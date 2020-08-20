FIFA 21: The perks of EA Play Pro

Make sure you never miss out on any of EA’s latest games with their new monthly subscription service.

EA Access and Origin Access have had a re-brand with EA Play taking their place.

EA Play Pro has replaced Origin Access Premier, but how will your subscription impact FIFA 21?

What is EA Play?

EA Play has effectively replaced EA Access/Origin Access as their subscription service.

EA Access (consoles) and Origin Access (PC/Mac) are now under the same name of EA Play.

But what has happened to Origin Access Premier?

Origin Access Premier has become EA Play Pro and remains only available on PC/Mac.

EA Play Pro

What is the difference between EA Play and EA Play Pro?

EA Play Pro members get everything EA Play does, plus:

Unlimited access to all our latest titles as soon as they drop.

Pro-level rewards like Season Passes and exclusive player content.

A library of deluxe edition games.

This means that you won’t have to wait for FIFA 21! Although, as previously mentioned this is only available on PC/Mac.

Can I play FIFA 21 early?

Potentially, yes!

EA Play offers members “chance to try out selected new-release games before launch for up to 10 hours of playtime”.

Whether FIFA 21 is included in this, we don’t know for sure.

EA Play Pro does not look to improve your chances of playing the game early.

