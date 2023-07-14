The FIFA 23 hype continues with the Level Up Team 2 being announced as the next big promo to land in FUT.

Following on from the FIFA 23 Level Up Team 1 which has been live since Friday 7 July, Team 2 looks to bring in exciting new players that you can experience via squad-building challenges (SBCs).

With all eyes on EA Sports FC news as well, it's a great time for FUT players!

What is Level Up?

Unlock the full potential of your players in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team with the most recent FUT promo ‘Level Up’.

What is ‘Level Up’ and how does it work?

Level Up allows you the player to upgrade FUT cards announced in Team 1 and soon-to-be Team 2 through specific Objectives, boosting ratings, skills, and chemistry. Enjoy themed content and limited-time opportunities to enhance your squad. Experience the next level of gameplay with FUT Level Up.

More information on Level Up Team 2 will be updated once new information or leaks are announced.

Level Up Team 2 start date

As confirmed by EA, the Level Up Team 2 will be announced on Friday 14 July. We will have access to these cards at 6pm BST available on our consoles.

Although many thought that FIFA 23 FUTTIES would be announced, as spotted in the game code and then confirmed by EA, Level Up will continue with Team 2. However, we can expect to see FUTTIES make a return in the near future.

Credit: Via @RobosFUT on Twitter GIVE US THE GOODS - Fans are desperate for FUTTIES to start

Confirmed in Level Up Team 2

Nunez has been confirmed by EA Sports as the first player to join Level Up Team 2. In this image provided by EA Sports we can see Nunez's first Level Up card has 88 dribbling boosting up to 90 dribbling once upgraded.

Nunez confirmed in Level Up Team 2!

Nunez Level Up Team 2 card reaction

A reaction from popular streamer TheFUTAccountant states how Level Up 2 Nunez only has +4 on his dribbling from FUT birthday Nunez which was released in March.

Credit: Via @FUT_Accountant on Twitter Nunez Level Up 2 card, fans are NOT happy!

The Level Up Team 2 will all be announced soon, raising the question if +4 upgrades are good enough?

FIFA 23 Level Up 2 leaks

As predicted by famous leaker, FUT Sheriff we can look to expect Savanier in the next Level Up promo. Fans will be happy with this addition as they look to use cards that they have potentially not used yet, especially if missing out on Savanier’s TOTS SBC.

Credit: Via @CriminalFIFA and @FUTSheriff on Instagram Leaked Level Up Savanier Card!

Another leaker @Razzerstrading has recently posted new leaks that we can expect to see in Level Up Team 2 later this afternoon. These are not officially announced and all stats are predictions, however these are the types of cards we can expect to see:

Darwin Nunez

Darwin Nunez Level Up 2 Leak

An upgrade from his FUT Birthday card, Darwin Nunez is set out to be a top winger in the game. With 99 pace and 97 physicality it would be hard to stop Nunez running through your defence!

Tchouameni and Varane

The PERFECT French duo!

The perfect French connection for your team? Well at the moment Varane currently has a 94-rated TOTS moments card, however this leak shows that Level Up 2 has better stats with higher pace. If Varane does have higher pace then he could be a good option over his TOTS moments card for your FUT!

With Tchouameni's best card being his 86-rated OTW card, he is finally receiving a usable card for going into the end game of FIFA 23!

Goretzka

Goretzka is in Level Up Team 2!

Yet again, another player who has a TOTS moments card being 95 rated, Goretzka is set to be included in Level Up Team 2. By not having all 90s across the board for stats, Level Up Team 2 Goretzka may not be as exciting as we think.

Caio Henrique

Caio Henrique Leveled Up!

Hugely upgraded from his TOTW card at 84 rated, Caio Henrique joins Level Up Team 2. From an 84 rated inform to an 88 rated Level Up player, will Caio Henrique finally make it into your Ultimate Team?

Level Up cards can be acquired through packs, objectives and squad building challenges, all having the ability to 'level up' ie, boosting their card stats and rating.

Remember, while the players have been leaked by reliable sources, the stats on each card are only predictions!

Level Up Team 2 predictions

Predictions for who will be in the Level Up Team 2 have been posted all across in internet with debates on who should be included.

FUTBIN have set their predictions with players such as:

Ben Yedder

Grealish

Gravenberch

Trafford

Openda

Olise

Parejo

Dest

Juan Jesus

De Roon

Hubers

While FIFAUltimateTeam.it has set out its predictions for Level Up Team 2:

Sommer

Sergio Ramos

Stones

Hakimi

Kessie

Tchouameni

Atal

Can

Abraham

Adama Traore

Dzeko

As anticipation builds for the release of Level Up Team 2, football fans and FIFA enthusiasts are buzzing with predictions and debates over which players should make the cut. Various sources, including FUTBIN and FIFAUltimateTeam.it, have shared their own speculations on the potential roster. Players like Ben Yedder, Grealish, Sergio Ramos, Hakimi, and many more are among the names being tossed around.

Stay tuned to see who will join Level Up Team 2 and continue the excitement of FIFA 23 Ultimate Team.

EAFC 24 latest

Level Up Team 2 will be one of the final promotions we see in the FIFA franchise as we start to head closer and closer to a new era of EAFC 24.

Here is a quick overview of what we know officially about EA Sports FC 24, for more details click here:

FC24 Cover!

Release Date:

EA Sports FC 24 will be released on 29 September

Pre-ordering the Ultimate Edition before 22 August grants seven days of early access

EAFC 24 Frostbite Engine and HyperMotionV:

HyperMotionV: Captured real match data to create the most dynamic football game yet

PlayStyles: True-to-life behaviors for unique player movements and abilities

Frostbite Engine: Revolutionised with realistic player models and enhanced details

New Era of Ultimate Team:

Ultimate Team Evolutions: Upgrade players through Evolutions objectives for authentic experiences

PlayStyles: Build your Ultimate Team based on playstyle, not just ratings and stats

Women's Football: Women are now part of Ultimate Team, expanding squad building options

EAFC 24 Clubs:

Formerly Pro Clubs, now rebranded as Clubs

Crossplay support for connecting and competing with friends globally

Player Career & Manager Career:

Player agent feature allows customization of the path to glory

Spectator Mode in Manager Career allows focusing on coaching

Updated personality system and new training features for improved player development

Authenticity:

19,000 authentic players, 700 clubs, 30+ leagues, 100+ stadiums

Haaland is the new cover star, replacing Mbappe from FIFA 23

Haaland cover star

For more content, check out everything you need to know about EA Sports FC 24.