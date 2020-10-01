FIFA 21 Ultimate Team: Season 1 Objectives – Web, App, Rewards, Bonuses & more

The new game is underway even though it isn’t officially out yet, so don’t get left behind on FUT 21!

FIFA 21 is underway, and the first set of objectives on Ultimate Team are out now.

Check out the Season 1 objectives below.

Season Progress

There are plenty of rewards to earn throughout Season 1 of FIFA 21 Ultimate Team.

With the FUT Web App now live, you can get started on the objectives right away.

Season 1 will end on Friday, 27 November at 6pm BST.

Full List of Season 1 Objectives

Level 1 – 300 XP – 1 x Loan Pick (Trent Alexander-Arnold, Erling Haaland, Joao Felix)

Level 2 – 1,100 XP – Coin Boost: 500 Coins for 5 matches

Level 3 – 2,100 XP – 1 x Premium Gold Pack

Level 4 – 3,100 XP – 1 x Vanity Item Pick

Level 5 – 4,100 XP – 1 x Christian Eriksen (loan)

Level 6 – 5,100 XP – 1 x Vanity Item Pick

Level 7 – 6,100 XP – 1 x Jumbo Gold Pack

Level 8 – 7,600 XP – 1 x Vanity Item Pick

Level 9 – 9,600 XP – 1 x Gold Players Pack

Level 10 – 12,600 XP – 1 x Gold Rare Ball

Level 11 – 15,600 XP – 1 x Gold Rare Badge Pick

Level 12 – 18,600 XP – 1 x Vanity Item Pick

Level 13 – 21,600 XP – 1 x Loan Pick (Raheem Sterling, Sergio Ramos)

Level 14 – 24,600 XP – 1 x Small Prime Gold Players Pack

Level 15 – 27,600 XP – 1 x Kylian Mbappe (loan)

Level 16 – 30,600 XP – 1 x Vanity item Pick

Level 17 – 33,600 XP – 1 x Rare Gold Pack

Level 18 – 36,600 XP – 1 x Rare Gold Pack

Level 19 – 40,600 XP – 1 Gold Rare Badge Pick

Level 20 – 44,600 XP – 1 x Gold Players Premium Pack

Level 21 – 49,600 XP – 1 x Vanity Item Pick

Level 22 – 54,600 XP – 1 x Vanity Item Pick

Level 23 – 59,600 XP – 1 x Rare Electrum Pack

Level 24 – 64,600 XP – 1 x Mega Pack

Level 25 – 69,600 XP – 1 x Vanity Item Pick

Level 26 – 74,600 XP – 1 x Rare Gold Badge Pick

Level 27 – 79,600 XP – 1 x League Prime Players Pack (PL, Bundesliga, La Liga)

Level 28 – 85,600 XP – 1 x Gold Rare Ball

Level 29 – 91,600 XP – 1 x Vanity Item Pick

Level 30 – 100,000 XP – 1 x Player Pick (Alexandre Lacazette, Marcel Sabitzer, Juan Bernat)

