UPDATED* FIFA 21: TOTW 1 Prediction – Suarez, Vardy, Ramos & more

The first set of in-form cards are set to be announced, but which stars will be included in the first squad?

The first Team of the Week (TOTW) of FIFA 21 is set to be unveiled, with some big players set to be included.

With the Web App and Early Access arriving soon, check out who could be in for an early in-form card on Ultimate Team this season below.

Oliver Baumann (OVR 82 – IF 84)

It was going to take something special to beat Bayern, and Hoffenheim produced!

Led by their goalkeeper, Hoffenheim blew Bayern away with a 4-1 win with Oliver Baumann making a string of fine saves.

Sebastian Coates (OVR 81 – IF 83)

Uruguayan defender Sebastian Coates helped Sporting to a 2-0 win over Pacos de Ferreira.

The towering centre back got on the scoresheet and helped keep the opposition at bay!

Ruben Dias (OVR 81 – IF 83)

On his way to Man City, but will Ruben Dias receive one final card for Benfica?

The Portuguese youngster scored in his final appearance for the club as they beat Moreirense 2-0.

Sergio Ramos (OVR 89 – IF 90)

You can’t keep Sergio Ramos out of the action!

Ramos’ late winner from the penalty spot earnt Real Madrid the three points away at Real Betis.

Hirving Lozano (OVR 80 – IF 83)

Napoli continued their fine start to the season with a 6-0 battering of Genoa!

Mexican winger Hirving Lozano scored twice in the win to get his tally for the season up and running.

Alejandro Gomez (OVR 86 – IF 87)

A goal and two assists is not a bad way to start the season.

Alejandro Gomez did just that as Atalanta came out 4-2 winners against Torino. It looks as if Atalanta will be entertaining to watch once more!

Andres Iniesta (OVR 81 – IF 83)

Spanish legend Andres Iniesta is still providing the goods!

The 36-year-old scored one and assisted twice in midweek before adding another assist at the weekend.

Ansu Fati (OVR 76 – IF 80)

Barcelona got their season underway with an emphatic 4-0 win over Villareal.

After a turbulent summer, 17-year-old Ansu Fati starred with a brace as Barca showed they are still a force to be reckoned with.

Jamie Vardy (OVR 86 – IF 87)

Another hattrick for Jamie Vardy against Man City!

Leicester romped to a 5-2 victory over Pep Guardiola’s side, with Vardy netting three including an audacious backheel.

Mauro Icardi (OVR 85 – IF 86)

Since Mauro Icardi’s return to the side, PSG have won three from three!

The Argentine scored both goals this weekend as PSG beat Stade Reims 2-0.

Luis Suarez (OVR 87 – IF 88)

What a way to announce your arrival!

Luis Suarez only played 20 minutes against Granada, but he still scored two and assisted another in a 6-1 win for Atletico Madrid.

RealSport’s TOTW 1 Prediction

SPEED! This week’s squad could have loads of pace with Fati, Lozano, Vardy & co.

