02 Aug 2018

FIFA eWorld Cup: Season closing FIFA 18 event kicks off in London

Day 1 belonged to transfermarkt's niklas99fc, who looks to be the man to beat at the FIFA eWorld Cup after winning five games from five in the Group Stage.

(Photo credit: FIFA)

Every season has its end. In English football, the FA Cup Final marks the climax of the campaign. In Europe, there is the Champions League Final. Every four years we are also treated to a World Cup Final, marking the peak and end of the footballing calendar.

Things are no different in the virtual football world. The season drawing event, the FIFA eWorld Cup is underway in London, bringing together the 32 best FIFA 18 players on the planet.

Those 32, 16 each from PlayStation 4 and Xbox One, have qualified through various events from the last 12 months, known as the Road to the eWorld Cup. Qualifying events include EA Sports house tournaments in Barcelona, Manchester and Paris, and Licenced Global Series Partners and Qualifying Competitions, such as the Gfinity Elite Series, the eMLS Cup and Australia E-League.

128 players went to the Global Series Playoffs in Amsterdam, with the remaining 32 heading to London. The new FIFA eWorld Cup trophy will be lifted on Saturday, with the winner of the cross-platform Grand Finale going home with a massive $250,000 (£192,000) from the O2 Arena. 

