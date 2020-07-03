FIFA 21 Xbox Series X Price: How much will it cost on Next Gen? – Dual Entitlement, Release & more

The prices for NBA 2K21 have been revealed for the Next Gen consoles, will EA follow suit?

NBA 2K21 will cost £5 more for Xbox Series X than on Xbox One, is this a clue for other Next Gen games too?

EA are yet to announce the price of FIFA 21 for PS5 and Xbox Series X, but here is what we do know.

Price

FIFA 21 Standard Edition for Xbox One is now available to pre-order for £54.99.

The new NBA 2K21 game is also available for a little more at £59.99, although their price for the Next Gen consoles is a little more.

READ MORE: Everything we know about FIFA 21’s Editions

NBA 2K21 will cost £64.99 on the Xbox Series X, although backwards compatibility will still allow you to play the current-gen game on the next gen console.

It has been said that NBA 2K21 will have added features on the Xbox Series X, but these features are yet to be unveiled.

Dual Entitlement

Dual entitlement will allow players to get the game for the next gen consoles for free, provided they have the game on their current console.

READ MORE: Everything we know about the FIFA 21 Demo

EA have announced dual entitlement for FIFA 21, so we will not have to pay double for Xbox One and Series X!

However, dual entitlement is not available for 2K21 unless you purchase the Mamba Forever Edition.

LEGEND! The Mamba Forever Edition has been unveiled for 2K21.

This is the key detail though; we do not know if the FIFA 21 will contain any new features on Xbox Series X that may require purchasing to access.

A release date is yet to be announced for FIFA 21 on the Xbox Series X.

However, you can pre-order for Xbox One now and the game is set to be officially released on Friday, October 9.

READ MORE: Unreal Engine 5 could change the future of FIFA