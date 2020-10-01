[recent_post_carousel limit="16" autoplay="false" recent_post_slider dots="false" show_category_name="false" show_date="false" show_content="false" media_size="boombox_image360x270" show_author="false"]
FIFA 21

FIFA 21 Ultimate Team: Season 1 Objectives – Web, App, Rewards, Bonuses & more

The new game is underway even though it isn’t officially out yet, so don’t get left behind on FUT 21!

Michael Wicherek by Michael Wicherek Oct 1, 2020
erling haaland fifa 21 season 1 objectives

FIFA 21 is underway, and the first set of objectives on Ultimate Team are out now.

Check out the Season 1 objectives below.

Season Progress

There are plenty of rewards to earn throughout Season 1 of FIFA 21 Ultimate Team.

season 1 objectives
QUICK FIX! Help improve your squad with the Season 1 Objectives

With the FUT Web App now live, you can get started on the objectives right away.

Season 1 will end on Friday, 27 November at 6pm BST.

Full List of Season 1 Objectives

  • Level 1 – 300 XP – 1 x Loan Pick (Trent Alexander-Arnold, Erling Haaland, Joao Felix)
  • Level 2 – 1,100 XP – Coin Boost: 500 Coins for 5 matches
  • Level 3 – 2,100 XP – 1 x Premium Gold Pack
  • Level 4 – 3,100 XP – 1 x Vanity Item Pick
  • Level 5 – 4,100 XP – 1 x Christian Eriksen (loan)
  • Level 6 – 5,100 XP – 1 x Vanity Item Pick
  • Level 7 – 6,100 XP – 1 x Jumbo Gold Pack
  • Level 8 – 7,600 XP – 1 x Vanity Item Pick
  • Level 9 – 9,600 XP – 1 x Gold Players Pack
  • Level 10 – 12,600 XP – 1 x Gold Rare Ball
  • Level 11 – 15,600 XP – 1 x Gold Rare Badge Pick
  • Level 12 – 18,600 XP – 1 x Vanity Item Pick
  • Level 13 – 21,600 XP – 1 x Loan Pick (Raheem Sterling, Sergio Ramos)
  • Level 14 – 24,600 XP – 1 x Small Prime Gold Players Pack
  • Level 15 – 27,600 XP – 1 x Kylian Mbappe (loan)

  • Level 16 – 30,600 XP – 1 x Vanity item Pick
  • Level 17 – 33,600 XP – 1 x Rare Gold Pack
  • Level 18 – 36,600 XP – 1 x Rare Gold Pack
  • Level 19 – 40,600 XP – 1 Gold Rare Badge Pick
  • Level 20 – 44,600 XP – 1 x Gold Players Premium Pack
  • Level 21 – 49,600 XP – 1 x Vanity Item Pick
  • Level 22 – 54,600 XP – 1 x Vanity Item Pick
  • Level 23 – 59,600 XP – 1 x Rare Electrum Pack
  • Level 24 – 64,600 XP – 1 x Mega Pack
  • Level 25 – 69,600 XP – 1 x Vanity Item Pick
  • Level 26 – 74,600 XP – 1 x Rare Gold Badge Pick
  • Level 27 – 79,600 XP – 1 x League Prime Players Pack (PL, Bundesliga, La Liga)
  • Level 28 – 85,600 XP – 1 x Gold Rare Ball
  • Level 29 – 91,600 XP – 1 x Vanity Item Pick
  • Level 30 – 100,000 XP – 1 x Player Pick (Alexandre Lacazette, Marcel Sabitzer, Juan Bernat)

