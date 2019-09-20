header decal
FIFA 21 Fortnite Grand Theft Auto Madden 21 NBA 2K PES Consoles Reviews More
Back

FIFA

20 Sep 2019

FIFA Mobile: All new Division Rivals and High-End Division

FIFA Mobile: All new Division Rivals and High-End Division

EA have added an exciting way to play VS Attack and Head to Head for the handheld version.

Jump To
link decal

Updated VS Attack and Head to Head Features

link decal

High End Division

Updated VS Attack and Head to Head Features

  • Win three matches for a bonus reward that scales based on your division
  • The Weekly Leaderboards are based on Weekly Points, which you earn by winning matches. Ties give you half the Weekly Points.
  • Your competition consists of up to 1,000 players that begin in the same Division at the start of the Week.
  • Climb Divisions to get more Weekly Points per win and secure a higher rank for better rewards at the end of the week. Rewards will be sent to your Inbox after the Leaderboard ends.
  • Promoting to a new Division will not change your leaderboard, so you can continue your progress on the same leaderboard and use the increased amount of Weekly Points you receive.

High End Division

Realsport 101
Home F1FIFA 21ConsolesFortniteGrand Theft AutoMadden 21NBA 2KDealsFIFA
Flight SimulatorIndie GamesMoreNewsNext-GenOpinionPESStar WarsThe Legend of ZeldaThe Sims
Legal
Terms of Use Corporate Acceptable Use Media Inquiries
About Gfinity
Privacy Policy Contact Us Cookie Policy