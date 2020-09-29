[recent_post_carousel limit="16" autoplay="false" recent_post_slider dots="false" show_category_name="false" show_date="false" show_content="false" media_size="boombox_image360x270" show_author="false"]
FIFA 21

FIFA 21 TOTW 1: COUNTDOWN – Release Date, Predictions, Contenders & more

The first squad of the new game is set to be announced, so don’t miss out as we count down to the reveal.

Michael Wicherek by Michael Wicherek Sep 29, 2020
alejandro gomez fifa 21 totw 1 countdown

FIFA 21’s first Team of the Week (TOTW) is set for release, but who could be involved in the first squad of special cards on the new game.

Check out below all the latest information on TOTW 1.

Release Date

The first TOTW of the season will be released on Wednesday, 30 September.

EA are expected to unveil the squad at 6pm BST, with the special cards available in packs for a week.

The squad will be made up of the top performing players in real-life from all around the world. Each player included in the TOTW squad will receive an upgrade to their basic ratings.

With the Web App and Early Access arriving soon, TOTW 1 will be available before the official release date.

Predictions

Jamie Vardy has to be involved! The Leicester striker scored three against Man City as The Foxes beat Pep Guardiola’s side 5-2.

jamie vardy fifa 21 totw 1

An IF card rated 87 OVR with excellent pace and shooting stats could be in store for Vardy.

Vardy could be joined by ex-Liverpool striker Luis Suarez. The Uruguayan was one of the top performers on his Atletico Madrid debut as they dominated Granada.

luis suarez fifa 21 totw 1

Contenders

Mauro Icardi is one of the week’s top performers. The Argentine scored twice in PSG’s 2-0 win.

West Ham’s Jarrod Bowen could be in with a chance after his brace against Wolves got the Irons season up and running.

Barcelona teenager Ansu Fati starred this weekend as the Catalan giants eased to a 4-0 win over Villareal.

ansu fati fifa 21 totw 1

Scourge of FIFA 20 Wissam Ben Yedder could also be in for an early IF card after an excellent double against Strasbourg.

