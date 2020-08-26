FIFA 21: Where will Lionel Messi play next season? – Manchester City, PSG, Juventus & more

One of the greatest of all time, which club will be lucky enough to see him pull on their colours?

He is one of, if not THE greatest footballer of all time, but could Lionel Messi be on the move this summer?

If he does leave, what colours will he wear on FIFA 21?

On the move?

Unless you have been living under a rock, you will know by now that Lionel Messi has handed in a transfer request at Barcelona.

If Messi does end up leaving Barca, where could he end up?

Manchester City

One of the favourites to sign Messi are Manchester City. Could we see Messi and Pep Guardiola re-united once more?

The Argentine superstar would add to the attacking ranks at City that already include Sergio Aguero, Raheem Sterling, Riyad Mahrez and Bernardo Silva, not to mention Kevin De Bruyne!

With Argentine compatriot Aguero, Messi could form perfect chemistry on FUT 21.

SPOILT FOR CHOICE! City have so many options that signing Messi seems almost unfair

If this happens, Premier League defenders watch out!

PSG

The Champions League runners-up could look to Messi to take them one step further!

Neymar Jr and Messi formed a terrifying partnership when at Barca together and we could see it happen again.

A move to PSG could see Messi deployed more centrally, although their attack is very fluid with Neymar Jr, Kylian Mbappe and Angel Di Maria interchanging constantly.

ELECTRIC! The pace and skill these four possess is frightening

This potential front four could be one of the best the game has ever seen!

Juventus

This is the one everyone wants to see, Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo in the same team!

Although neither are in their prime, it would still be incredible to witness these two linking up.

Throw Paulo Dybala in the mix too, and we can see Juventus challenging for the Champions League next season.

MUST BE A DREAM! Imagine if Messi and CR7 did join forces

With potentially such a formidable front line, Juventus are almost guaranteed goals.

Other Rumours

Messi could always remain at Barcelona. However, if he does leave, he could probably join any club in the world!

Could Chelsea continue their incredible transfer window by adding Messi to the likes of Timo Werner, Hakim Ziyech and co?

Manchester United look to have missed out on Jadon Sancho, could they make a move for Messi instead?

Or, could Messi surprise us all and return to his native Argentina for the remainder of his glittering career? We just do not know.

