BREAKING* FIFA 21 TOTW 1 Revealed – Fernandes, Suarez, Vardy & more

The first Team of the Week squad has finally been announced and there are some great cards available.

FIFA 21 is underway! You can access your Ultimate Team through the FUT Web & Companion App and begin assembling your dream team.

Along with the app, the first Team of the Week (TOTW) squad has been announced too, check it out below.

TOTW 1

The first TOTW of the season includes some top players, with the highest rated a certain Bruno Fernandes.

TOTW squads will now be released weekly on Wednesday’s at 10am PT / 6pm BST.

The players are selected from top performing players from the world of football and given an in-form card with a ratings boost.

These players will be available in packs for a whole week before the next squad is released the following Wednesday.

Squad

Leicester striker Jamie Vardy is an unsurprising inclusion in the squad, given his goal scoring exploits against Manchester City.

His 87-rated card boasts 89 Pace and 86 Shooting, making him a real threat up front.

Check out the full TOTW 1 Squad here.

FUT Web & Companion App

The FUT Web App is the official platform to buy and sell players on the Ultimate Team transfer market even before the game launches.

BUY NOW: ORDER FIFA 21 ON PS4 HERE

You can also open FUT packs and participate in Squad Building Challenges (SBCs).

Access the FUT Web App here.

READ MORE: Everything you need to know about FIFA 21