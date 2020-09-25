[recent_post_carousel limit="16" autoplay="false" recent_post_slider dots="false" show_category_name="false" show_date="false" show_content="false" media_size="boombox_image360x270" show_author="false"]
*BREAKING* FIFA 21 Ultimate Team: ICON SBC’s CONFIRMED!

They didn’t feature in this years game, but they will return in the upcoming EA title!

Tom Young by Tom Young Sep 25, 2020
It’s time to get excited if you’re an Ultimate Team fan!

EA have today confirmed that ICON SBC’s will return for FIFA 21!

Here is what we know.

ICON SBC’s Return!

They were removed for FIFA 20, but they return for FIFA 21!

EA opted to run with the ICON Swaps in FIFA 20 – a feature which also returns for FIFA 21 – meaning that this year there is more ways to pick up ICONs then ever before!

When will they become available?

The first of this years ICON SBC’s will drop in late November.

As per EA’s Pitch Notes, “ICON SBCs will be available long term, but not permanently.”

FUT 100! Which of these footballing legends will feature?

This means that you won’t have to rush to complete them, but the expiry dates will be worth keeping an eye on to ensure that you don’t miss out on any of those big names that you want for your squad!

The same ICON SBC can also return again at a later date, with updated requirements if EA sees fit.

You can find out everything you need to know about ICONs on FIFA 21 here.

RealSport may receive a small commission if you click a link from one of our articles onto a retail website and make a purchase. As an Amazon Associate we earn from qualifying purchases. For more information, see our Cookie Policy. All prices listed were accurate at the time of publishing.

