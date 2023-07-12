The FIFA 23 hype continues with the Level Up Team 2 being announced as the next big promo to land in FUT.

Following on from the FIFA 23 Level Up Team 1 which has been live since Friday 7 July, Team 2 looks to bring in exciting new players that you can experience via squad-building challenges (SBCs).

With all eyes on EA Sports FC news as well, it's a great time for FUT players!

Level Up Team 2 start date

As confirmed by EA, the Level Up Team 2 will be announced on Friday 14 July. We will have access to these cards at 6pm BST available on our consoles.

Although many thought that FIFA 23 FUTTIES would be announced, as spotted in the game code and then confirmed by EA, Level Up will continue with Team 2. However, we can expect to see FUTTIES make a return in the near future.

Credit: Via @RobosFUT on Twitter

Level Up Team 1 lineup

There is a lack of leaks at the moment for Team 2, however we can expect leaks to arrive over the next 48 hours in the build-up to the promo going live. Looking at Level Up Team 1 we can see the types of players EA have chosen for this promo with fully upgraded cards ranging from 99 rated to 93 rated.

THE FULL MONTY - Team 1 was a cracker

Kevin de Bruyne (98 OVR base, 99 OVR upgraded)

Timo Werner (93 OVR base, 96 OVR upgraded)

Edinson Cavani (94 OVR base, 96 OVR upgraded)

Alphonso Davies (93 OVR base, 95 OVR upgraded)

Enzo Fernández (92 OVR base, 95 OVR upgraded)

Dusan Vlahovic (93 OVR base, 95 OVR upgraded)

Jesús Corona (92 OVR base, 94 OVR upgraded)

Renato Sanches (93 OVR base, 94 OVR upgraded)

Juan Foyth (91 OVR base, 93 OVR upgraded)

Nabil Fekir (92 OVR base, 93 OVR upgraded)

Willian Pacho (90 OVR base, 93 OVR upgraded)

FIFA 23 Level Up 2 leaks

As predicted by famous leaker, FUT Sheriff we can look to expect Savanier in the next Level Up promo. Fans will be happy with this addition as they look to use cards that they have potentially not used yet, especially if missing out on Savanier’s TOTS SBC.

Credit: Via @CriminalFIFA and @FUTSheriff on Instagram

Level Up cards can be acquired through packs, objectives and squad building challenges, all having the ability to 'level up' ie, boosting their card stats and rating.

For more content, check out everything you need to know about EA Sports FC 24.