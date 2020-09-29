FIFA 21 Ultimate Team: Flashback Era – Explained, Predictions, Release Date & more

It’s brand new for FUT this year, but what exactly does it entail? And who might feature?

FIFA 21 is just around the corner, and soon players will be getting stuck into building their Ultimate Team in a quest for glory.

There is a whole host of new features coming to the game, including the all-new Flashback Era cards. Here is everything you need to know!

Flashback Era Explained

The Flashback Era cards are a brand new feature coming to FIFA 21’s Ultimate Team.

We’ve had Flashback SBC’s before – focusing on a specific game from a player in the past – but it looks as though these Flashback Era cards will take it to a new level.

They will focus on a highlighted era of a players career, with the stats set to match their ability at the time.

For instance if a Flashback Era Cristiano Ronaldo was to come, he may see a decrease in his shooting, but an increase in his sprint speed.

The release date for these new cards remains a mystery, as does the way in which you will be able to acquire them.

We imagine that they will feature in packs, however, don’t be surprised if EA opts for the SBC route for these new cards.

Predictions

There are all sorts of possibilities when it comes to who may feature in this new set of cards.

Here are a few predictions as to who we would like to see.

Cristiano Ronaldo (OVR 93 – OVR 89)

There’s no doubt that Ronaldo will be one of the most expensive players on FIFA 21, but how about if EA threw out a Flashback Era card?

A Flashback to Ronaldo’s early United days, when he was starting to establish himself as one of the world’s best, would be incredible to see.

We’d undoubtedly see an increase to CR7’s pace, but the downgrades to shooting, passing and dribbling would make him far more affordable for the average FIFA player!

Angel Di Maria (OVR 87 – OVR 91)

Di Maria has re-established himself as one of Europe’s best wingers during his time at PSG, but we shouldn’t forget about his time at Real Madrid.

The Argentine lit up the Spanish top-flight during his time in Madrid – he was also named MOTM in the 2014 UCL Final – a game in which he played as a CAM.

We’d like to see EA throw it back to 2014 and give us a Flashback Era CAM Di Maria. We’d likely see a big boost to his pace and his shooting.

Luis Suarez (OVR 87 – OVR 91)

Luis Suarez may be an Atletico Madrid player now, but who can forget about his incredible 2013/14 campaign.

The Uruguayan striker scored an incredible 31 goals for Liverpool – who narrowly missed out on the Premier League title to Manchester City. A Flashback to this era would be scarily good!

We’d see a big improvement to Suarez’ pace and dribbling and, whilst his passing may take a hit, his finishing would be insane!

Gareth Bale (OVR 83 – OVR 87)

Just before Gareth Bale left for Real Madrid, the Welshman enjoyed a superb season in the Premier League.

With 21 goals in just 33 games, Bale was one of the best wingers on the planet.

Now back at Spurs, the North London club will hope they can get Bale back to his best.

