-0 win against Genoa in Serie A. Raul Albiol got the all-important goal, with the centre back heading in Jose Callejon’s corner.

The Spaniard Albiol should see his 83 overall improve to an 85 in form card. His normal rated item will cost 4,000 coins on PS4 and 4,500 on Xbox One.

Matthias Ginter (OVR 79 – IF 87)

Matthias Ginter is having a superb season at Borussia Monchengladbach and added to that with a last-minute equaliser against Hoffenheim. The centre back popped up six yards out in the 90th minute to nick a point, keeping BMG’s slim chances of a Europa League spot alive.

Ginter has received no less than three in form cards this season, meaning his 79 overall will travel to an incredible 87 if he makes the Team of the Week. His normal card is priced at 1,000 coins on PS4 and 1,400 on Xbox One, with an 82 rated in form item costing 27,250 on PS4 and 24,750 on Xbox One. The German’s 84 card will cost 27,000 coins on PS4 and 31,750 on Xbox One, with his 86 super in form rating setting you back 54,000 on both consoles.

Neven Subotic (OVR 77 – IF 81)

Neven Subotic switched Borussia Dortmund for Saint-Etienne in January, and the move is looking like a great one. The French club have lost just two league games in 2018, and centre back Subotic aided his new side at the weekend with a goal in the 2-0 victory over Guingamp.

Serbia international Subotic has a 77 overall rating on Ultimate Team, which should improve to an in form rating of 81 this week. The 29-year-old currently costs just 600 coins on PS4 and 550 on Xbox One.

Mohamed Salah (OVR 85 – SIF 91)

Well, what can you say about Mohamed Salah. The Egyptian has taken the Premier League by storm since arriving at Liverpool from Roma in the summer, and the £37 million man took his tally to 28 Premier League goals for the season by hitting four past Watford. It’s 36 goals in 41 games across all competitions this season for Salah, and Liverpool will have a fight on their hands to keep hold of him beyond the summer.

Salah’s brilliance will take the right winger’s rating from 85 to 91, and you can get his normal card for 26,000 coins on PS4 and 24,000 on Xbox One. His 86 rated Hero card costs 280,000 on PS4 and 310,000 on Xbox One, whilst his 87 striker item costs 291,000 on PS4 and 330,000 on Xbox One. Salah’s 90 rated in form card costs 505,000 coins on PS4 and 429,000 on Xbox One, and his 90 Ones to Watch, which will improve with another in form card, costs 655,000 coins on PS4 and 615,000 on Xbox One.

Luka Milivojevic (OVR 77 – SIF 83)

The biggest win in terms of importance at the weekend came from Crystal Palace, who climbed out of the Premier League drop zone with a 2-0 win at Huddersfield. Luka Milivojevic set up James Tomkins from a corner before scoring a penalty to lift Palace to 16th and three points clear of relegation.

The Serbian Milivojevic is rated at just 77 on Ultimate Team, but expect this to rise to 83 this week. The defensive midfielder’s normal rating will cost 500 coins on PS4 and 550 on Xbox One, and his 81 in form card will set you back 14,500 on PS4 and 16,000 on Xbox One.

Naby Keita (OVR 83 – IF 86)

RB Leipzig ended Bayern Munich’s 19 match unbeaten streak across all competitions, with Naby Keita masterminding the victory. The Guinea man was playing in a more advanced attacking midfield role, scoring one and assisting Timo Werner in the 2-1 win.

Keita, who is on his way to Liverpool this summer, has an 83 overall rating on Ultimate Team. This should increase to 86 on Wednesday, with his normal central midfield card costing 3,900 coins on PS4 and 4,200 on Xbox One.

Kylian Mbappe (OVR 84 – SIF 87)

With Neymar out injured, Kylian Mbappe took the opportunity to shine in Paris Saint-Germain’s 2-1 win over Angers. The Frenchman scored both goals, taking the Parisians to within eight points of the Ligue 1 title with just seven games to play.

Mbappe has an 84 overall rating on Ultimate Team, which should increase to 87 this week. The French international’s normal card costs 16,000 coins on PS4 and 14,250 on Xbox One, with an 85 in form priced at 200,000 on PS4 and 180,000 on Xbox One. His 86 Team of the Group Stage item will set you back 269,000 on PS4 and 249,000 on Xbox One, with his 86 Ones to Watch costing a huge 493,000 on PS4 and 449,000 on Xbox One.

Josip Ilicic (OVR 80 – SIF 84)

Atalanta picked up a huge 5-0 victory over Hellas Verona in Serie A, with Josip Ilicic bagging a hat trick. The Nerazzurri are looking to hold on to a Europa League spot with 10 games to go, and on this form you would back them to do so.

Centre forward Ilicic has an 80 rating on Ultimate Team, which is likely to improve to 84 this week. The Slovenian currently costs 800 coins on PS4 and 950 on Xbox One, with his 83 in form card priced at 28,250 on PS4 and 26,750 on Xbox One.

Mauro Icardi (OVR 86 – SIF 90)

The second man to bag four goals this week is Mauro Icardi. The Argentine striker’s haul against Sampdoria takes his tally to 22 this season as he fights for Champions League football with Inter and possibly a World Cup place with Argentina this summer.

Icardi is rated at 86 on Ultimate Team, but this should improve to 90 for the Team of the Week. The striker’s normal rating will set you back 23,500 coins on PS4 and 21,000 on Xbox One, and his 87 in form card costs 44,000 coins on PS4 and 47,000 on Xbox One. His 88 rated in from is priced at 53,500 on PS4 and 53,000 on Xbox One with his 88 Road to Glory item, which can improve, will set you back 115,000 on PS4 and 119,000 on Xbox One.

Cristiano Ronaldo (OVR 94 – SIF 97)

Also in the week’s four-goal club in Cristiano Ronaldo. The Portuguese man ran riot in the 6-3 win for Real Madrid over Girona, and he now has 37 goals for the season. Real’s hopes in La Liga may be over, but few would bet against them earning a third successive Champions League crown at the end of the campaign.

Ronaldo starts Ultimate Team with a 94 rating, but this will hit 97 this week. His normal card is valued at 1.3 million coins on PS4 and just over 1 million on Xbox One, with his 95 striker Team of the Group Stage item costing over 2 million on PS4 and 1.9 million on Xbox One. A 95 right wing FUT Birthday card costs 2.2 million on PS4 and 2.1 million on Xbox One, with a 96 in form card priced at 2.4 million on both consoles. Lastly, his 99 Team of the Year will set you back 5 million coins on PS4 and 4.5 million on Xbox One.

RealSport’s Team of the Week 27 prediction

Who will make the Team of the Week? Let us know in the comments section below.

