FIFA 23: How to complete FUTTIES Premium Ferrari Objectives

Week 1 of FUTTIES is here, with an amazing first batch of players released via packs, SBC, and now Objectives with FUTTIES Ferrari.

As EA Sports FC quickly approaches, let's enjoy the end of FIFA 23 with one last FIFA FUTTIES promo.

Without further or do, let's dive right into how to complete FUTTIES Ferrari objectives.

FUTTIES Ferrari

EA Sports have released a FUTTIES Ferrari card with 99 pace. This is exactly the type of cards the community want to see. Ferrari being 99 pace is why FUTTIES promo is one of the most enjoyable promos of the year and it definitely gets FIFA fans excited for what other cards are to come.

FUTTIES Premium Gian Marco Ferrari is 92rated with 99 pace, 45 shooting, 69 passing, 77 dribbling, 90 defending and 90 physicals.

click to enlarge + 2 Futties Ferrari!

A huge upgrade from his current 74 rated card which has only 50 pace.

How much is FUTTIES Ferrari?

FUTTIES Ferrari can be completed for free in FIFA 23.

layer objectives you can collect this item for free by playing the game.

Ferrari objectives

To complete FUTTIES Ferrari objectives you must do the following:,

SPEED UP

Score 6 goals using players with Min. 80 PAC in Squad Battles on Min. Semi-Pro d74-ratedy (or Rivals and FUT Champions).

CLEAR VISION

Assist 4 goals using Through Balls in Squad Battles on Min. Semi-Pro difficulty (or Rivals and FUT Champions).

DEFENSIVE EFFORT

Score in 4 separate matches while having Min. 4 Defenders in your starting 11 in Squad Battles on Min. Semi-Pro difficulty (or Rivals and FUT Champions).I

ITALIAN WINNER

Win 6 matches in Squad Battles on Min. Semi-Pro difficulty (or Rivals and FUT Champions) having Min. 3 Italian players in your starting 11.

click to enlarge + 2

What is FUTTIES premium?

Premium chemistry FUTTIES will have the same chemistry system as FUT Heroes, with a green link to any player in the same league as them to give you new squad-building opportunities.

